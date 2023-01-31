Petoskey takes on another BNC race, steal wins in three of four events

THOMPSONVILLE — The Petoskey ski teams returned to the ski hill Monday for a third race in a week’s span.

Traverse City West’s time to host came around, welcoming teams to Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville and the host Titans earned a win on the boys side, then were edged out by Traverse City Central on the girls side by just a single point.

Central’s girls earned a 61-62 victory over West, while Cadillac was third, followed by Petoskey and Gaylord.

On the boys side, West earned a first place finish with 54 points, then Central edged Petoskey in a 63-64 finish.

While the Petoskey girls may not have had the team finish they hoped for, Marley Spence turned in yet another perfect day for the Northmen.

Spence kept her unbeaten streak alive with a first place finish in the slalom (51.72 seconds) and giant slalom (38.93 seconds).

Spence is now 6 for 6 in events this season and still has yet to even drop a single run, placing first in a perfect 12 of 12 runs down the hill.

Also for Petoskey in slalom, Cassidy Whitener was eighth (55.20); Sydney Hoffman, 20th (1:00.24); and Olivia Nemec, 23rd (1:04.90).

In giant slalom, Whitener then placed 13th (42.30); Hoffman, 20th (43.77); and Nemec, 23rd (45.03).

On the boys side, Petoskey’s Nolan Walkerdine earned an overall win in the slalom (47.91) for his best finish of the season.

Wyatt Mattson was then fifth (48.95); Gavin Galbraith, 13th (53.06); and Carer Walkerdine, 15th (58.99).

In the morning giant slalom, Central’s Asher Paul earned the first place overall finish (38.79).

Not far behind was Mattson for Petoskey in second (39.11), Nolan Walkerdine placed third (39.46); Aidan Cleary was 12th (42.43); Carter Walkerdine, 13th (42.64); Taylor Keiswetter, 14th (42.65); and Galbraith, 17th (43.31).

The next race ahead for BNC teams comes as the hosted meet for Petoskey on Monday, Feb. 6 at Nub’s Nob in Harbor Springs.