Tyler County, WV

Lootpress

French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia

FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Snowfall closes schools, creates road hazards

PARKERSBURG — Authorities in Ohio and West Virginia coped with an overnight storm that caused poor road conditions around the region. With sub-freezing temperatures and the snow flying, Ashley Rittenhouse, Ohio Department of Transportation public information officer, urged drivers to use caution. “All of our crews are currently out...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Ice caused a crash in Vienna Wednesday

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A road was temporarily closed in Vienna following a crash Wednesday morning. The call came in at 11:30 AM for a two vehicle crash on the 1600 block of Woodland Drive in Vienna according to Lieutenant Cole with Vienna Police Department. One vehicle hit a patch...
VIENNA, WV
WDTV

WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County resident among latest reported COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — A resident from Wood County was confirmed among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department reported another 13 deaths from the virus in the 24-hour period from Monday morning to Tuesday morning,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTRF

MAC auctioning off Country Roads football uniforms

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer fans can own a piece of one of WVU’s most popular uniform sets in recent years. The Mountaineer Athletic Club is auctioning off a set of West Virginia’s Country Roads Uniforms, including the jersey and pants. A total of 30 sets are on the block until the end of Friday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Barn collapses in early morning fire

TUNNELTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews were on the scene of a barn fire early this morning for more than four hours. Crews were dispatched to the structure fire on Number 4 Rd. in Tunnelton around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Preston County 911 Center. When crews arrived on...
TUNNELTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Rate of attempted rape in WV higher than in New York

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s Joint Committee on Health says the rate of sexual assault in the state is disturbingly high. The prevalence of rape exceeds that of several states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and New York. The state legislature says one in six West Virginia women will experience attempted or completed rape. But those […]
WHEELING, WV

