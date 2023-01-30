ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langhorne, PA

CBS Philly

Here's where you can find Eagles' Jalen Hurts mural in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl fever has taken over Philadelphia as Eagles fans prepare for the big game. One local bar painted an Eagles mural, featuring Jalen Hurts, on its outside patio wall -- right next to the Phillies NL Champs mural. The Rook in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood first caught out attention back in October when the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series to secure a World Series berth. Now, they are showing their support for the Eagles. Drew Montemayor, a local artist who is the graphic designer for The Rook, spent Wednesday working on a mural of Hurts with the Eagles' logo behind him.The Eagles will head to Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Some Philly-Area Schools Planning Delayed Openings on Day After Eagles' Super Bowl

The Eagles are in the Super Bowl and some area school districts understand the importance -- so much so that they're opening up shop late the next morning. While most folks are headed back to work and school first thing on Monday, Feb. 13 following Super Bowl Sunday, the Gloucester City School District in South Jersey and the Wissahickon School District in Ambler, Montgomery County, Pa. will each be opening on a two-hour delay.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
New York Post

49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback

Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Super Bowl LVII: Is Philly pivoting away from an underdog city?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Who could ever forget Eagles center Jason Kelce's passionate speech during the Eagles Super Bowl parade in 2018?Kelce went onto say that Philadelphia was the biggest underdog of them all. We took this to heart. "I think slowly but surely we're developing a self-image of champions," Joel Fish of Philadelphia's Center for Sport Psychology said. Joel Fish is the director of Philadelphia's Center for Sport Psychology. He says it might feel like Philly's attitude and self image is slowly changing. "It's kind of strange," Fish said. "Most professional athletes, 75% of them, prefer to be the underdog." But the fact of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team

Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon is done riding the head coaching carousel

Jonathan Gannon needs to pack his bag. For Arizona. Not Houston. Or Denver. The Broncos have decided to hire Sean Payton as their new head coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Texans are going with former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new...
DENVER, PA
CBS Philly

Are Philadelphians grease resistant? Eagles' Jason Kelce thinks so

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Are Philadelphians grease resistant? Eagles' center Jason Kelce thinks so, and he has a good point. On Wednesday, Jason and his brother, Travis Kelce, dropped a new episode of their podcast "New Heights," where they recapped each other's conference championship wins, playing each other in Super Bowl LVII and more. The brothers also talked about the celebrations that unfolded in Philadelphia after the Birds won the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, including fans climbing greased poles. Here's what the two said: Jason: "The grease, nothing can stop the Eagles fans from climbing the poles. They're getting up those poles....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

