Texas State

easttexasradio.com

Icy Wednesday Night

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for areas along and west of the I- 35 corridor. It is for a half inch of ice accumulation through early Thursday, resulting in tree breakage and localized power outages in addition to hazardous or impossible travel conditions. A Winter Storm Warning continues elsewhere in North and Central Texas for persisting freezing rain and sleet, leading to dangerous travel. Prepare for power outages by bundling up, ensuring you have flashlights, batteries, and an indoor safe heat source if possible!
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Sheets of Ice Blanket North Texas

(WBAP/KLIF) – Conditions on area roads and highways are expected to worsen before they get better as the ongoing winter storm takes a firm hold on North Texas. State leaders said during a briefing that power outages will become more likely as ice builds up on trees and power lines. The Texas power grid is seemingly holding up, but localized outages are occurring and are expected to continue until the ice thaws.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Whoa! The Most Extreme Temperatures In The History Of Texas!

Texas is so BIG that we have it all. And, when it comes to the weather, it's the same. Yes, Texas is known for its HOT summers and, we have our share of COLD winters. But, how EXTREME does it get? You might be surprised. Check out the MOST extreme weather temperatures Texas has seen on both sides of this spectrum.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Where do you set your thermostat?

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — We all like to feel warm inside our homes... but how warm is it for you?. Data from Today's Homeowner, a magazine keeping an eye on home trends, found that residents of the Sooner State and Lone Star State like to keep things nice and toasty.
OKLAHOMA STATE
travelawaits.com

5 Best Places To See Tulips In Texas According To A Local

Tulips, oh, how I love thee. It’s amazing how something so simple can brighten someone’s day. Millions love these beautiful cup-style flowers and to take home an elegant bouquet of tulips. Over 100 types of tulips grow in Texas, where tulip season generally lasts from late February to early April.
TEXAS STATE
96.5 The Rock

A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways

Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
SAN ANGELO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Weather Temporarily Halts USPS Delivery

The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday it is temporarily halting operations in North Texas Post Offices until further notice. It made a move in what it called an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of postal customers and employees. The USPS says it will update when normal operations would resume.
TEXAS STATE

