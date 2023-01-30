ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobles County, MN

trfradio.com

Name Released Following Fatal Snowmobile Crash

A name has been released after a southern Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobile crash last month in Wells County, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Bruce Hanson, (67) of Jackson was killed in the accident 10 miles southeast of Bowdon. According to the report he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm. The original report from NDHP said Sheriff’s deputies and Highway patrol responded just after 5pm.
WELLS COUNTY, ND
myklgr.com

Canby man injured in Lyon County rollover Monday

A Canby man was injured when his vehicle overturned in Lyon County Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 30 Douglas Lee Hansen, age 66, was driving a Ford F-150 southeast on Highway 68. At about 5 a.m., near mile post 21, the vehicle left the road and rolled in the south ditch. Hansen was transported to the hospital in Marshall with non-life threatening injuries.
LYON COUNTY, MN
newsdakota.com

Wells County Snowmobile Fatality Identified

BOWDON, N.D. (NDHP) – A Minnesota man who died in a snowmobile crash has been identified as 67-year-old Bruce Hanson of Jackson, Minnesota. The Highway Patrol said at approximately 7:10 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, the NDHP responded to a call of a snowmobile crash that had occurred in a field near the intersection of 43rd Ave SE and 3rd St SE, Bowdon.
WELLS COUNTY, ND
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi

ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
ALTON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Le Mars man arrested for OWI near Sibley

SIBLEY—A 20-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, near Sibley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Matthew Dean Hicks stemmed from a deputy finding a 2013 Ford Focus in the...
SIBLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Business Building Damaged In Fire

Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon business building was damaged in a fire on Wednesday evening, February 1st. According to Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, the Sheldon Fire Company was paged out just before 6:10 p.m. to 104 North 4th Avenue, the location of Kamies Plumbing & Heating, for a fire in the wall of the garage.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Car in snow pile leads to arrest of OWI

SIOUX CENTER—A 23-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 9:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control of his vehicle, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Maynor Gudiel Morales...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Car in ditch leads to arrest for OWI, pot

ROCK RAPIDS—A 39-year-old Jasper, MN, man was arrested about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Two arrested after shots fired call in Milford, Iowa

MILFORD, Iowa — Two men are in jail and facing several charges after an argument in Milford, Iowa. The Milford Police say that on January 31st, at approximately 5:39 p.m., they responded to 1209 6th Street in Milford for shots fired. Officers arrived and determined that there was an...
MILFORD, IA
kicdam.com

Three Men Sentenced on Buena Vista County Convictions

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three men have been sentenced for various crimes in separate Buena Vista County cases. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley of Fort Dodge originally pled guilty in December to felony forgery. He was given to five years behind bars by District Court Judge Nancy Whittenburg last week. 45-year-old...
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Police make arrest in O’Reilly Auto Parts robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 28-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery last month. Police say Shace Lookinghorse was at O’Reilly Auto Parts on January 27. When he went to leave the store, without paying for items, an employee stopped him. According...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sibley teenager cited for THC vape pipe

SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sibley resident was cited about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The citing of Marcos Jesus Vega-Cervantes stemmed from the stop of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra for not dimming its lights on Fifth Street at the Golf View Drive intersection in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for punching another

SIBLEY—A 45-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, on charges of assault with intent to inflict serious injury and willful injury — causing bodily injury. The arrest of Jorge Guzman Mendez stemmed from the investigation of a report of a fight at a residence...
SIBLEY, IA
kelo.com

Meth, acid, and more found after search of rural Lincoln County, Minnesota home

VERDI, MN (KELO.com) — A rural Lincoln County, Minnesota, man is behind bars facing numerous drug charges. Authorities carried out a search warrant at 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home northeast of Verdi on January 23rd. The report says they found meth, acid, cocaine, mushrooms, and several prescription pills. They also found cash and ammunition. The Lincoln County Sheriff says Aguirre was arrested and charged with seven drug possession charges and possession of ammunition.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
nwestiowa.com

Disruptive man at casino cited for intox

LARCHWOOD—A 40-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of John Richard Christopherson stemmed from a request from the casino to assist with an intoxicated male,...
LARCHWOOD, IA

