fgcuathletics.com
Eagles Cruise Past Host Jacksonville 77-31
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The No. 28 FGCU women's basketball team (21-3 overall, 9-1 ASUN Conference) scored 44 points in the second half Thursday afternoon en route to a 77-31 victory over Jacksonville at Swisher Gymnasium. The Eagles have won three straight games, nine of their last 10, and seven...
fgcuathletics.com
Goin Hired as Video Production Coordinator
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Jim Goin has joined the FGCU Eagle Family as Video Production Coordinator. Goin is an award-winning media executive with over 40 years of experience in newspaper, cable, radio and television broadcasting and video production. "Jim Goin's talents are well known throughout Southwest Florida. We are...
fgcuathletics.com
Eagles Drop Home Decision to Central Arkansas
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Despite a career-high offensive performance by junior guard Isaiah Thompson (Zionsville, Ind./Zionsville HS/Purdue), the FGCU men's basketball team (14-10 overall, 4-7 ASUN Conference) dropped a 91-87 decision against Central Arkansas on Thursday night at Alico Arena. Thompson recorded a career-high 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting...
fgcuathletics.com
FGCU’s Figueredo Named ASUN Preseason Player of the Year
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The 2023 FGCU baseball team continued to pile up preseason accolades Wednesday, as senior third baseman Alejandro Figueredo (Sucre, Venezuela/West Oaks HS/Seminole State) was named the ASUN Conference Preseason Player of the Year. Figueredo, the only unanimous selection to the ASUN Preseason All-Conference Team, was...
Numerous local athletes sign on National Signing Day
It’s the moment that high school athletes work for — signing their letter of intent to play at the collegiate level. That dream became a reality for numerous Southwest Florida high school seniors on Wednesday. Multiple local schools held ceremonies honoring their athletes on National Signing Day. At...
WINKNEWS.com
Football field project worth $1M for Lee County school finally funded
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:898e5216894b8a535fc8f4bd Player Element ID: 6319618266112. A Lee County high school can finally move with a project that will give them a new football field. Fort Myers High School raised...
Two new flights take off at Southwest Florida International Airport
Two new flights out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) take flight on Friday for passengers looking to go to Austin, Texas, and Wilmington, Delaware.
NBC 2
Plane lands on golf course in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Residents in a North Fort Myers golfing community were shocked to see their fairway turned into a runway Thursday morning when a single-engine piper plane was forced to make an emergency landing. Chris Bunker said she saw the plane come from between the trees and...
westorlandonews.com
Purchase of 9.6 Acres in Estero, Florida Finalized
Konover South LLC, a Deerfield Beach company, completed the purchase of 9.6 acres known as The Marketplace of Coconut Point located in Estero, Florida. Konover South purchased the property from CP Land Investments, LLC for $5,500,000 in an all-cash deal. With close to 50,000 SF, it will include a quick-serve...
WZVN-TV
The Naples Automotive Experience: Cars on 5th Preview
NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Chapter of the Ferarri Club of America is presenting a luxury car event in Naples this week. From Feb, 2 through Feb. 5, 2023, The Naples Automotive Experience will raise money to benefit St. Matthew’s House. Going on for it’s 19 year, this...
IMAG Live: The Fantabulous, Fabtastic FabLab
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Got an idea for a better whatchamacallit, a thingamajig, a whatsit, or even a mousetrap?. Open to all, the Rist Family FabLab (fabrication laboratory) at IMAG is the place to go!. Miss Amy will be sharing cool technologies that innovators and inventors, scientists and students...
Shooting threat at Edison Mall
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) learned overnight that there was a shooting threat at the Edison Mall in Fort Myers. Police learned about the threat through a confidential tip line. There will be an increased police presence in the area. Count on NBC2 for the...
Florida man with 21 outstanding warrants arrested following Naples traffic stop
NAPLES, Fla. — A Bradenton man with a violent history has been arrested after it was revealed he has 21 outstanding warrants in three Florida counties. Around 1:30 p.m. on February 2nd, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a Nissan. The vehicle was pulled over on I-75 near Mile Marker 98 in Collier County.
Human remains discovered near Goodwill in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found near a Goodwill store located in the Imperial Bonita Plaza on Bonita Beach Road. A medical examiner, as well as several Lee County deputies, were on scene investigating Wednesday afternoon. However, it’s not yet known how long...
fox13news.com
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
tourcounsel.com
Coastland Center | Shopping mall in Naples, Florida
Coastland Center is a shopping mall located in Naples, Florida. Opened in 1976, it features Macy's, JCPenney, and Dillard's as its anchors. It hosts a food court and many other specialty stores. The food court is the main attraction. The mall itself is situated on just one floor, but all...
coastalbreezenews.com
Tickets Available for Naples “Jazz on the Lawn” Event
Award-winning jazz trombonist Wycliffe Gordon is the featured artist at Jazz on the Lawn, 3:00 to 6:00, Sunday, February 26, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. VIP tickets, which include a buffet dinner, two drinks and access to a premium viewing area, are $100. General admission is $45. All ticket holders need to bring their own chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are on sale now through the Friends of the Collier County Museums at www.foccm.org.
tourcounsel.com
Edison Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida
Edison Mall is an enclosed, super-regional shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida. The mall opened in 1965, and has been expanded three times since. Edison Mall is owned by Washington Prime Group, which took over the mall in 2014. The mall is named for inventor Thomas Edison, who owned a winter residence and laboratory in Fort Myers.
Estero man turns violent after defending a woman’s honor
ESTERO, Fla. — It was a casual evening on January 29th, and Carlos Rodriguez was spending the time unwinding and catching up with friends. The Estero neighborhood was buzzing prior to 10:00 p.m. as a group relaxed on the front porch off Bills Court with some drinks. Things seemed to be going fine until somebody said something ugly.
Lanes could be added to I-75 near Corkscrew Road with proposal from DeSantis
If the proposal passes, $7 billion would go towards FDOT projects. One would add a lane to I-75 from Corkscrew Road to Golden Gate Parkway.
