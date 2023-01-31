ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Watered-down version of curriculum transparency bill unveiled at Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A watered-down version of last year's hotly-debated curriculum transparency bill is back on Utah’s Capitol hill. Last year, Rep. Jordan Teuscher (R-South Jordan) introduced a bill requiring parental input on everything taught in school. Tuescher's bill would have also required Utah school boards to have public hearings and vote on all curriculum before it can be taught in class.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah Legislature passes resolution honoring Sikh community

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Legislature passed a resolution Wednesday honoring the Sikh community. Both the House and Senate unanimously approved House Joint Resolution 4, sponsored by Rep. Angela Romero (D-Salt Lake City) and Sen. Luz Escamilla (D-Salt Lake City), with members of the Sikh community in attendance.
UTAH STATE
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KUTV

Watchdog group claims Utah educators skirting rules on restricted topics

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Watchdog group Accuracy in Media has released a video featuring educators and administrators at several Utah school districts. AIM claimed the video shows these educators explain how they get around the rules when it comes to teaching restricted content like critical race theory. “Today’s installment...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy