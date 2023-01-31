ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

The HOPE ONE Van Will Be at the Morris County Library This Week

By Susie Scholz
 3 days ago

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  The HOPE ONE van will be at the Morris County Library on Thursday Feb. 2. The van will be stationed at the library from 9am - 2pm

The schedule for the van in February is as follows:

February 1 - Boonton Walmart from 9am - 2pm
February 2 - Morris County Library from 9am - 2pm
February 6 - Pompton Plains Stop & Shop from 10am - 2pm
February 7 - Red Barn Restaurant in Towaco from 9am - 2pm
February 8 - Wharton United Community Church from 10am - 12pm
February 9 - Succasunna Shoprite from 9am - 2pm
February 14 - Broadway in Denville from 9am - 2pm
February 15 - Wild Geese Plaza in Mount Olive from 9am - 2pm
February 16 -Trinity Soup Kitchen in Dover from 10am - 1pm
February 21 - Interfaith Clergy Council at Church of Latter Day Saints in Morristown from 8:30am - 9:30am
February 21 - County College of Morris in Randolph from 11am - 2pm
February 22 - Madison Train Station from 9am - 2pm
February 23 - Bishop Nazery Way in Morristown from 1pm - 2pm
February 28 -Homeless Outreach Mission in Morristown

The HOPE One vehicle, which previously was used in police tactical operations is now a mobile recovery access vehicle.

The vehicle, which  has trained staff on site, provides individuals with information about rehab, detox services, mental health services, recovery services. The team, wearing protective masks and gear, will also be offering free Narcan training.

The van, which is decorated with a purple ribbon to signify recovery, is  a unique way to blend law enforcement and social services in helping to prevent drug overdoses and deaths.

Stop by for access to detox, rehab and mental health services as well as information, support and Free Narcan

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

