New video of Bay Bridge 8-car crash shows Tesla abruptly braking in 'self-driving' mode
Newly released surveillance video of November's eight-car crash on the Bay Bridge shows a Tesla suddenly braking, as cars pile up behind it. The Tesla's driver says his car was in "full self-driving" mode.
‘Pretty unbelievable.’ Central Coast lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years
The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.
Calif. Cops at 'Loss for Words' After 3 Cars Fall into Sinkhole on Marked Closed Road: 'This Can't Be Real'
California Highway Patrol's Tracy Division has advised motorists not to "drive around the barricades" during the closure of Kasson Road Three cars have crashed into the same sinkhole in California in the last two weeks — despite the road being clearly marked with "Road Closed" signs. California Highway Patrol's Tracy Division announced the "long term" closure of Kasson Road between Durham Ferry Road and the entrance to the San Joaquin River Club on Jan. 17 after a compromised retention pond caused the roadway to erode, and eventually collapse. Authorities...
California sinkhole swallows third car in 2 weeks
A massive sinkhole that has completely split a road a two-lane road in San Joaquin, California, has now swallowed three separate vehicles despite the hole being clearly marked, authorities say. The sinkhole broke out earlier this month when the California Highway Patrol said that a compromised retention pond caused the road to erode. Video from Jan. 17 shows water seeping through the roadway and clearing out the material from underneath the pavement. But just hours after the highway patrol posted about the unsafe conditions and placed "road closed" and "flooded" signs nearby, a car drove right through the flooded area on Kasson...
Earthquakes, storms force closure of one of California's most popular roads
The storms and earthquakes that have rocked California in recent weeks have resulted in the closure of one of the state’s most often-used roads.
California Road Completely Collapses Right Where Woman is Walking
As California continues to receive an onslaught of rain and snow, we’re getting a first-hand look at the unrelenting weather via social media. In a recent video, users watched in terror as one woman narrowly escaped death as a road collapsed beneath her in Montecito, California. In the terrifying...
Tahoe deep freeze; Sierra braces for coldest temperatures in decade
TRUCKEE -- Across the Tahoe Basin, residents were bracing for the arrival Sunday night of some of the coldest temperatures in years as a deep freeze descends on Northern California.The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to plug to minus-9 at Truckee, minus-7 at South Lake Tahoe and minus-16 at Bridgeport overnight. And that's not taking into account the wind chills whipped up by 50 mph winds.It will be even colder at the ski resorts across the region that are over 7,000 feet."This afternoon will begin the temperature tumble, and the gusty northeast winds of 30-45 mph will create some unpleasant...
Giant sinkhole in California swallows vehicle after driver ignores road closure signs
A truck fell into a sinkhole in Tracy, California, after ignoring road closure signs, just two days after another vehicle faced a similar situation.The two-lane road in the Central Valley had collapsed earlier in January after a series of destructive storms that wreaked havoc and compromised the retention pond leading to the road's erosion.Sinkholes are created by erosion and the drainage of water and vary in size, from a few feet to large enough to swallow whole buildings.Despite warning signs of the road's closure and the hole in the middle of the lane, drivers continued to attempt to travel...
California fire crews use SIX THOUSAND gallons of water to extinguish burning Tesla Model S
The Tesla caught on fire while the driver was on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova on Saturday. Fire officials said that nothing was wrong with the car before it combusted.
'Domino effect of crashes': 19 cars hit in 6 crashes on 101 in SF
One person was injured and in stable condition after a series of crashes on U.S. 101 in San Francisco, officials said.
Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Martinez
MARTINEZ -- The California Highway Patrol said a fatal crash on state Highway 4 near Martinez early Wednesday morning involved three vehicles and started when a Ford hatchback with a solo driver struck the center divider. The Ford was traveling west around 4:15 a.m. when it hit the divider east of Pine Street, disabling the Ford in traffic lanes. A Lexus SUV with one occupant traveling the same direction collided with the Ford. Shortly afterward, a Toyota SUV traveling the same direction also hit the disabled Ford. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the Lexus and Toyota were not injured. The CHP closed all westbound lanes following the crash. Anyone who witnessed what led to the crash can contact the CHP's Contra Costa area office at (925) 646-4980.
Driver injured in shooting on Dumbarton Bridge
FREMONT-- A driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound direction of the span, west of Thornton Avenue, the CHP said. The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and is expected to recover. A CHP spokesperson said it wasn't known if he was hit by gunfire. No suspects have been arrested. No other information was available from the CHP about the shooting.
