Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
What is synthetic cannabis? How is it different from CBD? What to know after DEA raid.
A Biloxi Councilman’s kratom and CBD stores were raided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency last week, where agents say they found synthetic cannabis products mislabled as CBD. Robert Deming owns Candy Shop stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The DEA is expected to host a press conference early...
Centre Daily
Trooper issued fake traffic tickets, including to someone who had died, NY officials say
A New York state trooper is accused of ticketing people without pulling them over or witnessing supposed traffic violations, officials say. Edward Longo, 34, of Yorktown, issued 32 fake traffic tickets and depositions to several people — including to someone who died before he issued them the bogus ticket, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
Centre Daily
Brawl among fans at middle school game leads to 60-year-old’s death, Vermont cops say
A brawl erupted at a middle school basketball game in Vermont, leading to the death of a 60-year-old man, police said. The incident occurred in Alburgh, a small town on the U.S.-Canadian border, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to a news release from Vermont State Police. For unknown reasons, a...
Centre Daily
Mom wins huge lottery prize in Michigan, and her son thought he might have to call 911
The first thing Renae Shelby did after winning a huge lottery prize in Michigan was call her son. But she was so excited that she nearly panicked him into calling 911, according to a Feb. 2 news release from the Michigan Lottery. The 56-year-old woman from Flint said she had...
Centre Daily
Woman yanks ticket from husband after scratch-off reveals $500,000 SC lottery prize
A wife couldn’t contain her excitement after her husband scratched off a winning lottery ticket, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. The woman said she was so overcome with joy that she “took the ticket from his hands” when she realized they had won the top prize on the $500,000 Multiplier Money game, lottery officials said in a Jan. 31 news release.
Centre Daily
44-year-old woman taking a break from ‘tough day’ wins huge Michigan lottery prize
A 44-year-old woman said she was having a “tough day” when she decided to take some time to relax. During that break, she logged into the Michigan Lottery app to play the Daily Spin to Win game, according to a Feb. 1 news release. “As I was scrolling...
Comments / 0