The collaborations will usher in a new era of trading with ultimate information flow and data analysis. George Town, Cayman Island (Feb. 1st, 2023) – The launch of Blofin Exchange on Jan. 12th is welcomed by many partners as it is poised to bring revolutionary changes to centralized exchanges. The network credited the achievements of Blofin in initiating its exchange service and extended partnership potentials to help integrate and improve the Blofin ecosystem so that users can have the best trading experience on a liable platform.

2 DAYS AGO