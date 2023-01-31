ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Man sentenced to 30 months after sneaking into teen’s bedroom while she was sleeping

By Summerleigh Stones
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man pleaded guilty to Lewd or Lascivious Battery after being found in the bed of a teenager.

Christian Kimbrough,19, was caught in the bed of the victim on April 22, 2022, when Cape Coral Police officers responded to a call in reference to a disturbance.

According to Cape Coral Police Department, Kimbrough rode his bicycle to the teen’s house and climbed through the bedroom window while she was asleep.

The two had first met through Snapchat a month prior to the incident, and Kimbrough was aware of the girl’s age.

Kimbrough was charged with Lewd or Lascivious Battery (victim 12-16 years old).

After pleading guilty, Kimbrough was sentenced to 30 months in the Department of Corrections, followed by 120 months of sex offender probation. The court designated Kimbrough to register as a sex offender.

Fort Myers, FL
