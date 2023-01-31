Read full article on original website
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Legalized sports gambling arrives in Ohio, experts say Ohio State students at the most risk for addictionThe LanternOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Comeback Falls Short vs. Wisconsin
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State nearly erased an 18-point second half deficit but Wisconsin was able to hold on down the stretch for a 65-60 victory Thursday night in Value City Arena. The Buckeyes are 11-11 on the year and 3-8 in the Big Ten. Brice Sensabaugh led the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 7 Buckeyes and No. 9 Nittany Set for B1G Series in Columbus
The No. 7-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team hosts No. 9 Penn State this weekend in a two-game Big Ten series. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Friday and 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena in Columbus. The Friday game will be streamed through Big Ten Plus,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Travels to No. 8/9 Maryland for Sunday Matinee
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 10/10 Ohio State women’s basketball team (20-3, 9-3 B1G) travels to No. 8/9 Maryland (18-5, 9-3 B1G) on Sunday for the Buckeyes’ third top-10 matchup in 14 days. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the teams’ first meeting of the season. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and FM 97.1.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 11 Buckeyes Post 4-3 Win over No. 19 Oklahoma State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 11 Ohio State women’s tennis team improved to 4-0 this season, as it topped No. 19 Oklahoma State, 4-3, Thursday evening in the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. After dropping the doubles point to the Cowgirls (2-2), Ohio State went ahead 3-1 with straight-set wins from Sydni Ratliff, Irina Cantos Siemers and Shelly Bereznyak. Kolie Allen clinched the Buckeye team victory with a three-set win on court four.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Myers, Hudgins and Van Buren Named B1G Players to Watch
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Marcus Hudgins, Jack Myers and Bobby Van Buren of the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team were named Big Ten Players to Watch, the conference announced Thursday. The Buckeyes were also voted second in the preseason conference poll. Myers, the Buckeyes’ captain for the 2023 season,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🎥 Rohlik, Brickey and Wise Preview Series vs. Penn State
The No. 7-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team plays host to No. 9-ranked Penn State in the final two-game home series of the regular season for the Buckeyes this weekend. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Friday and 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena. Friday’s game will be streamed through Big Ten Plus and Big Ten Network will televise the Saturday matchup. Ohio State Radio will also carry both games. GAMEDAY LINKS.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Hockey, Wrestling Host Top-10 Matchups Friday vs. Penn State
Both the men’s hockey and wrestling programs will play host to Top-10 matchups with Penn State Friday night on the campus of the Ohio State University. The No. 5-ranked wrestling Buckeyes welcome top-rated Penn State to a sold-out Covelli Center at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the match live on BTN.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Travels to Notre Dame and Ashland This Weekend
Ohio State at Notre Dame Meyo Invitational (select sprints, distance, pole vault) Venue: Meyo Field (South Bend, Ind.) Ohio State at Jud Logan Light Giver Open (jumps only) Dates: Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 and Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Venue: The Niss Athletic Center (Ashland, Ohio) Event: Schedule/Meet Information | Live...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ferrara, Johnson and Keethler Tabbed B1G Players to Watch
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nicole Ferrara, Chloë Johnson and Ava Keethler of the Ohio State women’s lacrosse team have all been selected Big Ten Players to Watch as the 2023 season nears, the conference announced Wednesday. Ferrara, a senior who plays attack and is from Morristown, N.J., is...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes and Badgers Battle Thursday
TICKETS: Single-game and group tickets available for all remaining men’s basketball games. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Coming off a tough week on the road, Ohio State returns home to start a stretch of three...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Two Big Home Matches for the Buckeyes this Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 12 Ohio State women’s tennis team will host two Top 20 matches this week. The Buckeyes are set to face No. 19 Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Thursday and No. 5 Georgia at noon Saturday. Both matches will be inside the Ty Tucker Tennis Center, with free admission and parking. Live scoring and video will be available HERE.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Two Top 25 Showdowns Set for This Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Coming off a good weekend in which it won the ITA Kickoff Weekend title, No. 2 Ohio State will host another big weekend with a pair of ranked matches. The Buckeyes will host No. 23 Texas A&M on Friday night and then No. 6 Texas on Sunday afternoon.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 13 Buckeyes Face No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USC
Venue: Rec Hall, State College, Pa. Season Stats: Ohio State | UCLA | USC | MIVA | NCAA. COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (6-2) will take on No. 2 UCLA and No. 10 USC this weekend in the annual Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge. The event will be held in State College, Pa., at Rec Hall on the Penn State campus. The Buckeyes and Bruins meet at 4 p.m. Friday. Ohio State and USC square off at 4 p.m. Saturday. Both matches will be streamed live on B1G+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Swimming & Diving Named CSCAA Scholar All-America Teams
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams have both been selected as College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Teams for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify as a Scholar All-America Team, programs must maintain a team...
