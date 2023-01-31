ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

ACC announces 2023 football schedule

By theACC.com, Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGI7L_0kWlXyGd00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCT.com/theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2023 football schedule on Monday.

The schedule is the first under a new model. It was unveiled during a two-hour special “The Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Reveal,” exclusively on ACC Network.

The 71st season of ACC Football is the first under a 3-5-5 scheduling model announced last June that covers the 2023-26 seasons. Each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. The schedule allows for each team to face all 13 conference opponents home and away at least once over the four-year period

The new model eliminates divisions with the top two teams based on winning percentage playing in the ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December.

“As a conference, we’re extremely excited to begin the new scheduling model that provides significant enhancements – the most important being the opportunity for our student-athletes to play every school both home and away over a four-year period,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “The new model is also in the best interest of our schools, fans and the conference as a whole. Beyond the incredibly competitive league schedule, our teams will once again play arguably the toughest collection of non-conference opponents. There’s always great anticipation surrounding the annual release of the ACC Football schedule, and 2023 is no exception.”

The 71st season of ACC Football features 56 league games and 56 non-conference contests with each school playing eight league games.

Click here to see the composite schedule. Click here to see the team-by-team schedule.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

FSU offers 2025 edge defender Bryce Davis

Florida State offered Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley sophomore edge defender Bryce Davis on Friday. Davis cited FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, who spent some of January in North Carolina recruiting, FSU defensive quality control analyst Cortez Carter, and director of player personnel Chuck Cantor when sharing news of the offer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WNCT

Day-Wilson, Taylor each score 13, No. 16 Duke women top Pitt

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Shayeann Day-Wilson and Celeste Taylor each scored 13 points and No. 16 Duke beat Pittsburgh 53-44 on Thursday night. Taylor scored nine of her points in the fourth quarter to help Duke pull away. Pittsburgh was within 35-32 with 1:47 left in the third quarter. But the Panthers missed their next […]
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

No. 23 Florida State women ease by Wake Forest 72-44

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 19 points, Makayla Timpson added 16 points and No. 23 Florida State eased by Wake Forest 72-44 on Thursday night. Florida State pulled away in the second quarter by outscoring Wake Forest 21-4. The Demon Deacons were 1-of-17 shooting in the quarter with four turnovers. Erin Howard hit […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WNCT

No. 11 North Carolina women turn back Virginia 73-62

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Kayla McPherson came off the bench to score 14 points and No. 11 North Carolina cruised to a 73-62 victory over Virginia on Thursday night. McPherson has played just two games in the last 800 days. She had a knee injury that sidelined her for her senior year of […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WNCT

Pitt continues spell-binding ways, downs North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Jamarius Burton made the game-winning foul shots with three seconds left, Nike Sibande recorded a late block and Pittsburgh continued its recent bedevilment of North Carolina, beating the Tar Heels 65-64 on Wednesday night. The Panthers (16-7, 9-3 ACC) now have won three straight against North Carolina — including three […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee lands in Final 7 for 4-star WR out of North Carolina

Tennessee landed in the Final 7 for Alex Taylor, a 4-star wide receiver out of North Carolina Wednesday morning. Taylor, who hails from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, will decided between the Vols, Cincinnati, Penn State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, NC State and North Carolina. He made his announcement Wednesday...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Well-known local radio announcer passes away

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Collins Aerospace closing West Point facility in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Collins Aerospaceis closing its West Point facility in Winston-Salem. The company announced it will consolidate operations to its existing Winston-Salem Fairchild and Oak Plaza facilities and Kilkeel, Northern Ireland locations. “We are committed to ensuring our employees are treated respectfully and working with them closely throughout...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Jamal Bryant is coming to Livingstone College

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Popular civil right activist and pastor, Dr. Jamal-Harrison Bryant, is the keynote speaker for Livingstone College’s Annual Founder’s Day program at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Varick Auditorium, located on its campus. Founder’s Day celebrates the founder and first president of Livingstone College,...
SALISBURY, NC
kiss951.com

Two Greensboro Restaurants Make ‘Most Romantic Restaurants In The U.S.’ List

Greensboro is a just a hop, skip and a jump away from the Charlotte area and with Valentine’s Day just weeks away, time is ticking to snag a reservation at one of the most romantic restaurants in the country. And in case you’re still trying to decide where you’d like to eat, OpenTable’s annual list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America is now out.
GREENSBORO, NC
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why

There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy