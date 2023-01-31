Read full article on original website
Texas Power Outage Map, Update as Big Freeze Affects Over 400,000 People
Texas was one of many states warned of "extensive" wintry conditions that could bring sleet, snow and ice to the region.
Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads
if your truck can't make it on the snow roads of Texas, maybe your airboat will. The post Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
easttexasradio.com
Icy Wednesday Night
An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for areas along and west of the I- 35 corridor. It is for a half inch of ice accumulation through early Thursday, resulting in tree breakage and localized power outages in addition to hazardous or impossible travel conditions. A Winter Storm Warning continues elsewhere in North and Central Texas for persisting freezing rain and sleet, leading to dangerous travel. Prepare for power outages by bundling up, ensuring you have flashlights, batteries, and an indoor safe heat source if possible!
wbap.com
Sheets of Ice Blanket North Texas
(WBAP/KLIF) – Conditions on area roads and highways are expected to worsen before they get better as the ongoing winter storm takes a firm hold on North Texas. State leaders said during a briefing that power outages will become more likely as ice builds up on trees and power lines. The Texas power grid is seemingly holding up, but localized outages are occurring and are expected to continue until the ice thaws.
Hundreds of thousands of Texans without heat, with no clear timeline for getting power back
More than 300,000 businesses and households in Central and East Texas did not have power Wednesday as a winter storm persisted, immobilizing portions of the state with slick roadways and freezing temperatures. Approximately 324,000 customers, out of about 13 million tracked, did not have power Wednesday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us....
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Ice storm abates while all eyes on Punxsutawney Phil
Start your day with the latest weather news – Temperatures are forecast to slowly warm above freezing in Texas and the mid-South later Thursday, eventually bringing a merciful end to the days-long ice storm. Meanwhile, it's time to check in with Punxsutawney Phil and see what the rest of winter has in store.
KTEN.com
KSAT 12
Hundreds of thousands of Texans still don’t have heat, and some Austin-area outages could last until Friday
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Hundreds of thousands of businesses and households across Central and East Texas remained without power Thursday as utility crews continued scrambling to fix power lines downed by freezing rain and fallen trees.
Winter Weather Causes Massive Pileups, Several Crashes On Texas Roads
Icy weather is causing dangerous road conditions across the state.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: TX: SEVERE WX-SLEET BOUNCING OFF ROOFS
Ice Storm Updates: Crash Shuts Down Interstate in West Texas
Ice storms and freezing temperatures hit the central and southern U.S. as hundreds of flights are delayed in Texas.
travelawaits.com
A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways
Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
easttexasradio.com
Weather Temporarily Halts USPS Delivery
The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday it is temporarily halting operations in North Texas Post Offices until further notice. It made a move in what it called an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of postal customers and employees. The USPS says it will update when normal operations would resume.
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
DALLAS — (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to Texas and nearby states Tuesday, causing the cancellation of more than 980 flights and delays to nearly 800 more. Numerous auto collisions were reported in Austin, Texas, with at least one fatality according to the Austin Fire Department. More...
KSAT 12
Texans urged to avoid travel in icy weather; power grid is expected to meet demand
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A dayslong winter storm warning in Texas is already disrupting travel plans and closing schools, but state officials say the power grid is holding up. [How to...
