Award-winning jazz trombonist Wycliffe Gordon is the featured artist at Jazz on the Lawn, 3:00 to 6:00, Sunday, February 26, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. VIP tickets, which include a buffet dinner, two drinks and access to a premium viewing area, are $100. General admission is $45. All ticket holders need to bring their own chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are on sale now through the Friends of the Collier County Museums at www.foccm.org.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO