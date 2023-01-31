ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Gov. Cox pushes for free fares even as legislative leaders aren't enthusiastic

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s February, but unlike last year, it’s not a free-fare month for public transit in Utah. Things are slimmed down drastically this year as Utah Transit Authority is allowing people to ride free of charge for just ten days – from February 12-21 – coinciding with the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE
UDOT looking into new wrong-way detection, notification system

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Department of Transportation, in partnership with Utah Department of Public Safety has a number of teams working to come up with solutions regarding wrong-way crashes in the state. A 2News Investigation in April 2022 explored whether Utah is taking extensive measures to curb...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
How prevalent is hunger insecurity in Utah?

KUTV — Elora and Sarah are out at the Utah Jazz arena with the Ford Street Team and the Utah Food Bank to help fight food insecurity in Utah. Elora spoke to Ginette Bott, president and CEO, of the Utah Food Bank about how the community can donate and why the donations are greatly needed.
