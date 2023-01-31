Read full article on original website
How does Utah’s air quality compare to other states?
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Air quality seems to be top of mind for most Utahns. But how does it compare to other states?. Dr. Denizta Blagev is a pulmonary and critical care doctor at Intermountain Health who researches air quality. She said on average, Salt Lake City is not bad compared to other cities its size.
Record-Breaking Snowpack Recorded in Utah
Plowing snow to open the Geyser Pass parking area. Forest Service image by Brian Murdock. The snowpack in Utah has been impressive this winter, which is great news considering that the state has experienced drought conditions for some time now. In the Manti-La Sal monthly newsletter, snowpack was highlighted for the Beehive State.
Concerns Over Proposed Nine Mile Canyon Road Expansion
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal to reconstruct 5.2 miles of a roadway that intersects with Nine Mile Canyon in Utah, which is home to the highest concentration of monochromatic Indigenous rock art in North America. But some advocates are criticizing the plan, which would widen the paved highway partially managed by BLM and Utah’s School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), potentially leading to increased traffic, mostly from oil tankers. In just under a week, the BLM will close their month-long public call for comment on the so-called “right-of-way amendment.”
From humble beginnings: The inspiring rise of a Utah car wash empire
This story is sponsored by Tagg-N-Go Car Wash. Quinn Allgood and Conner Atkin didn't set out to be car wash owners. They just knew they wanted to become businessmen, following the examples of their late fathers. "We just wanted to be entrepreneurs," Allgood said. "We weren't set on what we...
Utah’s New State Flag, To the Disappointment of Some, Won’t Depict the State Fish Wielding the State Firearm
During the Utah state and Salt Lake City flag competitions, residents fall in love with Grant Miller’s dark horse design that’s heavy on clowning state symbols and imagery. SALT LAKE CITY—As Utah’s campaign to select a new state flag nears completion, vexillologists, along with amateur flag artists and...
This Utah Ski Resort Has All of the Powder With None of the Lift Lines
Want a mountain (almost) all to yourself? Head to Sundance Mountain Resort.
Utah Horse therapy program delighted with Dream Team surprise
A Utah woman uses her love for horses to help people with disabilities and those recovering from trauma and the FOX 13 Dream Team stopped by with a special surprise to honor her work.
Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
See Thousands of Geese Migrating Through Utah
It’s a sight you have to see to believe: Thousands of geese lifting off Gunnison Bend Reservoir amid honks and the beating of wings. If you want to see the incredible spectacle yourself, head to the annual Delta Snow Goose Festival later this month. The festival, hosted by the...
The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah
A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
Punxsutawney Phil predicts an extended winter on Groundhog Day
It’s another day in the books for Punxsutawney Phil, as he predicted 6 more weeks of winter Thursday morning.
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
Forget big business, Utah lawmaker wants to deregulate … lemonade stands?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders regularly tout the state as one of the nation’s most “business-friendly,” and on Tuesday advanced a bill to remove regulations for some of the smallest businesses out there: lemonade stands. Sen. Jake Anderegg, R-Lehi, said he would like to see...
Temperature of -62° recorded in Utah, 152 degrees below national same-day high
The highest and lowest temperatures in the United States' lower 48 were separated by a shocking 152 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. On the same day that temperatures soared to 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Dundee, Florida, they plummeted to negative 62 degrees at Peter Sinks in Utah. While negative 62 is cold, it's a few degrees higher than the record low in Utah – negative 69.3 in the same Peter Sinks area in 1985. The record low for the lower 48...
Steal. Sell. Repeat. Wave of construction thefts leaves Utah buyers stuck paying the price
SALT LAKE CITY – They thought it was a steal. Turns out, several families got scammed. While Derek Clark Johanson now faces multiple felony charges for selling stolen construction equipment to unwitting Utahns, his alleged victims argue he’s been given too many chances by the judicial system. Stay-at-home-mom...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of West Valley City home; Utah man arrested
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A missing girl from Arizona has been found while a Utah man, who is listed on the sex offender registry, has been arrested. Jordan Sorenson was on probation with Adult Probation and Parole at the time of his arrest. According to a press release...
Is Dumpster Diving Legal In Utah?
Around Christmas, our 15 year old asked if she could go dumpster diving with some friends. "Sure!" we agreed. What could be the harm in teenagers dumpster diving? It sounds like something we would have done "in my day..."!. She came back with some really weird treasures. Some anonymous artwork,...
Utah swimming pools must follow a new safety rule — or close
Salt Lake County health officials are planning to close more than 160 indoor pools that have not updated their chemical systems to comply with a new state safety rule. What's happening: Pools now must have chemical dispensers wired so they automatically stop if water isn't pumping through the circulation system.
Herd of elk causes delays on roads near Parleys Canyon; 2 hit, killed by vehicles
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation warned drivers to be on the lookout as dozens of elk crossed roads near the mouth of Parleys Canyon. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Faith Jolley said the group of roughly 20-30 elk broke off from the main herd, which consists of 60-70 elk, and moved toward Interstate 80 and 215 Wednesday morning.
