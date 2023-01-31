WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze discusses Ronda Rousey's impact on the women's evolution in WWE. Blayze wrestled for WWE in the 1990s and won the Women's Championship three times. She left the company in 1995, and it took many years for the company to begin giving women's wrestler's more meaningful opportunities. Through the work of the Bella Twins, Paige, Sasha Banks, AJ Lee, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and many others, women showed the world that they belonged in the spotlight; Lynch, Flair, and Rousey made history by main-eventing WWE WrestleMania 35. Rousey, a former Women's Bantamweight Championship, joined WWE full-time in 2018 and captured the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam that year.

