The No. 7-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team plays host to No. 9-ranked Penn State in the final two-game home series of the regular season for the Buckeyes this weekend. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Friday and 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Value City Arena. Friday’s game will be streamed through Big Ten Plus and Big Ten Network will televise the Saturday matchup. Ohio State Radio will also carry both games. GAMEDAY LINKS.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO