World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Cody Rhodes is once again discussing his desire to bring back the Winged Eagle design for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble match and as such, has the opportunity to challenge for a WWE World Championship in a singles match on pay-per-view for the first time ever. Shortly after winning the Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes shared a picture of the Winged Eagle WWE Championship design from 1988-1998 on his social media.
WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze discusses Ronda Rousey's impact on the women's evolution in WWE. Blayze wrestled for WWE in the 1990s and won the Women's Championship three times. She left the company in 1995, and it took many years for the company to begin giving women's wrestler's more meaningful opportunities. Through the work of the Bella Twins, Paige, Sasha Banks, AJ Lee, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and many others, women showed the world that they belonged in the spotlight; Lynch, Flair, and Rousey made history by main-eventing WWE WrestleMania 35. Rousey, a former Women's Bantamweight Championship, joined WWE full-time in 2018 and captured the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam that year.
Triple H comments on Vince McMahon's return. McMahon retired on July 22, 2022, amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan were subsequently named the Co-CEOs of the company, and Triple H took over as the head of creative. Triple H's role was later named WWE's Chief Content Officer. On January 5, 2023, Vince McMahon announces his intent to return to WWE and participate in negotiations for media rights deals. WWE confirmed McMahon's return to the Board of Directors on January 6. Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10, and Vince was voted the Executive Chairman of the Board that same day.
Another sponsorship match is coming to WWE. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, WWE senior VP and head of global sales and partnerships Craig Stimmel touted WWE sponsorship revenue for WrestleMania 39, saying it is 43 percent higher than it was for the entirety of WrestleMania 38. Another source familiar with the numbers says sponsorship revenue currently stands at between $14 million-$15 million.
Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68. Details regarding his passing are currently unknown. "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan first informed fans of the news on social media. Poffo was known as "Leaping" Lanny Poffo and The Genius during his time in wrestling. He was the brother of "Macho Man" Randy Savage.
Charlotte Flair returned to WWE on the final WWE SmackDown episode of 2022, confronting Ronda Rousey and winning the SmackDown Women's Title. Flair had been sidelined since WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 when she lost the SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda in an "I Quit" match. Flair previously revealed that she had to undergo multiple dental procedures, which was the reason for her missing time.
Nia Jax returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, entering at number 30 in the women's Royal Rumble. Jax was released by WWE in November 2021 and had not wrestled since her release. Appearing on Highspots Sign It Live, Jax was asked if she knew about her Rumble appearance a...
Shawn Michaels discusses potential NXT callups. Fans of WWE are always wondering when the next big star from NXT is going to make their debut on the main roster. Currently, many fans are anticipating the main roster arrival of NXT stars like Bron Breakker, Tyler Bate, and Carmelo Hayes. On...
Roxanne Perez talks about her first Royal Rumble experience and feels like she's earned the opportunity she's being given. Roxanne Perez was fortunate enough to participate in her first Royal Rumble match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble spectacular in her home state of Texas. Entering the match at number 8, Roxanne Perez was given a chance to show the WWE Universe at large what she is capable of.
Here's your fight size update for Wednesday, February 1, 2023. - Several new WWE Funko Pops were revealed today, including a first ever Cody Rhodes figure:. - Amazon has purchased a upcoming comedy movie featuring John Cena and Zac Efron:. - Dave Bautista's new film, Knock At The Cabin, is...
Chris Jericho has liked what he's seen from Brian Cage. Brian Cage has been given more opportunities on AEW television in recent weeks as he's faced Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita in subsequent episodes of AEW Dynamite. After an extended absence from AEW TV and then joining ROH, Cage has caught the eye of Chris Jericho.
Viewership for the January 31, 2023 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT on January 31, 2023 drew 587,000 viewers. This number is down slightly from the 607,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demo,...
Here's your fight size update for Thursday, February 2, 2023:. - Today, several media outlets released new gameplay footage of WWE 2K23. Heavily spotlighted was the new WarGames mode. Also Bron Breakker's inclusion was confirmed. Above, fans can see IGN's Hands-On video. - El Hijo Del Vikingo is announced for...
Watch Before the Impact on 2/2/23. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Scott Edwards speaks with STARDOM's Mariah May! See more of his work on FightfulSelect.com on the Select Style Podcast!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Shawn Michaels discusses adjusting creative plans with the departure of Mandy Rose. Back in December, Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Championship reign came to seemingly an abrupt end after she lost the title to Roxanne Perez in a impromptu match on a episode of NXT. The next day, Rose was released from WWE due to content that she had been posting on her FanTime page.
Kenny Omega is cleared for his return to AEW. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Kenny Omega's visa issue has been resolved and he is cleared to return to AEW. Omega will reportedly be at Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Dayton, Ohio but it is unknown if he will appear on television.
AEW Dark (1/31) Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) & AR Fox def. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi) Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. Skye Blue def. Renee Michelle. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & JD Griffey) def. Dante Casanova...
