ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Slick C.O. roads eat into city sanding supply, send cars sliding into busy repair shops

By Kelsey McGee
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IyYnh_0kWlY5D400

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With High Desert road conditions on the slick side for much of this winter so far -- something many long-timers would say is just more typical -- sanding and plowing crews are working to keep up -- and so are body shops, busy fixing vehicles that ran into various issues.

The city of Bend's Street Operations Division manager said Monday that the latest, weekend snowfall just was too little to plow. There has to be at least two inches on the road to plow well. Crews were out sanding the most-affected areas, instead, and gauging how much material they have for the rest of the season.

"This winter, we're so far on track for a normal winter for us," Charles Swann said. "So we're planned for one more or two more storms. But we're just not sure."

While, the snow levels in Bend have been fairly typical, drivers familiar with the conditions or not can still have problems.

Kendall Collision Center Manager Ben Nolan said, "We do about 300 estimates a month currently, vs. summertime months, we do about 150 to 175."

Nolan has been at the location since 1999 and said business has gone up dramatically since then.

"This year compared to last year is definitely, definitely much busier," Nolan said. "A lot more accidents, a lot more vehicles to repair."

"We see vehicles that are virtually ripped in half," he added. "Obviously those aren't repaired, but you see a lot of bad ones, a lot of small ones."

To prepare for the snow, Swann said city crews will put more sand in roundabouts and at intersection approaches.

"We're geared up for normal winters," Swann said. "We don't usually gear up for the unexpected, when it comes to budgeting and stockpiling. We can always shift gears in emergencies, if we need to."

Swann said the sand supply lasts a few years. He remembers just one year they used more than anticipated.

"We did have a year where we used quite a bit more than normal. I think it was close to 9,000 cubic yards, which was during the 2016 snow event," he said.

The post Slick C.O. roads eat into city sanding supply, send cars sliding into busy repair shops appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend food cart yard owner fears Neff-Purcell closure will hurt business

A Bend food cart community business owner says the five month closure at the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard is going to hurt his business. The closure begins Feb. 22 and is expected to last through mid-summer — roughly five months. The closure is to make improvements for traffic flow, including adding turn lanes.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

City of Bend plans to expand Outback water treatment facility, buy 51 acres of USFS land

The city of Bend is interested in buying 51 acres of the Deschutes National Forest to expand its Outback water treatment facility, but it still has many hurdles to go through before the project is approved by the USFS. If the project is accepted, it may be three to five years before the expansion could begin. The post City of Bend plans to expand Outback water treatment facility, buy 51 acres of USFS land appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Gull Point Campground at Wickup Reservoir will stay closed this year, to remove nearly 700 dead or dying trees

Gull Point Campground and Boat Ramp at Wickiup Reservoir will remain closed for the 2023 camping season to provide for public safety after nearly 700 dead or dying "hazard trees" were identified in the area, the Deschutes National Forest said Monday. The post Gull Point Campground at Wickup Reservoir will stay closed this year, to remove nearly 700 dead or dying trees appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend’s green ‘Broomsmen’ move into new arena, offering products made of recycled plastic

When taking care of the planet, it's important to recycle, to reduce the amount of plastic and other waste in our world. The Broomsmen in Bend have taken recycling in stride and promote zero-waste green events, and now have branched out into a new endeavor. The post Bend’s green ‘Broomsmen’ move into new arena, offering products made of recycled plastic appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet

A Bend man was injured and flown to St. Charles Bend Sunday evening after crashing his snowmobile into a stationary tracked vehicle on the Cascade Lakes Highway, throwing him nearly 100 feet and sparking a fire that destroyed the snowmobile, authorities said. The post Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Construction work begins on new, larger Redmond Library; temporary space opens

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The new Redmond Library is officially under construction after six years of planning and preparation, officials said Thursday. The 40,000-square-foot library is slated to open in the fall of 2024. “It’s an exciting time as we look toward the library’s future in Redmond,” said Library Director Todd Dunkelberg. “We have heard The post Construction work begins on new, larger Redmond Library; temporary space opens appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Senators announce $200K grant for Jefferson County, Madras Transportation Safety Action Plan

WASH, INGTON (KTVZ) – Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Thursday that a federal investment totaling more than $1.7 million has been secured for the cities of Hermiston and Ontario, as well as Jefferson, Douglas and Lane counties, to improve street safety in their communities. “The ability for all Oregonians to travel safely on The post Senators announce $200K grant for Jefferson County, Madras Transportation Safety Action Plan appeared first on KTVZ.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Another busy Bend Eastside intersection to close for months: SE 15th Street & Wilson Avenue to get a roundabout

Around the same time the intersection of NE Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard will close in February for a five-month major intersection upgrade, another busy intersection on Bend’s Eastside will close for about two months, to add the city's latest roundabout. The post Another busy Bend Eastside intersection to close for months: SE 15th Street & Wilson Avenue to get a roundabout appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Thornburgh resort appeals heard by Deschutes County commisioners

Resort developers and opponents were back in front of the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners Wednesday over the proposed Thornburgh Resort. The board heard appeals from both sides about the property outside of Redmond. That’s where a golf course and some housing and lodging units are already approved. Developers...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream opens Bend location

In recent months, Bend has welcomed cookies, bundt cakes and now a new ice cream option. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream is now open and they’re celebrating with a grand opening party on Feb. 10. Bend Chamber of Commerce will be out front for a ribbon cutting at 11:00...
opb.org

Tribes seek input as Central Oregon development promises to use less water

One of the largest groups of Indigenous tribes in Oregon has asked for a seat at the table in discussing the controversial Thornburgh Resort planned in Central Oregon. The request came as the Deschutes County Commission on Wednesday mulled an appeal from Thornburgh’s developers, after a county hearings officer rejected the resort’s new Fish and Wildlife Management Plan in December, saying the developers had shown little evidence they could mitigate the loss of wildlife and water.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Crook Co. Drought Prompts Juniper Biomass Proposal

PRINEVILLE, OR -- Crook County remains the only place in the western U.S. under an Exceptional Drought designation, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and county leaders have again asked for a state drought declaration. Crook County Judge Seth Crawford says he has a new idea to recharge local reservoirs....
CROOK COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend councilors wrestle with issues and legal situation, vote 5-2 not to hear appeal of disputed gas station

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – It was almost inevitable that in the end, emotions would run high among some foes of a long-disputed proposed southeast Bend station Wednesday night, after city councilors weighed their options, then voted 5-2 to not hear appeals that may well go to a state appeals board anyway. The post Bend councilors wrestle with issues and legal situation, vote 5-2 not to hear appeal of disputed gas station appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy