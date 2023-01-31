Tyre Nichols: Memphis activists continue push for more charges against law enforcement

About 30 people gathered at Shelby Farms Park to protest the death of Tyre Nichols on a chilly Monday afternoon at a place he often went to watch the sun set.

The gatherers stood in a circle as activists voiced their continued desire for all law enforcement officers involved in Nichols’ death to be named, terminated and charged. In between activists speaking, there were chants led of “No justice, no peace,” and “Justice for who? Tyre Nichols!”

“I think it’s important that we all focus on the humanity of Tyre, and him as a person, and his personhood,” said Amber Sherman, a local activist. “So getting all those demands answered are crucial.”

Tyre Nichols: 'We can't sit this one out:' The BLVD holds first Sunday service after release of Nichols video

Tyre Nichols' death: Justice for Tyre Nichols began at historic pace. US is watching what Memphis does next

The protest began at 4:30 and ended shortly before 5:30 p.m. as activists wanted to disband before the reported winter weather occurs Monday evening .

As the gathering concluded, activists encouraged attendees to show support for Nichols’ family at an upcoming press conference Tuesday night and future Memphis City Council and Shelby County Commission votes on police reform ordinances.

“We as a community, we keep ourselves safe, right?” Sherman said. “We take care of ourselves, right? We’re gonna make sure that happens.”

The protest follows several days of demonstrations and prayer vigils spurred by Friday's release of videos showing the confrontation between Nichols, 29, and MPD officers which led to Nichols' death on Jan. 10.

Five former MPD officers were fired on Jan. 20 and last week were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault-acting in concert, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. Two Shelby County Sheriff's Department officers and two Memphis Fire Department personnel have also been fired in relation to the events leading up to Nichols' death.

On Monday morning, MPD announced a sixth officer was relieved of duty but , as of the afternoon, was not facing criminal charges. The department did not give a reason for the officer's dismissal but said he had been on leave since the investigation into the Jan. 7 traffic stop that led to Nichols' death began.

Friday night's protest , which started before the release of the video and shut down the Interstate 55 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas, has been the largest. All demonstrations in Memphis have remained peaceful and no arrests of protesters have been reported.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Tyre Nichols: Memphis activists continue push for more charges against law enforcement