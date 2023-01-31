Read full article on original website
Related
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia
FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
Frigid temperatures returning to north central West Virginia starting Friday
Friday, West Virginia will get another shot of arctic air and get temperatures that haven't been seen since Christmas.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Snowfall closes schools, creates road hazards
PARKERSBURG — Authorities in Ohio and West Virginia coped with an overnight storm that caused poor road conditions around the region. With sub-freezing temperatures and the snow flying, Ashley Rittenhouse, Ohio Department of Transportation public information officer, urged drivers to use caution. “All of our crews are currently out...
wchstv.com
W.Va.'s prognosticating groundhog French Creek Freddie predicts early spring
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:15 a.m. 2/2/23. French Creek Freddie scoffed at his Pennsylvania counterpart’s call for more winter weather and predicted an early spring. Coaxed out of his enclosure Thursday at the West Virginia Wildlife Center in Upshur County, West Virginia’s prognosticating groundhog did not...
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
Mannington, West Virginia trust featured on Good Morning America 3
An incredible story about a Marion County education trust is making national headlines.
Wheeling salon celebrates 40 years of business in the Ohio Valley
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s history shines through the businesses that have stood the test of time, and for some – they never would have dreamed that they would see their success flourish into what it is today. One local business took a blast from the past to celebrate their 40 years of business here […]
Coal Fact for the Day: Manufacturing Megawatts in Marshall County
With two coal fired units cranking out 5 million megawatt hours of steady and stable electric power annually, the 1,600 MW Mitchell Power Plant in Marshall County consumes about 2.5 million tons of West Virginia coal a year. The Mitchel Power Plant provides 185 direct jobs and supports another 476...
Grandparents raising grandkids: High numbers reported in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are a month into the new year and still the opioid crisis continues to rage on. It has fallout far beyond the people who are addicted, meaning families can take on additional struggles where kids are involved. 7% may not seem like a large number, but that’s the percentage of […]
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
WTAP
Ice caused a crash in Vienna Wednesday
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A road was temporarily closed in Vienna following a crash Wednesday morning. The call came in at 11:30 AM for a two vehicle crash on the 1600 block of Woodland Drive in Vienna according to Lieutenant Cole with Vienna Police Department. One vehicle hit a patch...
WTRF
Old Habilitation Center in Belmont County is closer to demolition, other buildings considered
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The former Habilitation Center on Hammond Road in St. Clairsville is bound for the wrecking ball. County commissioners opened bids Wednesday for demolition work, ranging from $237,000 to $518,000. Commissioners say fortunately the county won’t have to pay the bill. “We’ll move on to demolition...
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County resident among latest reported COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A resident from Wood County was confirmed among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department reported another 13 deaths from the virus in the 24-hour period from Monday morning to Tuesday morning,...
wchstv.com
Volunteers being sought for large-scale search planned for missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are seeking volunteers for a large-scale effort planned for Saturday to search for a Wood County woman who has been missing for more than two months. Gretchen Fleming, 28, was last seen Dec. 4 leaving the My Way Lounge and Restaurant in Parkersburg....
West Virginia State Police investigating propane theft in Upshur County
The West Virginia State Police's Buckhannon detachment is investigating a propane theft that happened late Tuesday night in Upshur County.
WTRF
MAC auctioning off Country Roads football uniforms
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer fans can own a piece of one of WVU’s most popular uniform sets in recent years. The Mountaineer Athletic Club is auctioning off a set of West Virginia’s Country Roads Uniforms, including the jersey and pants. A total of 30 sets are on the block until the end of Friday.
Magic Shine Auto Spa celebrates grand opening in Morgantown
Magic Shine Auto Spa opened in Morgantown on Wednesday, offering many services crucial to maintaining a clean vehicle.
WDTV
Barn collapses in early morning fire
TUNNELTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Fire crews were on the scene of a barn fire early this morning for more than four hours. Crews were dispatched to the structure fire on Number 4 Rd. in Tunnelton around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Preston County 911 Center. When crews arrived on...
Rate of attempted rape in WV higher than in New York
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s Joint Committee on Health says the rate of sexual assault in the state is disturbingly high. The prevalence of rape exceeds that of several states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and New York. The state legislature says one in six West Virginia women will experience attempted or completed rape. But those […]
Comments / 0