Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Ralio Dalio Praises Bitcoin For 12 Years Of History, But Issues Warning
In a recent interview, Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio shared his views on the current Federal Reserve (FED) decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) and the performance of Bitcoin (BTC) over the past few years. Speaking to CNBC, Dalio stated that what the crypto industry and Bitcoin...
bitcoinist.com
Why Bitcoin Is Among ‘Hottest Subjects’ On Earth, According To ‘Rich Dad’ R. Kiyosaki
Robert Kiyosaki, a well-known entrepreneur and author of the personal finance book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” has long advised investors to purchase gold, silver, and bitcoin. He previously explained that he is an investor and not a trader in bitcoin, thus he feels thrilled when the price of the most popular cryptocurrency drops.
bitcoinist.com
3 Major Benefits Of The Lightning Network
A lightning network is just a solution that acts as the second layer of Bitcoin Blockchain technology. This network offers increased transaction time by decluttering network congestion. Experts opine that Bitcoin’s scalability problems will come to a standstill with the advent of the lightning network. It is set to provide off-chain transactions within the participating points, opening doors for liquidity and fast real-time settlements.
bitcoinist.com
Could Big Eyes Coin Bring Warmth To The Long Winter? How Bitcoin Compares To New Presale Coin
Following the dire months towards the end of 2022, many cryptocurrencies are either cutting their losses and moving on or trying their hardest to stay afloat. One new currency that is set to see the best launch in a while is Big Eyes Coin ($BIG). Within less than a year,...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Price Can Soar Above $25,000 Due To Debt Ceiling Debacle – Here’s How
While yesterday’s Biden-McCarthy meeting did not result in an agreement on the debt ceiling in the U.S., this could have direct implications for the entire financial market and Bitcoin. And the implications for the Federal Reserve’s efforts to fight inflation are nothing short of massive. When the question...
bitcoinist.com
Why Tightening Correlation With S&P 500 Could Be Bullish For Bitcoin
The correlation between the S&P 500 and Bitcoin is only increasing, inching closer to reaching levels where in the past the cryptocurrency strengthened. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 just closed its January monthly session outside of a key trend line the entire world of finance has been watching. Here is why a possible breakout in the stock market could propel BTC higher along with it in a perfect storm scenario.
bitcoinist.com
Binance Re-enters South Korea’s Crypto Market Via Stake In GOPAX Exchange
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has always been used to making it to the headline most times for its new acquisition. Today’s news is no different as Binance is set to return to South Korea’s crypto market, given its stake in the troubled South Korea-based cryptocurrency exchange GOPAX.
bitcoinist.com
The Three Best Cheap Cryptos To Buy Now – Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT)
Investing in cryptocurrency is a great way to diversify one’s portfolio, and it is always better to buy cheap tokens with high growth potential. Tokens like Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) are one of the top coins to buy in 2023. These coins offer a combination...
bitcoinist.com
Blofin Exchange Elevates Trading Experience with ChainCatcher and SignalPlus Partnerships
The collaborations will usher in a new era of trading with ultimate information flow and data analysis. George Town, Cayman Island (Feb. 1st, 2023) – The launch of Blofin Exchange on Jan. 12th is welcomed by many partners as it is poised to bring revolutionary changes to centralized exchanges. The network credited the achievements of Blofin in initiating its exchange service and extended partnership potentials to help integrate and improve the Blofin ecosystem so that users can have the best trading experience on a liable platform.
bitcoinist.com
Three Tokens Dominating The Bear Market; Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin (LTC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
It’s been a tough time for crypto, with dismal global macroeconomic factors, and a series of crypto collapses, from TerraFormLabs to FTX and Genesis. Nevertheless, whilst the bear market is here, there are ways to make profits, if investors can find the right coins. Here’s 3 cryptos that are...
bitcoinist.com
How to protect your finances when everyone is waiting for a recession. Crypto solution with QubitHashes.
The global crisis has a serious impact on individual markets, industries, and economies of entire countries. Investors are wondering: how not to lose savings and even increase them?. Almost half of the qualified investors in Europe (47%) believe that cryptocurrency is an effective “protective” asset. This is indicated by the...
bitcoinist.com
This Bank Ends loans Secured By Crypto Mining Rigs, What’s Ahead?
A crypto-friendly bank, BankProv, has recently announced that it will no longer offer loans backed by crypto mining rigs. Previously, the bank offered such loans as a way for clients to fund their mining operations. But now it cited changing market conditions and increased regulatory inspection as reasons to halt these services.
bitcoinist.com
Breaking: Bitcoin Breaks Above $24,000 For The First Time In 2023
Bitcoin continues to see green across all short-time and medium-timeframes as the cryptocurrency reconquest lost territory. As of this writing, the BTC price stood above the significant psychological mark of $24,000 and seems ready to keep smashing resistance levels. The Magnetic Forces Pushing Bitcoin To The Upside. Bitcoin has been...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Inches Closer To $24K As Fed Bares ‘Disinflationary Process’
After consolidating above $22.600, Bitcoin has now broken its $23k resistance level after the US Federal Reserve announced the start of the disinflationary process of the US economy, raising the interest rate by another 25 base points. This acknowledgement has also led to the broader financial market to rise in the face of such dovish remarks.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Spot Volumes Remain Elevated Despite Price Stalling
Data shows the Bitcoin spot trading volumes have remained at high values during the past week despite the price mostly moving sideways. Bitcoin Spot Trading Volumes Have Stabilized Above $10 Billion. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, usually, the volumes drop when the BTC price starts to...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Love: Why HSBC Has A Change Of Heart And Finds New Interest In Digital Currency
The banking behemoth HSBC announced in September last year that it will not offer crypto services. Its CEO at the time, Noel Quinn, was concerned about the “sustainability” of crypto prices, and the bank was more “negative” than other institutions on the digital asset class, citing the volatility of cryptocurrencies.
bitcoinist.com
The Premier League Welcomes Ethereum and Big Eyes Coin Reaches $20 Million Milestone
One of the benefits of cryptocurrencies is that it allows consumers to be a part of a developing community. This network of traders, investors, and consumers has helped to increase the popularity and acceptability of cryptocurrencies across all industries. Since its inception, crypto has progressed from being only a means of commerce to being legal cash in various places throughout the world.
bitcoinist.com
Celebrating The Tulip Mania Anniversary With Bitcoin & Crypto
Three hundred and eighty-six years ago today, the first ever bubble – dubbed Tulip Mania – popped. Often compared with Bitcoin, Tulip Mania provided a blueprint for all future bubbles and related behaviors. To celebrate the anniversary of Tulip Mania, we are once again comparing the first recorded...
bitcoinist.com
NeuillyVote as a demonstration of Tezos (XTZ)-powered voting, The Algorand (ALGO) Foundation has chosen Jessica Tsai Chin as the Chief Marketing Officer, while investors are increasingly drawn to Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
The cryptocurrency realm is currently experiencing a major boom. Among the many cryptocurrencies currently on the market, Algorand (ALGO), Tezos (XTZ), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) stand out as some of the promising projects. In this article, we will learn about the latest updates on these projects. The implementation of voting...
bitcoinist.com
United Kingdom To Regulate Crypto Industry Following FTX Crash
As the cryptocurrency industry continues to grow in adoption and bad actors, the market has yawned for regulation as never before seen, especially with recent crashes that affected the crypto market negatively but could have been curbed with proper regulation. According to the latest update, the UK is willing to...
Comments / 0