Haddonfield, NJ

Shore News Network

Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School

BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – Police in Burlington City have determined that an unknown trespasser who entered Burlington City High School unlawfully on Wednesday was let in by a student at the school. At around 12:40 pm, a Burlington City Police Department school resource officer at the school reported that an unknown subject gained entry into school and was discovered by a faculty member. When he was approached, the subject fled the school into a wooded area near James St. “Responding officers quickly established a perimeter where the trespasser was last seen and obtained additional information from school officials. The Burlington The post Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Winslow Shooting

A Gloucester County man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fall shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Khadafy Jones, 35, of Sicklerville was charged with the shooting of a man on Nov. 4, 2022, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Cleared Atlantic City officer gets $323K in backpay

An Atlantic City officer cleared in an excessive force case last year will get more than $323,000 in backpay. Sterling Wheaten, 39, was suspended without pay since a federal indictment in 2018, five years after he was involved in an alleged excessive-force case whose video went viral. Connor Castellani needed...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Mabel Kay Senior Center’s Something to Chew On announce next speaker

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, seniors are invited to participate in Mabel Kay Senior Center’s “Something to Chew On” program that takes place from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The program features Maureen Fitzgerald, a career journalist at The Philadelphia Inquirer, from 1986 to 2018, who worked as a feature writer, education reporter.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
camdencounty.com

Construction to Close Roads in Audubon

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be performing work on a gas main on Wyoming Avenue in Audubon from Wednesday, Feb. 1 to Monday, Feb. 6. On Wednesday, Feb. 1 and Thursday Feb. 2, there will be a full road closure of Wyoming Avenue between Chestnut and Oak streets. From...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey

Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
BRIDGETON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County honors Mansfield farmers with stewardship award

The Burlington County Commissioners announced the selection of the Knezick family as the recipient of the county’s award for outstanding farm stewardship in recognition of the improvements and conservation practices at their Foggy Bottom Farm in Mansfield. The Knezick family purchased the 125-acre property in 2016 and transformed it...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

