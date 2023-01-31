Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
House GOP school safety bills move forward while Dems urge action on gun violence
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Republican lawmakers are touting several school safety measures that have begun moving through the Utah Legislature. Multiple bills came before the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee Thursday afternoon and were approved, moving on to the full House of Representatives for a vote.
KUTV
Watered-down version of curriculum transparency bill unveiled at Utah Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A watered-down version of last year's hotly-debated curriculum transparency bill is back on Utah’s Capitol hill. Last year, Rep. Jordan Teuscher (R-South Jordan) introduced a bill requiring parental input on everything taught in school. Tuescher's bill would have also required Utah school boards to have public hearings and vote on all curriculum before it can be taught in class.
KUTV
Utah Legislature passes resolution honoring Sikh community
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Legislature passed a resolution Wednesday honoring the Sikh community. Both the House and Senate unanimously approved House Joint Resolution 4, sponsored by Rep. Angela Romero (D-Salt Lake City) and Sen. Luz Escamilla (D-Salt Lake City), with members of the Sikh community in attendance.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
KUTV
Senator has tough words for tech as committee approves new social media rules for kids
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah Senate committee has given the green light to a bill changing the rules for social media companies when it comes to children using their platforms. Senate Bill 152, sponsored by Sen. Mike McKell (R-Spanish Fork), passed unanimously out of the Senate Business...
KUTV
Senate bill proposal could help juveniles facing criminal charges stay out out of jail
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Senate bill proposed could help juveniles facing criminal charges stay out of jail. 38 percent of people exonerated from prison nationwide were sentenced as children after giving police a false confession. That’s according to the National Registry of Exonerations. In recent years,...
KUTV
Watchdog group claims Utah educators skirting rules on restricted topics
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Watchdog group Accuracy in Media has released a video featuring educators and administrators at several Utah school districts. AIM claimed the video shows these educators explain how they get around the rules when it comes to teaching restricted content like critical race theory. “Today’s installment...
Comments / 0