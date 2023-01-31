Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.Sherif SaadArizona State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dies in Sun City duplex fire, 3 others displaced
SUN CITY, Ariz. - A woman has died after a fire broke out in a Sun City home overnight, officials said. The fire happened at a duplex near 107th Avenue and Peoria, and dozens of firefighters from Peoria and Glendale responded. The roof partially collapsed on one side of the...
fox10phoenix.com
One person killed in SR 87 crash near Fountain Hills
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - One person has died in a crash on State Route 87 just east of Fountain Hills, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The two-vehicle collision happened at milepost 201, near Bush Highway. It's not known what caused the crash. The right lane of the...
AZFamily
Mail thief in a Peoria neighborhood, resident catches thieves in action
The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa high school student brought gun to campus, police say
MESA, Ariz. - A Red Mountain High School student now faces several felony charges after he was caught with a gun in his backpack, Mesa police said. School staff called Mesa officers at around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday after someone reported that a student had a gun. When staff members...
fox10phoenix.com
Man shot at Chandler apartment complex
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are investigating a shooting on Friday at a Chandler apartment complex that left at least one person injured. According to police, the shooting happened on Feb. 3 near Ray Road and Arizona Avenue. The man who was shot is expected to survive his injuries. "At this...
KTAR.com
Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Mesa high school
PHOENIX — An East Valley high school student was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly brought a gun to campus, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said the student faces several felony charges from the incident at Red Mountain High School, on Brown Road east of Power Road. Police...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road early Friday morning. Officers were called at 7:39 a.m. after someone reported seeing an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. The woman had suffered a gunshot wound...
AZFamily
VIDEO: Robber attacks Glendale Circle K clerk before stealing beer
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Disturbing security video shows a man attacking an employee before stealing a case of beer at a Glendale Circle K several months ago. Now, officers need help identifying the violent thief. The robbery happened on Dec. 18 at a convenience store near 59th Avenue and...
fox10phoenix.com
Man killed following downtown Phoenix shooting, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix detectives are still investigating the shooting death of a man near 11th Avenue and Madison on Thursday night. Patrol officers downtown had heard shots being fired just after 7 p.m. and reportedly saw a man running in their direction, away from where the shooting happened. Police detained...
One dead after early morning fire in Sun City
One person is dead after a house fire early Friday morning near 107th and Peoria avenues in Sun City.
fox10phoenix.com
Truck hit by bullet on I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that may be the result of road rage. The incident happened on the morning of Feb. 2 along Interstate 10 near 43rd Avenue. A driver reported to police saying that someone shot at his truck, striking his windshield. The driver was...
fox10phoenix.com
2 year old pulled from New River pool, rushed to hospital
NEW RIVER, Ariz. - A 2-year-old child has been taken to a hospital after being pulled from the backyard swimming pool of a home north of Phoenix. The incident happened on Feb. 1 near Interstate 17 and New River Road. The child was in the water for an unknown amount...
AZFamily
Man seen darting across freeway was running from Tolleson police, officials say
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man captured on shocking dashcam video darting between busy freeway traffic was running from Tolleson police, investigators say. Court documents say on Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., Tolleson police were patrolling near Interstate 10 and 83rd Avenue when an officer recognized 24-year-old Joseph Belton. The officer then discovered Belton had a felony warrant for probation violation.
AZFamily
Robbery suspect attacks employee at Glendale Circle K
Scottsdale remodeling parks to help save water amid Colorado River cuts. The city of Scottsdale is looking to remove grass across the city they feel is being unused, which in turn is wasting water and money. Dashcam video shows man nearly hit by semitrucks on Phoenix area freeway. Updated: 1...
AZFamily
3-year-old boy dies at Mesa hospital from fentanyl overdose
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler died at a Mesa hospital on Sunday, days after overdosing on fentanyl. Apache Junction officers responded to the area of Tomahawk Road and Broadway Avenue last week, where police say a three-year-old boy had taken fentanyl, possibly a pill. His family rushed him to the hospital and he was treated with Narcan, but on Thursday he had to be airlifted to another hospital in Mesa. The child was put on life support but died Sunday evening, investigators said.
ABC 15 News
Two people with serious injuries after shooting near Grand Canyon University campus
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road, close to Grand Canyon University's campus. Officials say they believe the victims are not related to GCU in any way, but...
One person found dead after fire near Litchfield Park
After the flames were extinguished, fire officials say one person was found dead inside a trailer on a property.
fox10phoenix.com
How a homeless encampment grew on private property with Arizonans living out of cars and RVs
PHOENIX - We're getting a full view of the Valley’s homeless crisis parked in a large, vacant lot – it’s a new homeless community that’s popped up in Phoenix, but it’s in violation of the City code. Since our investigation began, we have learned that...
Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose in Apache Junction, police investigating
Apache Junction police say a 3-year-old boy died after ingesting a fentanyl pill. An investigation is ongoing, officials say.
AZFamily
Volunteers help walk dogs at Maricopa County shelter
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Walking is important for a dog’s physical and mental exercise, but what about pups who are in shelters? Luckily for the hundreds of dogs at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, there are volunteers doing Something Good. Happy dogs are able to get a break...
Comments / 0