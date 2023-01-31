Read full article on original website
What Would Be The Official Aroma Of Illinois?
Because state's need an official "everything" New Mexico is about to pass a bill that would make "roasting chili peppers" the official aroma of the state. As of now they're the only state to have an official smell, but what would happen if Illinois decided to join in on the fun and select its own official aroma? The possibilities are endless and a little bit nose-wrinkling, to be honest.
10 Cringe-y Things About Illinois Every Resident Will Agree With
Illinois is a state full of surprises, some good and some not-so-good. Living here means you get to experience a wide range of experiences, from the stunning beauty of its natural landscapes to the chaotic pace of its big cities. Whether you're a lifelong resident or a newcomer, you'll never run out of things to do or see.
Experts Claim the Best Illinois Cheeseburger Has an Egg On It
Where is the best cheeseburger in Illinois? That is debatable. However, there are online experts that the best you're gonna get in the Land of Lincoln has an egg on it. I'll attempt to explain why. This isn't my opinion, by the way. I'm relying on the online reviews left...
Illinois Has Lots Of Geese, But Can You Eat Their Eggs?
If it weren't for the stunningly high cost of eggs at the present time, there would probably be no need for questions like this. But, when you need to pass a credit check to consider adding a dozen or two eggs to your cart at the supermarket, and a the new status symbol is no longer a renovated kitchen but instead having more than one plate with an omelet on it, we can all understand why someone might want to check the viability of going after another type of egg.
10 Enjoyable Winter Activities in Wisconsin That Cost Zero Dollars
When you live and play in a state that consistently ranks in the top 5 for most brutal winter weather in the United States, you not only have to embrace the cold but find ways to have fun in those freezing temps. If you're looking for something to do and...
How Did Groundhog Day Become Such a Big Deal in Illinois?
For well over 100 years Groundhog Day has been celebrated on February 2 throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, but have you ever wondered how this ridiculous tradition started?. The History of Groundhog Day. To fully understand why Groundhog Day is a thing, we need to know that it...
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today) Illinois may be “the Prairie State” these days, but it was once inundated by the sea. As a result, Illinois and other neighboring parts of the U.S. were poor areas for fossil preservation to occur. Let’s see how the geological history of the state impacted scientists’ knowledge of the dinosaurs that lived in Illinois.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
Chicago area pet owners beware: It's mating season for coyotes
CHICAGO (CBS) – Romance is in the air this season, for coyotes.It's mating season for the animals, and the Forest Preserve of DuPage County is warning people to watch out for them wandering around homes.Make sure to keep dogs on a leash, and cats indoors.If you do encounter a coyote, don't run. Try to appear large to scare them.CBS 2 spoke with an ecologist back in October about being careful with coyotes in our area."What you have are juvenile coyotes and essentially they are leaving mom and dad's territory, and they're striking out on their own trying to find their town territory," said Dan Thompson. "But if you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now."The coyote mating season typically runs through May.
Frontier Airlines Just Gave Us A Great Excuse To Get Out of Illinois This Summer
Want to get out of Illinois? Frontier Airlines just announced one heck of a promotion that will let you fly out of Illinois as many times as you want this summer for one low price. Save Money On Your 2023 Summer Vacation. If you live in Illinois chances are you...
Is there a big earthquake on the way in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You may not think of earthquakes in Illinois, but Illinois actually sits on two seismic zones, including a zone that is home to the most powerful earthquakes ever to occur in the continental United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said the earthquakes occurred during the winter of 1811-12 in the […]
Here’s What Illinois’s Groundhog Had To Say Today
It's Groundhog Day and groundhogs across America were put to task this morning. It's that time of year again. Time for a specific animal like a groundhog to predict the weather on a random day in February. This morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and condemned us all to six more weeks of winter. But luckily, our buddy Phil has a terrible recent track record, having only been right 4 out of the last 10 years from 2013-2022.
Can You Get Arrested For Doing This With Your Pet In Illinois?
If you're the type of person to drive your car with your furry friend on your lap, you might want to think about the consequences of it in Illinois. We've all driven with our pets on our laps instead of securing them in a carrier or restraint. Sometimes, they get antsy and it makes driving much more difficult when they're climbing all over the car.
Probably Don’t Take The Kids On Vacation To These Illinois Cities
When the temperatures are subzero and the outdoor conditions are miserable, that's the perfect time to start planning a family vacation somewhere fun and warm. But if this is going to be a getaway that you're taking the kids along for, you may want to plan ahead to make sure the city you're visiting has plenty of activities and attractions that are family-friendly.
12 Things You SHOULD and SHOULDN’T Do When It’s Below Zero in Illinois
I have lived in Illinois all my life so I really don't mind the winter, except when I have to drive on snowy roads or it gets so cold my face feels like it will freeze off as soon as I step outdoors. Since we happen to be smack in the middle of the stupid cold part of an Illinois winter, I think a reminder of what things we should and shouldn't be doing to make it through is something we may all need right now.
An Illinois Farmer Will Be Featured In A Super Bowl Commercial
It's the most-watched event of the year. The Super Bowl. And while millions of Americans will gather around the TV to watch the Eagles take on the Chiefs in the game. Just as many will gather around to enjoy the halftime show and of course all those commercials. This year,...
Two Children’s Museums in Illinois Just Voted the Best in Nation
There is something about going to a children's museum and being able to interact with exhibits, playing and climbing, and learning and Illinois has two of the very best children's museums in the nation. Yes, we love going to the Field Museum and the Shedd Aquarium, but those are not...
KFVS12
Nearly a day after sleet fell in southern Ill., some are still chipping their way out
HERRIN, IL. (KFVS) - The main roads may be cleared, but parking lots and sidewalks are still covered in ice. Some residents in southern Illinois are still chipping away from yesterday’s storm. Thomas Shanahan has been clearing properties since Monday night. He said he worked from 6 p.m. on...
Popular Illinois Eatery Called One Of America’s Most Romantic Restaurants
I found the most romantic restaurant in Illinois to take your special person, all you gotta do now is just make the reservation. Valentine's Day is right around the corner and it's approaching faster than you think. If you're scrambling to make February 14th the perfect day for your boo, cross a romantic dinner off your to-do list.
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
