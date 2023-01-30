The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging Inc. (MNRAAA) announces the addition of two new members to the Board of Directors: Dianne Crowley and Deborah Rezac. Crowley, of Slayton recently retired as the finance director for the Southwest Regional Development Commission (SRDC). During her tenure at SRDC, Crowley worked closely with the Southwest Area Agency on Aging from its inception and through the transition of Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging Inc. into a separate entity. She continues to work with her husband on the family farm. Crowley has been active in numerous organizations in southwest Minnesota, including Girl Scouts, Hospice of Murray County, 4-H and Lake Wilson Study Club.

