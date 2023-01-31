ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Cody Rhodes: It Would Be A Pipe Dream To Bring Back Winged Eagle WWE Title If I Win At WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes is once again discussing his desire to bring back the Winged Eagle design for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble match and as such, has the opportunity to challenge for a WWE World Championship in a singles match on pay-per-view for the first time ever. Shortly after winning the Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes shared a picture of the Winged Eagle WWE Championship design from 1988-1998 on his social media.
Alundra Blayze: Ronda Rousey Skyrocketed The Women's Evolution, She Took It To Another Level

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze discusses Ronda Rousey's impact on the women's evolution in WWE. Blayze wrestled for WWE in the 1990s and won the Women's Championship three times. She left the company in 1995, and it took many years for the company to begin giving women's wrestler's more meaningful opportunities. Through the work of the Bella Twins, Paige, Sasha Banks, AJ Lee, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and many others, women showed the world that they belonged in the spotlight; Lynch, Flair, and Rousey made history by main-eventing WWE WrestleMania 35. Rousey, a former Women's Bantamweight Championship, joined WWE full-time in 2018 and captured the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam that year.
Triple H: Having Vince McMahon Around Has Been Great, He’s A Tremendous Asset

Triple H comments on Vince McMahon's return. McMahon retired on July 22, 2022, amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan were subsequently named the Co-CEOs of the company, and Triple H took over as the head of creative. Triple H's role was later named WWE's Chief Content Officer. On January 5, 2023, Vince McMahon announces his intent to return to WWE and participate in negotiations for media rights deals. WWE confirmed McMahon's return to the Board of Directors on January 6. Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10, and Vince was voted the Executive Chairman of the Board that same day.
WWE SVP Says There Will Be Another Sponsorship Match At WWE WrestleMania 39

Another sponsorship match is coming to WWE. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, WWE senior VP and head of global sales and partnerships Craig Stimmel touted WWE sponsorship revenue for WrestleMania 39, saying it is 43 percent higher than it was for the entirety of WrestleMania 38. Another source familiar with the numbers says sponsorship revenue currently stands at between $14 million-$15 million.
Lanny Poffo Passes Away At The Age Of 68

Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68. Details regarding his passing are currently unknown. "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan first informed fans of the news on social media. Poffo was known as "Leaping" Lanny Poffo and The Genius during his time in wrestling. He was the brother of "Macho Man" Randy Savage.
Charlotte Flair Learned Of Winning SD Women's Title At Arena When She Returned, Didn't Have Her Gear

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE on the final WWE SmackDown episode of 2022, confronting Ronda Rousey and winning the SmackDown Women's Title. Flair had been sidelined since WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 when she lost the SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda in an "I Quit" match. Flair previously revealed that she had to undergo multiple dental procedures, which was the reason for her missing time.
Roxanne Perez: When I Entered The Royal Rumble I Felt Like 'Wow, I Belong Here'

Roxanne Perez talks about her first Royal Rumble experience and feels like she's earned the opportunity she's being given. Roxanne Perez was fortunate enough to participate in her first Royal Rumble match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble spectacular in her home state of Texas. Entering the match at number 8, Roxanne Perez was given a chance to show the WWE Universe at large what she is capable of.
TEXAS STATE
Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage

Chris Jericho has liked what he's seen from Brian Cage. Brian Cage has been given more opportunities on AEW television in recent weeks as he's faced Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita in subsequent episodes of AEW Dynamite. After an extended absence from AEW TV and then joining ROH, Cage has caught the eye of Chris Jericho.
Mariah May Talks STARDOM, Joining Club Venus, Future | 2023 Interview

Scott Edwards speaks with STARDOM's Mariah May! See more of his work on FightfulSelect.com on the Select Style Podcast!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Shawn Michaels: I Have Nothing But Good Things To Say About Mandy Rose, I Didn't Fire Her

Shawn Michaels discusses adjusting creative plans with the departure of Mandy Rose. Back in December, Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Championship reign came to seemingly an abrupt end after she lost the title to Roxanne Perez in a impromptu match on a episode of NXT. The next day, Rose was released from WWE due to content that she had been posting on her FanTime page.
