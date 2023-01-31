Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Hoop Madness Scores for Thursday, Feb. 2
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from across the South Plains. Estacado 2 Lake View 0 (forfeit)
fox34.com
WBU Defensive Coordinator Marcos Hinojos named head football coach
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist defensive coordinator Marcos Hinojos (Ee-NO-hōs) has been named head football coach of the Pioneers. “I believe Coach Hinojos will do a fantastic job. I’m very pleased with where he wants to take the football program, both on the field and in the classroom. Change begins with how a student-athlete thinks. This philosophy is very much in line with the mission of the university,” Wayland Baptist Director of Athletics Jim Giacomazzi said.
fox34.com
Portions of Nashville and Memphis Avenues to be closed Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Nashville and Memphis Avenues, from 23rd to 24th Streets, will be temporarily closed on Saturday, February 4, 2023, for the City of Lubbock Water Department to do some work on a main line in that area. Please drive with caution and be prepared to slow...
fox34.com
South Plains weekend warm up
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The warming trend which began yesterday will continue through the weekend. Temperatures eventually will peak about 15 degrees above average for early February. With a shift in the weather pattern, building high pressure will bring plenty of sunshine and a westerly component to the wind. This...
fox34.com
Staffing leads Lubbock’s law enforcement challenges
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mayor Tray Payne used a private meeting Tuesday morning to hear what struggles and opportunities face Lubbock County’s law enforcement agencies. He invited KCBD to view a portion of the meeting before closing the doors to allow the department heads to speak freely and candidly.
fox34.com
Gov. Abbott calls for school choice; teachers say it’s already there
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During a tour of Odessa College focused on workforce development Thursday, Gov. Abbott reiterated his support for education savings accounts (ESAs), a form of state subsidy that would help cover the costs of private schooling for any family in Texas. “We need to understand a reality...
fox34.com
Teen arrested in connection to shooting in east Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an east Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Police responded to the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
fox34.com
LFR battling structure fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 4000 block of East 2nd Place, just outside of East Loop 289. LFR received the call at 3:36 p.m. after multiple reports were called in about visible smoke issuing from a home.
fox34.com
Man found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 deadly crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury took 31 minutes to find Alexander May guilty of manslaughter of a wrong-way crash that killed Jonathan Pesqueda, 18, in 2017. May, of Midland, was accused of drinking, speeding, and driving in the wrong lanes of the South Loop when he crashed into Pesqueda near Indiana Ave.
fox34.com
13 displaced after house fire in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 11 adults and two children are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock Thursday night. Just before 9:30 p.m., firefighters were called to a single story multi-residential structure near 3rd and Ave. T. Crews arrived to find the structure with heavy flames showing at the back of the house. A small wood shed engulfed in flames spread to the main residence, according to LFR.
fox34.com
Volunteers step up to help Meals on Wheels following weather delivery concerns
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slick road conditions left Lubbock Meals on Wheels in a bind today after volunteers called in over concerns that the weather presented delivery risks. But, one social media post showed just how fast the Lubbock community can come together. Lisa Gilliland, Executive Director of Lubbock Meals...
fox34.com
Strangers show kindness in man’s final moments inside Post convenience store
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Often times the scariest or hardest moments can bring out the best in people. That’s what happened a few weeks ago, when a man collapsed in a gas station outside Post. Amanda Hair is a customer service representative there, at the CEFCO convenience store. She...
fox34.com
3 killed, 1 injured in Tuesday morning rollover west of Brownfield
BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Three people have died and another is injured after a Tuesday morning rollover in Terry County. Texas DPS tells us four people were traveling eastbound on US Highway 380, four and a half miles west of Brownfield around 7:40 a.m. when their 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck “lost traction and entered a side skid.” DPS tells us the vehicle slid across the center stripe and the westbound lane of travel and rolled as it entered the ditch before coming to final rest.
fox34.com
FAWD: Dangerous winter storm conditions continue
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This First Alert Weather Day continues, as patchy winter precipitation continues across the South Plains through Wednesday evening and overnight. With lows dropping into the 20s, re-freezing is expected, so be cautious on roads in the early morning hours. Thursday, scattered winter precipitation continues, transitioning to rain as we warm up. Highs Thursday will be in the mid 40s.
fox34.com
One killed in crash on SH 114 east of Smyer
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died after a major crash on SH 114 east of Smyer, according to DPS. A DPS trooper was making a traffic stop when a vehicle traveling east went over the median. DPS says the vehicle struck the car and patrol unit pulled over on the side of the highway.
fox34.com
Dr Tetyana Vasylyeva receives grant to study, help reduce medication errors
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Medical errors are a leading cause of death every year. Whether a prescription is not taken at the right time or the right dose, it’s mostly a communication problem... especially if English is not the patient’s first language. But now, Texas Tech has been...
fox34.com
Student housing proposal to go back before Lubbock Planning & Zoning Commission
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It will truly be Groundhog Day on Thursday for the Lubbock Planning & Zoning Commission as well as supporters and opponents of a student housing project that was rejected by the Commission in November. “They’ve amended their plan for the building again,” Don Richards with the...
fox34.com
Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace approved by commission
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After another lengthy public hearing Thursday night, the Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request for a zoning change. One that would allow for a student housing apartment complex near Texas Tech. The proposed complex west of University Ave. has received opposition from the Tech...
fox34.com
Groundhog Day: Melting, drying, warming
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our winter weather is on the way out and warmer afternoons are on the way in. A few light rain showers linger over the far southeastern viewing area through the lunch hour. The showers and clouds will be east of the area early this afternoon. All winter weather warnings and advisories have expired.
fox34.com
Police asking for public’s help in identifying suspects in Central Lubbock robbery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects and the vehicle they were driving in connection to a Central Lubbock robbery. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 31, officers were called to the 4300 block of 23rd Street for reports of a robbery. Investigators say it appears three black men and one unknown man were in a light colored passenger car. Three armed, black men exited the passenger car and approached two victims as they were sitting in their car.
Comments / 0