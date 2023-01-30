ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iuhoosiers.com

Postgame Notes: No. 21/22 Indiana at Maryland

• Maryland (15-7, 6-5) defeated No. 21/22 Indiana (15-7, 6-5), 66-55, on Tuesday night at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. • Indiana's defense forced Maryland to shoot 34.0% (18-of-53) from the field and 22.7% (5-of-22) from the 3-point line. • Indiana outrebounded Maryland, 40-33. • Indiana had 10...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Closes January with Loss at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, MD. -- The winning streak is over. Trayce Jackson-Davis' run of domination is not. Maryland (15-7 overall, 6-5 in the Big Ten) won its ninth straight conference home game by beating the No. 21/22 Hoosiers 66-55 on Tuesday night to snap the visitors' five-game winning streak. Jackson-Davis set...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

No. 13 Indiana To Compete In UCSD Triton Invitational

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 13 Indiana Water Polo plays four games at the Triton Invitational from Feb. 3-5 in La Jolla, California at the Canyonview Aquatic Center. Indiana at Triton Invitational | Tournament Central. Friday, February 3. vs. #12 UC Santa Barbara – 11:00 a.m. ET. Saturday, February...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Named USBWA National Team Of The Week

INDIANAPOLIS – The No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers have been named the United States Basketball Writers Association Team of the Week following three wins in Big Ten action last week. The Hoosiers picked up wins over No. 13/16 Michigan and No. 2/5 Ohio State and defeated Rutgers to close out the week and improved to 20-1, 10-1 B1G. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes was named the ESPN Player of the Week and Big Ten Player of the Week while freshman guard Yarden Garzon picked up Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. It's part of an effort that helped Indiana extend its win streak this season to eight and its 15th straight home victory, the fifth-longest active win streak in the nation.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Divers Sweep Big Ten Award Cycle

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana swimming and diving duo of junior Anne Fowler. Carson Tyler swept the Big Ten weekly diving awards as announced by the league office on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The honors come after the Hoosiers earned a pair of wins in a dual meet at No....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

No Limits – Indiana Shoots for Wrestling Mountaintop

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Satisfied? Are you kidding? Indiana wrestling isn't built for that. Not under coach Angel Escobedo. Not with nationally ranked standouts such as heavyweight Jacob Bullock and 174-pound DJ Washington aiming for NCAA Championship glory. Yes, the Hoosiers' three victories over ranked teams that propelled them into the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy