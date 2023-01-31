ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

How does Utah’s air quality compare to other states?

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Air quality seems to be top of mind for most Utahns. But how does it compare to other states?. Dr. Denizta Blagev is a pulmonary and critical care doctor at Intermountain Health who researches air quality. She said on average, Salt Lake City is not bad compared to other cities its size.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
etvnews.com

Record-Breaking Snowpack Recorded in Utah

Plowing snow to open the Geyser Pass parking area. Forest Service image by Brian Murdock. The snowpack in Utah has been impressive this winter, which is great news considering that the state has experienced drought conditions for some time now. In the Manti-La Sal monthly newsletter, snowpack was highlighted for the Beehive State.
UTAH STATE
Hyperallergic

Concerns Over Proposed Nine Mile Canyon Road Expansion

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal to reconstruct 5.2 miles of a roadway that intersects with Nine Mile Canyon in Utah, which is home to the highest concentration of monochromatic Indigenous rock art in North America. But some advocates are criticizing the plan, which would widen the paved highway partially managed by BLM and Utah’s School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), potentially leading to increased traffic, mostly from oil tankers. In just under a week, the BLM will close their month-long public call for comment on the so-called “right-of-way amendment.”
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

From humble beginnings: The inspiring rise of a Utah car wash empire

This story is sponsored by Tagg-N-Go Car Wash. Quinn Allgood and Conner Atkin didn't set out to be car wash owners. They just knew they wanted to become businessmen, following the examples of their late fathers. "We just wanted to be entrepreneurs," Allgood said. "We weren't set on what we...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks

SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
etvnews.com

See Thousands of Geese Migrating Through Utah

It’s a sight you have to see to believe: Thousands of geese lifting off Gunnison Bend Reservoir amid honks and the beating of wings. If you want to see the incredible spectacle yourself, head to the annual Delta Snow Goose Festival later this month. The festival, hosted by the...
UTAH STATE
ksub590.com

The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah

A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
OutThere Colorado

Temperature of -62° recorded in Utah, 152 degrees below national same-day high

The highest and lowest temperatures in the United States' lower 48 were separated by a shocking 152 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. On the same day that temperatures soared to 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Dundee, Florida, they plummeted to negative 62 degrees at Peter Sinks in Utah. While negative 62 is cold, it's a few degrees higher than the record low in Utah – negative 69.3 in the same Peter Sinks area in 1985. The record low for the lower 48...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Is Dumpster Diving Legal In Utah?

Around Christmas, our 15 year old asked if she could go dumpster diving with some friends. "Sure!" we agreed. What could be the harm in teenagers dumpster diving? It sounds like something we would have done "in my day..."!. She came back with some really weird treasures. Some anonymous artwork,...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Herd of elk causes delays on roads near Parleys Canyon; 2 hit, killed by vehicles

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation warned drivers to be on the lookout as dozens of elk crossed roads near the mouth of Parleys Canyon. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Faith Jolley said the group of roughly 20-30 elk broke off from the main herd, which consists of 60-70 elk, and moved toward Interstate 80 and 215 Wednesday morning.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy