Old Hickory, TN

Friends heartbroken after woman found stabbed to death in ex-boyfriend’s closet

By Nikki McGee
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several people are in shock after learning the horrific details behind a 24-year-old woman found stabbed to death at her ex-boyfriend’s Bellevue apartment .

The body of Irene Torres was found in a plastic container inside her ex-boyfriend’s closet; 28-year-old Dwayne Herelle Jr. was charged with criminal homicide.

Herelle was a competitive MMA fighter. One of his former coaches spoke with News 2 on Monday.

“It blows my mind because I never ever would expect anything like this from Dwayne. He was such a nice person. He would always go out of his way to help people,” Chris Beasley said.

Torres used to live in Florida and her former co-workers at Hell ‘n Blazes brewing company said her life was taken too soon.

“I wouldn’t say she was like a jokester funny, it was just funny because she was just so like innocent, you know, just like that innocent person. It was just fun to be around her, she brought up a room,” brewmaster Todd Furbeck said.

Sunday morning, Torres’ parents checked security footage outside her Old Hickory home and saw Herelle taking her away. Police said Herelle originally lied to police, saying he hadn’t seen her. He later confessed to Torres’ dad, and her body was found inside his Bellevue apartment.

“It almost doesn’t even seem real at this point. We’re all devastated here, you know, because she had such a bright future for such a young positive person, it’s just ridiculous,” Furbeck said.

Herelle’s former coach said the 28-year-old now has some major soul searching to do.

“You got two different faces – you’ve got your face that you show everyone and you’ve got your face that you keep private. It’s amazing how people can look you in your eyes, be a nice person, and then turn around and be something else,” Beasley said.

He added that fighters he’s worked with have to know how to control their anger.

“The majority of the fighters that I’ve trained, they don’t have anger issues because you get to work out your aggression in the gym… it doesn’t usually equate to go out in the streets and get into fights, beat up women. That just doesn’t make sense,” Beasley said.

Herelle is being held without bond.

