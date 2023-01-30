Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
It’s a Philly Thing: Where to Watch the Super Bowl in PhiladelphiaMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Here's where you can find Eagles' Jalen Hurts mural in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl fever has taken over Philadelphia as Eagles fans prepare for the big game. One local bar painted an Eagles mural, featuring Jalen Hurts, on its outside patio wall -- right next to the Phillies NL Champs mural. The Rook in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood first caught out attention back in October when the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series to secure a World Series berth. Now, they are showing their support for the Eagles. Drew Montemayor, a local artist who is the graphic designer for The Rook, spent Wednesday working on a mural of Hurts with the Eagles' logo behind him.The Eagles will head to Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
15 Super Bowl Recipes for Philadelphia Eagles Fans
The big game is almost here. Read on for 15 Super Bowl recipes for Eagles fans to serve in 2023. We're talking Philly-themed delights that are sure to satiate, like Philly cheesesteak dip and Brie-stuffed pretzels.
NBC Philadelphia
Some Philly-Area Schools Planning Delayed Openings on Day After Eagles' Super Bowl
The Eagles are in the Super Bowl and some area school districts understand the importance -- so much so that they're opening up shop late the next morning. While most folks are headed back to work and school first thing on Monday, Feb. 13 following Super Bowl Sunday, the Gloucester City School District in South Jersey and the Wissahickon School District in Ambler, Montgomery County, Pa. will each be opening on a two-hour delay.
Go inside the 'Locker Room' -- an enormous Eagles man cave in Reading, Pa.
About 18 years ago, Barry "The Hatchet" Vagnoni used retirement money to build an enormous Eagles man cave.
Son of Giants legend admits he blew it (again) with Eagles’ Jalen Hurts: ‘Crap ... I was wrong’
It takes a big man to admit he was wrong. So give credit to former NFL quarterback Chris Simms for owning up to his mistake ... again. Simms, the son of former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms, hasn’t been the biggest fan of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback
Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
Super Bowl LVII: Is Philly pivoting away from an underdog city?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Who could ever forget Eagles center Jason Kelce's passionate speech during the Eagles Super Bowl parade in 2018?Kelce went onto say that Philadelphia was the biggest underdog of them all. We took this to heart. "I think slowly but surely we're developing a self-image of champions," Joel Fish of Philadelphia's Center for Sport Psychology said. Joel Fish is the director of Philadelphia's Center for Sport Psychology. He says it might feel like Philly's attitude and self image is slowly changing. "It's kind of strange," Fish said. "Most professional athletes, 75% of them, prefer to be the underdog." But the fact of the...
Eagles announce uniform combination for Super Bowl LVIl matchup vs. Chiefs
The NFL playoffs are all about history and with teams avoiding the alternate look during the postseason, Super Bowl Sunday’s matchup will have a traditional feel. The Eagles have announced their uniform combination for the Super Bowl LVll matchup against the Chiefs and they’ll be wearing the conventional midnight green jerseys with white pants look.
atozsports.com
Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
Super Bowl 57 uniform colors revealed for Eagles, Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles have let it be known what uniform combination they’ll be donning for Super Bowl 57. One of the hot topics every year is which color the Super Bowl teams will be wearing for the big game. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs released a...
Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon is done riding the head coaching carousel
Jonathan Gannon needs to pack his bag. For Arizona. Not Houston. Or Denver. The Broncos have decided to hire Sean Payton as their new head coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Texans are going with former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new...
Chester County Fans Rejoice As Eagles Fly to Super Bowl in February
As the Eagles head to the Super Bowl Feb. 12, Birds fans are basking in victorious euphoria. One Phoenixville woman spoke to 6ABC about her football team’s win. “I’ve never been more happy in my entire life,” said Colleen McCoy.
Wife of Eagles’ Jason Kelce to bring OB-GYN to Super Bowl
The wife of Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, will be 38 weeks pregnant during the Super Bowl this year. So, just as a precaution, she’s bringing her OB-GYN along with her to the big game. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvanians are the ‘biggest Super Bowl partiers’ in the U.S.: report...
Are Philadelphians grease resistant? Eagles' Jason Kelce thinks so
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Are Philadelphians grease resistant? Eagles' center Jason Kelce thinks so, and he has a good point. On Wednesday, Jason and his brother, Travis Kelce, dropped a new episode of their podcast "New Heights," where they recapped each other's conference championship wins, playing each other in Super Bowl LVII and more. The brothers also talked about the celebrations that unfolded in Philadelphia after the Birds won the NFC championship over the San Francisco 49ers, including fans climbing greased poles. Here's what the two said: Jason: "The grease, nothing can stop the Eagles fans from climbing the poles. They're getting up those poles....
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs or Eagles? Famous groundhog makes its pick
Thursday, Punxsutawney Phil determined that there would be six more weeks of winter. But another groundhog prophesied a fate that will lift the spirits of Philadelphia fans who will be facing prolonged cold. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Lady Edwina of the Turtle Back Zoo in Essex...
'Pile of bodies': Eagles fan celebrating NFC title win injured in bus shelter collapse
"I hit my head and I hit my back. I was knocked out for a few minutes," recalled Ashley Marcial, who fell from a bus shelter during this weekend's Eagles celebration in Center City.
Wife of 49ers star: Eagles fans wished me dead
So much for the City of Brotherly Love. The wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner posted a video on TikTok Wednesday, detailing her troubles with Philadelphia Eagles fans at Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Per TMZ, Sydney Warner didn’t enjoy her time at Lincoln Financial Field, and it...
Comments / 0