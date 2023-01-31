ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols: Memphis activists continue push for more charges against law enforcement

By Corinne S Kennedy and Omer Yusuf, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

About 30 people gathered at Shelby Farms Park to protest the death of Tyre Nichols on a chilly Monday afternoon at a place he often went to watch the sun set.

The gatherers stood in a circle as activists voiced their continued desire for all law enforcement officers involved in Nichols’ death to be named, terminated and charged. In between activists speaking, there were chants led of “No justice, no peace,” and “Justice for who? Tyre Nichols!”

“I think it’s important that we all focus on the humanity of Tyre, and him as a person, and his personhood,” said Amber Sherman, a local activist. “So getting all those demands answered are crucial.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MsYx0_0kWlX3Tp00

Tyre Nichols: 'We can't sit this one out:' The BLVD holds first Sunday service after release of Nichols video

Tyre Nichols' death: Justice for Tyre Nichols began at historic pace. US is watching what Memphis does next

The protest began at 4:30 and ended shortly before 5:30 p.m. as activists wanted to disband before the reported winter weather occurs Monday evening .

As the gathering concluded, activists encouraged attendees to show support for Nichols’ family at an upcoming press conference Tuesday night and future Memphis City Council and Shelby County Commission votes on police reform ordinances.

“We as a community, we keep ourselves safe, right?” Sherman said. “We take care of ourselves, right? We’re gonna make sure that happens.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYBFr_0kWlX3Tp00

The protest follows several days of demonstrations and prayer vigils spurred by Friday's release of videos showing the confrontation between Nichols, 29, and MPD officers which led to Nichols' death on Jan. 10.

Five former MPD officers were fired on Jan. 20 and last week were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault-acting in concert, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. Two Shelby County Sheriff's Department officers and two Memphis Fire Department personnel have also been fired in relation to the events leading up to Nichols' death.

On Monday morning, MPD announced a sixth officer was relieved of duty but , as of the afternoon, was not facing criminal charges. The department did not give a reason for the officer's dismissal but said he had been on leave since the investigation into the Jan. 7 traffic stop that led to Nichols' death began.

Friday night's protest , which started before the release of the video and shut down the Interstate 55 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas, has been the largest. All demonstrations in Memphis have remained peaceful and no arrests of protesters have been reported.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Tyre Nichols: Memphis activists continue push for more charges against law enforcement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

MPD: Women vandalize, steal wigs from store after card declines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for two women they say vandalized and stole from a beauty supply store after their card was declined. According to MPD, a little after 10:00 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a shoplifting at Beauty Plaza in the 7000 block of Shelby Drive. Officers were told […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Identity of seventh officer in Tyre Nichols case remains unknown

WARNING: Some video clips shown may be disturbing or upsetting to some viewers. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department acknowledged Monday that seven officers were relieved of duty after Tyre Nichols was tased, chased, and beaten during a traffic stop on January 7. But only six officers have been publicly named, leaving many to wonder […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects break into Metro by T-Mobile store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a phone store was broken into overnight. According to MPD, a little before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business burglary at 1578 Getwell Road. The suspects fled the scene before officers got there. At this time, police have no description of the suspects. WREG’s Wendy […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reprimands and suspensions. Action News 5 obtained the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers fired and charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Four of the five officers were disciplined for previous infractions that ranged from failure to fill...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD requests five fired officers in Tyre Nichols case be decertified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — WREG Investigators have confirmed the Memphis Police Department has requested the five former officers terminated after the beating and death of Tyre Nichols be decertified. The decertification request from MPD was submitted to the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission (P.O.S.T.) a spokesperson with the state confirmed. POST handles certification, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD ‘hiring failure’ blamed in Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission says the death of Tyre Nichols after a brutal arrest by Memphis Police showed the results of a “hiring failure” by the police department. Bill Gibbons said the Memphis Police Department is sometimes hiring people who don’t have the character and values needed to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
sfstandard.com

Event Honoring Victims of Police Violence Turns to Shouting Match

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the speaker who was shouted down. It was Phelicia Jones. Dozens gathered on the steps of San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday to honor the life of Tyre Nichols, a recent victim of police violence in Memphis whose body was then being laid to rest.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

5-year-old killed in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Parkway Village on Wednesday night. A 5-year-old boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition the night of the shooting. MPD says the child did not survive. The shooting took place on Chancellor...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Blytheville police looking for source of reported explosions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Arkansas authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the source of explosions heard and felt by citizens around the Blytheville area. In a recent Facebook post, the Blytheville Police Department said it had received many calls about the explosions and found the events alarming and concerning. Blytheville Police said they […]
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WREG

Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy