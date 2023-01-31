ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Q985

What Would Be The Official Aroma Of Illinois?

Because state's need an official "everything" New Mexico is about to pass a bill that would make "roasting chili peppers" the official aroma of the state. As of now they're the only state to have an official smell, but what would happen if Illinois decided to join in on the fun and select its own official aroma? The possibilities are endless and a little bit nose-wrinkling, to be honest.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

10 Cringe-y Things About Illinois Every Resident Will Agree With

Illinois is a state full of surprises, some good and some not-so-good. Living here means you get to experience a wide range of experiences, from the stunning beauty of its natural landscapes to the chaotic pace of its big cities. Whether you're a lifelong resident or a newcomer, you'll never run out of things to do or see.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Has Lots Of Geese, But Can You Eat Their Eggs?

If it weren't for the stunningly high cost of eggs at the present time, there would probably be no need for questions like this. But, when you need to pass a credit check to consider adding a dozen or two eggs to your cart at the supermarket, and a the new status symbol is no longer a renovated kitchen but instead having more than one plate with an omelet on it, we can all understand why someone might want to check the viability of going after another type of egg.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

How Did Groundhog Day Become Such a Big Deal in Illinois?

For well over 100 years Groundhog Day has been celebrated on February 2 throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, but have you ever wondered how this ridiculous tradition started?. The History of Groundhog Day. To fully understand why Groundhog Day is a thing, we need to know that it...
ILLINOIS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today) Illinois may be “the Prairie State” these days, but it was once inundated by the sea. As a result, Illinois and other neighboring parts of the U.S. were poor areas for fossil preservation to occur. Let’s see how the geological history of the state impacted scientists’ knowledge of the dinosaurs that lived in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago area pet owners beware: It's mating season for coyotes

CHICAGO (CBS) – Romance is in the air this season, for coyotes.It's mating season for the animals, and the Forest Preserve of DuPage County is warning people to watch out for them wandering around homes.Make sure to keep dogs on a leash, and cats indoors.If you do encounter a coyote, don't run. Try to appear large to scare them.CBS 2 spoke with an ecologist back in October about being careful with coyotes in our area."What you have are juvenile coyotes and essentially they are leaving mom and dad's territory, and they're striking out on their own trying to find their town territory," said Dan Thompson. "But if you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now."The coyote mating season typically runs through May.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Is there a big earthquake on the way in Illinois?

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — You may not think of earthquakes in Illinois, but Illinois actually sits on two seismic zones, including a zone that is home to the most powerful earthquakes ever to occur in the continental United States. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) said the earthquakes occurred during the winter of 1811-12 in the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Here’s What Illinois’s Groundhog Had To Say Today

It's Groundhog Day and groundhogs across America were put to task this morning. It's that time of year again. Time for a specific animal like a groundhog to predict the weather on a random day in February. This morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and condemned us all to six more weeks of winter. But luckily, our buddy Phil has a terrible recent track record, having only been right 4 out of the last 10 years from 2013-2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Can You Get Arrested For Doing This With Your Pet In Illinois?

If you're the type of person to drive your car with your furry friend on your lap, you might want to think about the consequences of it in Illinois. We've all driven with our pets on our laps instead of securing them in a carrier or restraint. Sometimes, they get antsy and it makes driving much more difficult when they're climbing all over the car.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Probably Don’t Take The Kids On Vacation To These Illinois Cities

When the temperatures are subzero and the outdoor conditions are miserable, that's the perfect time to start planning a family vacation somewhere fun and warm. But if this is going to be a getaway that you're taking the kids along for, you may want to plan ahead to make sure the city you're visiting has plenty of activities and attractions that are family-friendly.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

12 Things You SHOULD and SHOULDN’T Do When It’s Below Zero in Illinois

I have lived in Illinois all my life so I really don't mind the winter, except when I have to drive on snowy roads or it gets so cold my face feels like it will freeze off as soon as I step outdoors. Since we happen to be smack in the middle of the stupid cold part of an Illinois winter, I think a reminder of what things we should and shouldn't be doing to make it through is something we may all need right now.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Q985

