Onward State
Lady Lions’ Pink Zone Game Returning For 17th Year Against No. 6 Iowa
The Pink Zone is coming back to the Bryce Jordan Center, folks. Penn State women’s basketball will play its annual Pink Zone game on Sunday, February 5, against No. 6 Iowa. The game helps support Pennsylvania Pink Zone, which fundraises for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and other charities that support cancer patients.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Overwhelmed By No. 1 Purdue 80-60
Penn State men’s basketball (14-8, 5-6 Big Ten) fell to No. 1 Purdue (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten) 80-60 on the road at Mackey Arena Wednesday evening. Seth Lundy led the way for the Nittany Lions with 18 points and six rebounds. Jalen Pickett had an off day and tallied just 12 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.
Onward State
State College High School Quarterback Finn Furmanek Commits To Penn State Football
Penn State continues to inch closer to “Tight End University” status with yet another tight end commit. State College’s very own Finn Furmanek announced on Friday that he will be staying home to continue his athletic and academic careers. After playing quarterback for State College High School, Furmanek will join Penn State’s program as a walk-on run-on tight end, as reported by PennLive.
Onward State
Penn State Baseball Aiming To Build On Recent Success In 2023
The 2022 season was a good one for Penn State baseball. After making their first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012 and defeating Iowa in the first round, the Nittany Lions are trying to make a run for a Big Ten Championship. Back for his 10th season, head coach Rob...
Onward State
[Photo Story] Penn State Athletics In Black & White
Even though 2023 is just getting started, Penn State Athletics has had an action-packed school year. Whether it was Penn State football beating Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl, women’s soccer dominating the Big Ten Tournament, or men’s basketball starting to gain national attention, our visual staff was there to capture all of the ups and downs.
Onward State
Five Prominent Penn State Athletics Employees No Longer In Staff Directory
When Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft arrived in Happy Valley last year, he brought along two of his high-ranking officials from his time at Boston College. He hired Vinnie James as deputy athletic director for internal operations and brought aboard Adam Miller as the deputy athletic director for external affairs and engagement.
Onward State
‘The Sky Is Not Falling’: Guy Gadowsky Confident Penn State Men’s Hockey Will Right The Ship
Things haven’t been going so well for Penn State men’s hockey in the second half of the season. In case you missed it, the Nittany Lions blew a second-period 3-0 lead to No. 7 Michigan in Ann Arbor Saturday night. After going up 4-2 at 16:55 of the third period, Luke Hughes scored his third and fourth goals of the game to hand Penn State a disastrous 5-4 defeat and a crushing sweep at the mercy of the Wolverines.
Onward State
Urgency Setting In For Penn State Men’s Hockey Amid Slump
Not long ago, everything was going great for Penn State men’s hockey. The first half of the season saw the Nittany Lions start 9-0 for the first time in program history, reach the top five in the USCHO rankings for the first time in years, and play outstanding hockey against the likes of powerhouses Minnesota and Michigan.
Onward State
Penn State Football Hires Colorado’s DJ Bryant As Recruiting Coordinator
The Nittany Lions’ recruiting team just got another boost. Penn State football hired former Colorado assistant director of player personnel DJ Bryant as a recruiting coordinator, as announced by the new staff member Thursday. “I really appreciate this opportunity,” Bryant wrote. “I can’t wait to get to work.”...
Onward State
Penn State Football Working Toward ‘Tight End University’ Status
Penn State football has claimed the moniker “Linebacker University” for many seasons now, and for good reason. With a current NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Micah Parsons, a current Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee in NaVorro Bowman, and many former Pro Bowlers such as Lavar Arrington, Sean Lee, and Paul Posluszny, the Nittany Lions have largely earned that nickname.
Onward State
Rose Bowl Trophy To Be Displayed At All-Sports Museum Until February 5
A once-in-a-lifetime collegiate experience is at fans’ fingertips. Penn State’s All-Sports Museum will host the 2023 Rose Bowl trophy for five days, it announced Monday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Nittany Lion fans can see their team’s latest hardware up close and personal. The Leishman...
Onward State
Three Penn State Students Charged In November Assault
Three Penn State students were arrested and charged by State College police Tuesday for their alleged connection to a November 4 assault that left a man hospitalized, according to court documents. Valentino Scarpone, 21, and Keith Onimus, 22, were individually charged with one count each of felony aggravated assault, second-degree...
Onward State
Penn State & Downtown State College To Host Black History Month Events Throughout February
As February begins, Penn State and downtown State College are prepped to ring in the month with several events to celebrate Black History Month. With concerts, readings, and even a self-guided tour of the Palmer Art Museum, there are plenty of curated events and opportunities for students to immerse themselves in the importance of the next 28 days.
Onward State
THON Director Thursday: Meet THON 2023 Special Events Director Will Vincent
THON 2020: Donor and Alumni Relations Committee Member. Name an interesting, weird, or quirky fact about yourself. I can play “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion on the recorder. What made you want to apply for a director position for THON 2023?. I wanted to serve...
Onward State
From Food Network To Happy Valley: Chef Gillian Clark Puts A French Spin On The Classic Diner
Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon, a French diner that opened downtown this fall, has taken State College by storm with its French-inspired menu and 1950s diner atmosphere. At the front of the diner is its owner and executive chef, Long Island native Gillian Clark. Although Clark joined the culinary game later...
Onward State
Thespian Society’s MasquerAIDS Showcase To Be Held February 5
The Penn State Thespian Society’s annual MasquerAIDS (MAIDS) charity concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, in Heritage Hall in the HUB. Since 2002, the club has worked with the Centre County AIDS Resource Center, an organization that raises funds and awareness for the fight against HIV and AIDS. Together, the groups hold a yearly showcase to help raise money in the fight against AIDS.
