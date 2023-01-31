ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KUTV

Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
SANDY, UT
etvnews.com

See Thousands of Geese Migrating Through Utah

It’s a sight you have to see to believe: Thousands of geese lifting off Gunnison Bend Reservoir amid honks and the beating of wings. If you want to see the incredible spectacle yourself, head to the annual Delta Snow Goose Festival later this month. The festival, hosted by the...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Giving away gas cards with Casey Scott

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns experienced a polar plunge as temperatures dropped below freezing or even zero across the state Wednesday. However, Casey Scott was out and about, surprising a few drivers with $50 gas cards! These segments are sponsored by West Shore Home.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Experiencing 62 degrees below zero at Peter Sinks

PETER SINKS, Utah — Tuesday marked another day of arctic temperatures in Utah with some areas even colder than Monday. However, no place was colder than Peter Sinks in northern Utah on Monday, with the low there at minus 62 degrees. The area had not seen a temperature that low since 2002.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Wicked wind chill and unseasonably frigid Tuesday ahead

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! The cold snap continues with a frigid start to the day thanks to an arctic blast of cold air. Overnight lows were unforgiving with several sub-zero readings with Cache Valley down to dangerous cold and only warming into the low teens today. This arctic air lingers and while we will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, overall temperatures will be running between 15 to 20 degrees below seasonal norms in the northern half of Utah and about 10-15 degrees colder than average in the south.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Wind Chill Warnings issued for Utah as cold strikes

The National Weather Service has issued several Wind Chill Warnings for Utah due to the arrival of arctic air blowing through the state. Temperatures will already be cold, but with the wind, things could get very unsafe if you're not careful.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks

SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

How long are Utah's frigid temperatures expected to last?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been brutally cold the last few days. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Randolph Tuesday morning, while morning lows in Logan, Laketown and Garden City were all at least below minus 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Utahns all over the state have experienced freezing temperatures, even southern Utah.
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Herd of elk causes delays on roads near Parleys Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation warned drivers to be on the lookout as around 40 elk crossed roads near the mouth of Parleys Canyon. Crews said the herd split around 9 a.m. Wednesday, and “there is a chance people will encounter elk in areas where there isn’t traffic control currently.”
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

From humble beginnings: The inspiring rise of a Utah car wash empire

This story is sponsored by Tagg-N-Go Car Wash. Quinn Allgood and Conner Atkin didn't set out to be car wash owners. They just knew they wanted to become businessmen, following the examples of their late fathers. "We just wanted to be entrepreneurs," Allgood said. "We weren't set on what we...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Is Dumpster Diving Legal In Utah?

Around Christmas, our 15 year old asked if she could go dumpster diving with some friends. "Sure!" we agreed. What could be the harm in teenagers dumpster diving? It sounds like something we would have done "in my day..."!. She came back with some really weird treasures. Some anonymous artwork,...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

How does Utah’s air quality compare to other states?

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Air quality seems to be top of mind for most Utahns. But how does it compare to other states?. Dr. Denizta Blagev is a pulmonary and critical care doctor at Intermountain Health who researches air quality. She said on average, Salt Lake City is not bad compared to other cities its size.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksub590.com

The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah

A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Hyperallergic

Concerns Over Proposed Nine Mile Canyon Road Expansion

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal to reconstruct 5.2 miles of a roadway that intersects with Nine Mile Canyon in Utah, which is home to the highest concentration of monochromatic Indigenous rock art in North America. But some advocates are criticizing the plan, which would widen the paved highway partially managed by BLM and Utah’s School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), potentially leading to increased traffic, mostly from oil tankers. In just under a week, the BLM will close their month-long public call for comment on the so-called “right-of-way amendment.”
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT

