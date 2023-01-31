ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Trooper issued fake traffic tickets, including to someone who had died, NY officials say

A New York state trooper is accused of ticketing people without pulling them over or witnessing supposed traffic violations, officials say. Edward Longo, 34, of Yorktown, issued 32 fake traffic tickets and depositions to several people — including to someone who died before he issued them the bogus ticket, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Centre Daily

Woman yanks ticket from husband after scratch-off reveals $500,000 SC lottery prize

A wife couldn’t contain her excitement after her husband scratched off a winning lottery ticket, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. The woman said she was so overcome with joy that she “took the ticket from his hands” when she realized they had won the top prize on the $500,000 Multiplier Money game, lottery officials said in a Jan. 31 news release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy