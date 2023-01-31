Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
Related
Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School
BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – Police in Burlington City have determined that an unknown trespasser who entered Burlington City High School unlawfully on Wednesday was let in by a student at the school. At around 12:40 pm, a Burlington City Police Department school resource officer at the school reported that an unknown subject gained entry into school and was discovered by a faculty member. When he was approached, the subject fled the school into a wooded area near James St. “Responding officers quickly established a perimeter where the trespasser was last seen and obtained additional information from school officials. The Burlington The post Police respond after student lets unknown subject into Burlington City High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
Thieves wanted for breaking into homes, stealing cars in Moorestown, NJ
Police say the thieves came back after burglarizing another home and stealing a car in another part of town.
fox29.com
Officials gather to discuss recent hate crimes against several South Jersey places of worship
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Faith leaders and officials in Atlantic County gathered on Wednesday to address the safety of places of worship after several crimes against churches and synagogues across New Jersey have been reported since the beginning of the year. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office hosted a packed room...
US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Winslow Shooting
A Gloucester County man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fall shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Khadafy Jones, 35, of Sicklerville was charged with the shooting of a man on Nov. 4, 2022, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.
Cleared Atlantic City officer gets $323K in backpay
An Atlantic City officer cleared in an excessive force case last year will get more than $323,000 in backpay. Sterling Wheaten, 39, was suspended without pay since a federal indictment in 2018, five years after he was involved in an alleged excessive-force case whose video went viral. Connor Castellani needed...
Waste Management workers hit picket line in Camden, New Jersey
"We pick up trash, we don't want to be treated like trash," a union member said.
Man, 23, Admits Setting Fatal Fire In Burlington County, Faces 22 Years In Prison: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old Burlington Township man has admitted to starting a fire at a Pemberton Borough apartment that killed a 22-year-old resident.Under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, Newlin Evans IV entered a guilty plea in Superior Court in Mount Holly to aggravated manslaughter in exchange fo…
thesunpapers.com
Mabel Kay Senior Center’s Something to Chew On announce next speaker
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, seniors are invited to participate in Mabel Kay Senior Center’s “Something to Chew On” program that takes place from 12:30 to 2 p.m. The program features Maureen Fitzgerald, a career journalist at The Philadelphia Inquirer, from 1986 to 2018, who worked as a feature writer, education reporter.
camdencounty.com
Construction to Close Roads in Audubon
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be performing work on a gas main on Wyoming Avenue in Audubon from Wednesday, Feb. 1 to Monday, Feb. 6. On Wednesday, Feb. 1 and Thursday Feb. 2, there will be a full road closure of Wyoming Avenue between Chestnut and Oak streets. From...
1 Person Killed, Route 47 Closed For 4 Hours in Dennis Twp., NJ, Monday Night
Officials in Cape May County say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 47 Monday night. The accident happened around 7:30 in the 800 block of Route 47 in South Dennis. Dennis Twp. firefighters were conducting a training exercise at their firehouse when the call was received.
2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey
Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz carjacked outside Northeast Philadelphia home
Former City Controller Alan Butkovitz has become one of Philadelphia’s latest carjacking victims. He said a man in a mask pointed a gun at him as he pulled up to his home.
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County honors Mansfield farmers with stewardship award
The Burlington County Commissioners announced the selection of the Knezick family as the recipient of the county’s award for outstanding farm stewardship in recognition of the improvements and conservation practices at their Foggy Bottom Farm in Mansfield. The Knezick family purchased the 125-acre property in 2016 and transformed it...
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
Best Bagel Shop In EHT, NJ, Is In A Gas Station Parking Lot
You know what they say about breakfast: it's the most important meal of the day. While it's true that a lot of us skip breakfast most of the time, if you do see us partaking in a morning meal, no doubt, it's probably a breakfast sandwich. That's at least true...
NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour found dead in SUV outside her home: Police
Police say they found Eunice Dwumfour inside her SUV outside her home, with multiple gunshot wounds.
tapinto.net
Burlington County Lawmakers Urge Residents to Apply for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — Burlington County lawmakers Senator Troy Singleton and Assembly Members Dr. Herb Conaway and Carol Murphy are urging residents to sign up for the ANCHOR property tax relief program. The ANCHOR — the Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners & Renters — program will provide property tax...
Police Investigate Shooting On West State Street In Trenton
February 1, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Details are still sketchy at this time but just after 11:00 a.m. a shooting occurred…
Wife of benefits-fraud recruiter is partner in would-be Atlantic City pot dispensary
The wife of an admitted recruiter in a massive medical insurance fraud scheme is a partner in an application for a licensed pot dispensary in Atlantic City. Holly Pugh is part of Legal Distribution, a group looking to secure a license to operate a weed facility at 3112 Atlantic Ave.
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
Comments / 0