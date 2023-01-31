LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist defensive coordinator Marcos Hinojos (Ee-NO-hōs) has been named head football coach of the Pioneers. “I believe Coach Hinojos will do a fantastic job. I’m very pleased with where he wants to take the football program, both on the field and in the classroom. Change begins with how a student-athlete thinks. This philosophy is very much in line with the mission of the university,” Wayland Baptist Director of Athletics Jim Giacomazzi said.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO