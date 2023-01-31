ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers

By Makenzie Huber
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFGYz_0kWlWwp400

South Dakota had 30 state-registered adult day centers scattered across the state at one point. The services provided low cost programming, care and supervision during the day for people who were elderly or disabled, and let them return to their homes and families at night.

Now, there are only three left: one in Rapid City, one in Aberdeen and one in Sioux Falls. There are other centers that offer adult day services, but they aren’t contracted with the state and don’t receive Medicaid reimbursement.

The centers are regularly full and can’t fill the demand for their services, as adults increasingly choose to age at home instead of moving into a nursing home.

Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt, R-Sioux Falls, believes the decline in adult day services is due to poor Medicaid reimbursement rates by the state and expensive start-up costs for providers to enter the field.

So Rehfeldt introduced House Bill 1078, which, if passed, would allocate $5 million in grants for health care providers to expand or establish new adult day services across the state.

Rehlfeldt said the closure of 28 nursing homes in South Dakota during the past eight years has created a greater need for adult day centers.

“If we keep having nursing home closures, these people aren’t going to have anywhere to go,” Rehfeldt said. “We have to have some way to care for them, and this is a component of that.”

Rehfeldt’s grandfather died of Alzheimer’s disease, so she saw the importance of adult day services to keep him engaged during the day and let his loved ones work or have free time without constantly supervising him.

Richard Butz’s wife regularly uses services through Active Generations. She’s currently attending the Ceili Cottage, which is one of two adult day services under the Active Generations umbrella.

His wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at 56. Four years later, Butz still works regularly since he hasn’t reached retirement age and needs to provide for them.

People with disabilities or Alzheimer’s are more prone to depression, Butz said, and such services help to enrich those people’s lives. People using adult day services at Active Generations include those suffering from Alzheimer’s, ALS, strokes and more.

At the end of the day, Butz is able to connect with his wife as she shares how her day was — acting as a husband instead of a constant caregiver.

“I think about those people who don’t have this tool in their pocket like I have, and I feel badly for them,” Butz said.

It’s “terrible” to have so few services in the state, Butz added.

$5 million in grants from the state’s general fund would ensure there’s “enough money to fill the need,” according to Rehfeldt.

According to the most recent data from the state Department of Health, there were 174 consumers receiving adult day services, said Thomas Elness, director of public policy with the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota.

But the demand is greater than that.

The Alzheimer’s Association estimates there will be 20,000 South Dakotans diagnosed with Alzheimer’s by 2025, up from 18,000 in 2020.

“There’s a lack of support for caregivers,” Elness said. “We know that caregivers are skipping out on their own doctor and dentist appointments and grocery shopping errands. Their mental health takes a hit from having to be a caregiver constantly.”

Rehfeldt is in discussions with the state to reevaluate the Medicaid reimbursement rate for adult day services. As of July 2022, adult day services were reimbursed at $1.60 per 15 minutes for patients — about $6.40 an hour or just over $50 for an eight-hour day.

While Rehfeldt’s legislation would fill a need to address start-up and expansion costs, reimbursement rates affect the sustainability of businesses, Elness said.

“You can see very quickly how that business model doesn’t work,” Elness said.

Adult day services costs are about one-fourth as expensive as nursing homes, Elness added.

“From the state’s perspective, there’s immense cost savings to let more people be served by adult day services,” Elness said. “Even in-home care, which we support, is expensive. Adult day care is one of the greatest, most cost-effective services the state could utilize.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sdpb.org

Demand for qualified health care workers extends to Veterans Affairs

A recruitment event at the Fort Meade VA Hospital in Sturgis Wednesday served to cut some red tape from the typically months-long federal hiring process. Todd Otterberg is a provider and recruiter for the Black Hills VA. He said they’re looking for everything from registered nurses to psychologists. “The...
STURGIS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Governor Noem approves $12.5 million for child care startups and expansions

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While the child care crisis continues in the state, a new grant funding option could help. The Department of Social Services announced Monday that Governor Kristi Noem has approved $12.5 million of ARPA funds to fuel the expansion and startups of child care facilities in the next year.
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Summit Carbon Solutions signs easement agreements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summit Carbon Solutions says Iowa landowners have signed easement agreements for two-thirds of the project’s route. The proposed CO2 pipeline has stirred controversy in several states, including South Dakota, Iowa and North Dakota. Landowners have been outspoken about their safety and other concerns....
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
WHITE RIVER, SD
kotatv.com

Neglected Rapid City horses can now be adopted

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday afternoon a Pennington County judge awarded ownership of the 14 horses and two donkeys that were found in early January in northeast Rapid City to Happy Tails Haven. This was done with the agreement of the previous owners of the animals. Anyone wishing to...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Governor Noem signs first new law of the year

PIERRE, S.D. – On Wednesday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1011 into law which cuts the amount that employers must pay into unemployment insurance by 0.5%. This is the first law to be passed in South Dakota in 2023. Employers in South Dakota must pay into the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Homeless families could get option on Western Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Homeless families could receive temporary shelter on North Western Avenue in Sioux Falls in a joint project between two non-profits. When the former Children’s Inn moved from 409 N. Western Ave. to a location off 10th Street it left a building next to Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP).
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Judging by some bills, South Dakota must have no real problems left to solve

Everything is OK in South Dakota. We’ve taken care of all our problems, big and small. We’re on the right track and no one can stop us now. Cynics who read the above paragraph and don’t believe it should direct their attention to the Jan. 25 meeting of the House State Affairs Committee. During that […] The post Judging by some bills, South Dakota must have no real problems left to solve appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee. During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

DOH presentation shows medical cannabis data

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During a budget hearing before the South Dakota Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) presented info on the state’s medical cannabis program. The DOH began approving practitioners to recommend medical cannabis in November 2021. In July 2022,...
mitchellnow.com

Governor Noem signs five more bills into law for 2023 session

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has signed several bills into law. On Wednesday, Governor Noem signed SB 2, which revises Department of Corrections reporting requirements concerning abuse and neglect of individuals in private contracted facilities. Today, Governor Noem signed the following four bills into law:. • SB 22,...
dakotanewsnow.com

Education groups push back on grocery sales tax cut

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Repealing or cutting South Dakota’s grocery sales tax has been a mission for many in the state for years, and it became a focal point during the last general election. Now that there’s momentum to follow through with the effort in the state legislature, some groups are pushing back. Statewide education groups in particular are opposing the efforts, as they fight for more funding to keep up with teacher pay and support.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Group to study development in 10th and Cliff area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area at the southwest corner of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls could be changing. A network of more than 30 members announced today that it has secured purchase agreements on two key pieces of land so that it can study the future development in what it called downtown Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

New clean energy incentives are an opportunity South Dakotans can’t afford to miss

South Dakota households could save thousands of dollars on energy costs and tax payments, thanks to new programs from last year’s federal climate law. The first of those incentives — tax credits on residential clean energy, energy efficiency upgrades and electric vehicles — launched last month. With programs from the climate law that passed last […] The post New clean energy incentives are an opportunity South Dakotans can’t afford to miss appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 3 new deaths in latest Department of Health update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up three to 3,152. The new deaths are one woman and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1) and 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Minnehaha (2) and Pennington.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

Hospital seeing people dealing with various winter bugs

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Medical folks are seeing lots of people with winter bugs including the flu, RSV and Covid-19. Liz Healy, infection control specialist at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says its best to avoid the infections if at all possible. Healy says people should strongly consider getting all the...
YANKTON, SD
KEVN

Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor. The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal...
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy