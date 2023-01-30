Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
It’s a Philly Thing: Where to Watch the Super Bowl in PhiladelphiaMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Doylestown Clothing Store is a One-Stop Shop for Eagles Fans Looking to Rep Their Favorite Team
A clothing store in Bucks County is selling every type of clothing for the most die-hard Eagles fan looking for something for every occasion. Monkey’s Uncle, located at 123 South Main Street in Doylestown, is known for their wide array of sportswear for all fans. For those who will be cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles, the store carries all types of clothes for all seasons bearing the team’s name and logos.
This Bucks County Restaurant Has Been Listed as One of the Top PA Establishments to Check Out This Year
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries has been listed as a must-stop for those looking for a new dining spot this year. Kalena Thomhave wrote about the establishment for The Keystone. Charcoal BYOB, located at 11 South Delaware Avenue in Yardley, was listed as one of 12 restaurants...
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closes After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has shut its doors after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for why, if you...
Popular pop-up Curiosity Doughnuts set to open bakery in Doylestown
The mood was light as customers made room for one another in the packed line that had formed inside Native Café one February morning last year. Twice a week, the coffee shop’s cozy space in downtown Doylestown hosts a pop-up for Curiosity Doughnuts, never failing to draw crowds of loyal followers. ...
Refresh of This Pottstown Retail Site Includes Bold Rearchitecting and Shedding Its ‘Mall’ Label
One of the redesigned, outdoor retail entrances, part of the former Coventry Mall renewal as The Shoppes at Coventry. Seven YouTube videos — one posted as recently as Dec. 2022 — currently characterize Coventry Mall as “dead.” But Paul Schwedelson’s Philadelphia Business Journal story may show that prognosis as premature.
phl17.com
Bucks County Food Truck goes viral for over-the-top foods
If you’re looking for a lunch spot to try, there’s a Tiktok famous food truck you have to check out!. Lunchboxxx Food Truck in Bristol, PA just went viral on Tiktok with over 5 million likes, and 200,000 followers. With his famous saying, “Ayo Stigs!” What up Cuz!”,...
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
phl17.com
Behind the Scenes: Charles Jenkins performs at City Winery
Philadelphia is one of the most popular locations nation wide for arts and entertainment. Let PHL17 Behind the Scenes keep you updated on upcoming events in Philly and surrounding areas. In this BTS segment, PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins chatted with beloved gospel figure and artist Charles Jenkins ahead of his visit...
6 of Our Favorite South Philly Cheesesteaks
Philadelphia, PA -The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is the current home to Philly's professional sports teams, located in the South Philly section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the site of the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park.
phl17.com
Behind the Scenes: Lee DeWyze 2023 tour stop at City Winery
Philadelphia is one of the most popular locations nation wide for arts and entertainment. Let PHL17 Behind the Scenes keep you updated on upcoming events in Philly and surrounding areas. In this BTS segment, PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins chatted with Lee DeWyze ahead of his Into the Wild 2023 tour stop...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Very difficult decision': Iconic hot dog shop closing Lehigh Street location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding spot for hot dogs, cheesesteaks and "S.O.B." sandwiches is nearing its end in Allentown. Willy Joe's, an iconic hot dog shop established in 1945, is planning to close its location at 2407 Lehigh St. at the end of April. The restaurant will continue to operate...
Breakfast-Brunch-Lunch Concept, Turning Point, to Make Lehigh Valley Debut
It’s going to be a big year for the relatively local company, as it gears up to open two more New Jersey locations in Paramus and Ocean City, while also making its Florida debut with two outposts around Palm Beach.
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
Local Comfort Food Favorite, P.J. Whelihan’s, to Open in Doylestown This Spring
The newest location will bring the brand’s footprint across South Jersey and Pennsylvania to 29, with another planned for year’s end.
Schwenksville Man Shoots Hawk — Easy, PETA, He Took Its Picture at Central Perkiomen Valley Park
Andrew Williams' photo of a hawk in a winter snow squall, taken at Central Perkiomen Valley Park. Photographer Andrew Williams of Schwenksville recently posted photos he snapped at Central Perkiomen Valley Park on Fstoppers, an online, worldwide resource for camera professionals. “We’ve lived in Montgomery County since 1980,” he wrote....
Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding to Bensalem
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bucks County, its first expansion outside of the city. Emma Dooling wrote about the new location for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PhillyBite
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia
Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
wmmr.com
Study Names the Dirtiest Cities in America. Guess What? Philly isn’t #1!
If you live in Philly, you’re probably aware of the typical city-living struggles that come with it. I mean…rodents, trash, smog, among other things. It’s great to live in the thick of things, sure. But, as we know, when a lot of people and businesses reside in one place, it becomes a breeding ground for some…pretty gross stuff.
Meet Philly Candy Lady, the woman who brings sweetness to the streets
Candyianna’s candy selling and performing journey started when she was just a kid and followed her well into adulthood. With an M&M box strapped on her head, she’s sold candy all over Philly, at protests and even a strip club.
Famous Philly hoagie shop set to open another NJ location on Valentine’s Day
ALLENDALE — A South Philadelphia hoagie shop built in 1992, and known for its sandwiches piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices is set to open another shop in New Jersey. This one is in Allendale on Valentine’s Day. PrimoHoagies, located at 57...
Comments / 0