KUTV
Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
etvnews.com
See Thousands of Geese Migrating Through Utah
It’s a sight you have to see to believe: Thousands of geese lifting off Gunnison Bend Reservoir amid honks and the beating of wings. If you want to see the incredible spectacle yourself, head to the annual Delta Snow Goose Festival later this month. The festival, hosted by the...
How to prepare for flooding in Utah
With the increased snowfall this year, here’s some government-issued advice on how to prepare your household for flooding.
KSLTV
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns experienced a polar plunge as temperatures dropped below freezing or even zero across the state Wednesday.
Punxsutawney Phil predicts an extended winter on Groundhog Day
It’s another day in the books for Punxsutawney Phil, as he predicted 6 more weeks of winter Thursday morning.
KSLTV
Experiencing 62 degrees below zero at Peter Sinks
PETER SINKS, Utah — Tuesday marked another day of arctic temperatures in Utah with some areas even colder than Monday. However, no place was colder than Peter Sinks in northern Utah on Monday, with the low there at minus 62 degrees. The area had not seen a temperature that low since 2002.
ABC 4
Wicked wind chill and unseasonably frigid Tuesday ahead
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! The cold snap continues with a frigid start to the day thanks to an arctic blast of cold air. Overnight lows were unforgiving with several sub-zero readings with Cache Valley down to dangerous cold and only warming into the low teens today. This arctic air lingers and while we will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, overall temperatures will be running between 15 to 20 degrees below seasonal norms in the northern half of Utah and about 10-15 degrees colder than average in the south.
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
Wind Chill Warnings issued for Utah as cold strikes
The National Weather Service has issued several Wind Chill Warnings for Utah due to the arrival of arctic air blowing through the state. Temperatures will already be cold, but with the wind, things could get very unsafe if you're not careful.
kslnewsradio.com
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
ksl.com
How long are Utah's frigid temperatures expected to last?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been brutally cold the last few days. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Randolph Tuesday morning, while morning lows in Logan, Laketown and Garden City were all at least below minus 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Utahns all over the state have experienced freezing temperatures, even southern Utah.
KSLTV
Herd of elk causes delays on roads near Parleys Canyon
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation warned drivers to be on the lookout as around 40 elk crossed roads near the mouth of Parleys Canyon. Crews said the herd split around 9 a.m. Wednesday, and “there is a chance people will encounter elk in areas where there isn’t traffic control currently.”
ksl.com

890kdxu.com
Is Dumpster Diving Legal In Utah?
Around Christmas, our 15 year old asked if she could go dumpster diving with some friends. "Sure!" we agreed. What could be the harm in teenagers dumpster diving? It sounds like something we would have done "in my day..."!. She came back with some really weird treasures. Some anonymous artwork,...
KSLTV
How does Utah’s air quality compare to other states?
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Air quality seems to be top of mind for most Utahns. But how does it compare to other states?. Dr. Denizta Blagev is a pulmonary and critical care doctor at Intermountain Health who researches air quality. She said on average, Salt Lake City is not bad compared to other cities its size.
KSLTV
Steal. Sell. Repeat. Wave of construction thefts leaves Utah buyers stuck paying the price
SALT LAKE CITY – They thought it was a steal. Turns out, several families got scammed. While Derek Clark Johanson now faces multiple felony charges for selling stolen construction equipment to unwitting Utahns, his alleged victims argue he’s been given too many chances by the judicial system. Stay-at-home-mom...
ABC 4
A blast of arctic air is bringing dangerous cold to Northern Utah early this week
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Bitter cold temperatures coupled with breezy to blustery winds are generating dangerously cold wind chill values this morning in Northern Utah. The coldest values will be along the Northern Wasatch Front and north to the Idaho Stateline where wind chill values...
ksub590.com
The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah
A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
Hyperallergic
Concerns Over Proposed Nine Mile Canyon Road Expansion
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal to reconstruct 5.2 miles of a roadway that intersects with Nine Mile Canyon in Utah, which is home to the highest concentration of monochromatic Indigenous rock art in North America. But some advocates are criticizing the plan, which would widen the paved highway partially managed by BLM and Utah’s School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), potentially leading to increased traffic, mostly from oil tankers. In just under a week, the BLM will close their month-long public call for comment on the so-called “right-of-way amendment.”
KSLTV
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of West Valley City home; Utah man arrested
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A missing girl from Arizona has been found while a Utah man, who is listed on the sex offender registry, has been arrested. Jordan Sorenson was on probation with Adult Probation and Parole at the time of his arrest. According to a press release...
Comments / 0