Related
KUTV
DEA seeing resurgence in Utah of drug commonly referred to as bath salts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An old drug, known to be deadly, is popping back up in Utah, according to the Utah office of the Drug Enforcement Administration. A synthetic drug commonly known as bath salts are showing up more often. Todd Hull used the illegal and banned chemical...
KUTV
Gov. Cox pushes for free fares even as legislative leaders aren't enthusiastic
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s February, but unlike last year, it’s not a free-fare month for public transit in Utah. Things are slimmed down drastically this year as Utah Transit Authority is allowing people to ride free of charge for just ten days – from February 12-21 – coinciding with the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.
KUTV
UDOT looking into new wrong-way detection, notification system
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Department of Transportation, in partnership with Utah Department of Public Safety has a number of teams working to come up with solutions regarding wrong-way crashes in the state. A 2News Investigation in April 2022 explored whether Utah is taking extensive measures to curb...
KUTV
State removes teacher gender ID training after mother posts, 2News questions
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A mother and substitute teacher posted it on social media, 2News began asking questions, and now a state agency has taken down a training video for Utah teachers on how to teach gender identity---including to young children. "I thought the public should know," said...
KUTV
Utah correctional officer hospitalized after assault at new state prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A correctional officer was taken to the hospital after getting assaulted in the maximum-security area of the new Utah state prison, officials confirmed. According to a statement from Utah Department of Corrections spokesperson Liam Truchard, the assault happened Monday afternoon in the Antelope housing...
KUTV
How prevalent is hunger insecurity in Utah?
KUTV — Elora and Sarah are out at the Utah Jazz arena with the Ford Street Team and the Utah Food Bank to help fight food insecurity in Utah. Elora spoke to Ginette Bott, president and CEO, of the Utah Food Bank about how the community can donate and why the donations are greatly needed.
KUTV
Utahns could light fireworks during 5-day Diwali celebration under new bill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns would be able to light fireworks during the five days of the Hindu religious holiday Diwali under a bill that is moving through the Legislature. Senate Bill 46, sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Fillmore (R-South Jordan), was approved unanimously by the Senate Friday morning...
KUTV
Ice storm leaves 160K+ people in Texas without power, crews working to restore it
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — As frigid cold temperatures and ice continue to hit Texas, Austin Energy is working to restore power to more than 160,000 customers. Falling trees and the heavy ice on power lines are leading to power outages. In an update posted on Twitter by Mayor Pro...
