Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Woolly Mammoths are being reincarnated from extinction by this Dallas-based biotech companyJalyn SmootDallas, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
Are the Suspicious Incidents At Dallas Zoo a Cause For Concern?JulesDallas, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
WHEC TV-10
Texas power woes linger as New England girds for deep freeze
Rising temperatures offered some hope Friday for frustrated Texans days after they lost power — and in many cases heat — in a deadly winter storm, while a new wave of frigid weather rolling into the Northeast led communities to close schools and open warming centers. Wind chills...
WHEC TV-10
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to...
WHEC TV-10
Colorado man held in Nevada solar plant fire unfit for trial
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has ruled a Colorado dentist unfit for trial following his arrest last month in what authorities characterized as a terror attack on a solar power facility serving Las Vegas Strip casinos. Mohammed Reza Mesmarian’s attorney, Nick Pitaro, said Wednesday that two psychiatrists...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: No ice has its advantages
ROCHESTER, N.Y. If you head up to Lake Ontario you will notice something that is rather unusual for this time of the year. There is very little ice coverage located across the shoreline of the big lake. And this lack of ice is indicative of the unseasonable mild weather that all the great lakes have experienced this winter season.
WHEC TV-10
Colorado considers using public land for affordable housing
DENVER (AP) — Police officer Andy Sandoval lives in one the most beautiful places in the world near Vail, Colorado, where world-famous ski resorts are nestled between Rocky Mountain peaks. His living situation for years, though, was far less dreamy. Until last month, the 26-year-old, his wife and their...
WHEC TV-10
New Mexico legislators may block local abortion ordinances
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff over abortion in politically conservative regions of New Mexico is looming as Democratic state legislators present a bill that would prohibit local governments from interfering with women’s access to reproductive health care. The initiative from state House Democrats responds to abortion...
WHEC TV-10
Tenn. advances bills targeting trans youth care, drag shows
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Republican-dominant Legislature on Tuesday advanced a handful of proposals that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth and severely limit where drag shows can take place. The push in Tennessee comes as state lawmakers across the United States are introducing dozens of restriction...
WHEC TV-10
GM conditionally agrees to invest $650M in NV lithium mine
RENO, Nev. (AP) — General Motors Co. has conditionally agreed to invest $650 million in Lithium Americas Corp. in a deal that will give GM exclusive access to the first phase of a mine planned near the Nevada-Oregon line with the largest known source of lithium in the U.S.
WHEC TV-10
Texas executes inmate convicted of fatally shooting Dallas police officer after high speed chase nearly 16 years ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas executes inmate convicted of fatally shooting Dallas police officer after high speed chase nearly 16 years ago. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Atlantic City casino smoking ban bill to get Feb. 13 hearing
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers will soon discuss a proposed law that would ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos, the first action in nearly three years on an emotional issue that is dividing casino patrons and sickening some workers. The state Senate Health, Human Services...
WHEC TV-10
Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas Zoo
DALLAS (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the case of the two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo after he was spotted near animal exhibits at an aquarium in the city, police said Friday. Davion Irvin was arrested Thursday and was charged with six counts of...
WHEC TV-10
Dallas police arrest man in the taking of two monkeys from the local zoo, say he was nabbed near animals at the aquarium
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police arrest man in the taking of two monkeys from the local zoo, say he was nabbed near animals at the aquarium. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Lawsuit continues to prevent cannabis dispensaries from opening in Rochester region
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester region is still unable to open recreational cannabis dispensaries because of a federal lawsuit. The lawsuit claims that New York is discriminating against out-of-state businesses by prioritizing dispensary licenses for people who have marijuana convictions within New York. In November, a judge ruled in favor of the Michigan-based company that filed the lawsuit. That ruling prevents the state from issuing licenses in the regions of Western New York, the Fingers Lakes, Central New York, Brooklyn, and Mid-Hudson but not in Manhattan.
WHEC TV-10
Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before being cornered by officers and killing himself.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before being cornered by officers and killing himself. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: 7k RG&E bill turns into 8K bill credit which turns into a shut-off notice
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over the course of the last year, News10NBC has told the stories of dozens of RG&E customers who have faced serious billing and customer service issues but the situation a young Pittsford family has been facing since December, might take the cake. Adryan Nesser and his...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Is it legal to charge a credit card fee during a transaction?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about whether businesses can charge you more for using credit instead of cash. The next time you buy something with a credit card, pay extra attention to your total. At some businesses, you might notice that your total is different with a card than if you had used cash. This price difference is nothing new, and it is legal here under one condition.
WHEC TV-10
PGA Championship Director Optimistic About Oak Hill’s Condition Ahead Of Major
PITTSFORD, NY (WHEC) – With the PGA Championship roughly three and a half months away, course and club preparations continue at Oak Hill Country Club, the site of the 2023 major. This will be the Pittsford-based club’s first time hosting since 2013 when Jason Dufner won. Unlike then, however,...
Comments / 0