ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts will be first Black QBs to play each other in Super Bowl

By Jared Bush
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P0EKH_0kWlWJq500

PHOENIX, Ariz. — History will be made when the ball kicks off in Super LVII in two weeks when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will be the first pair of Black quarterbacks to start against each other in a Super Bowl, which fittingly will take place during Black History Month.

The story of the Chiefs, Eagles’ path to Super Bowl LVII

Both quarterbacks have had tremendous seasons and were the top two MVP candidates in the league this year.

Mahomes was First-Team All-Pro, Hurts was Second-Team All-Pro. Each signal-caller has set the league ablaze with their ability to extend plays with their legs.

Both also come from athletic backgrounds but had different paths to the NFL.

Mahomes spent a lot of time on the baseball diamond and in clubhouses as his father Pat Mahomes Sr. was a pitcher in the MLB for 11 seasons.

He would also take up baseball after his father, where he was drafted in the 37th round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Detroit Tigers while he attended Whitehouse High-School in Tyler, Texas.

Chiefs win AFC Championship, headed to fifth Super Bowl

Mahomes eventually would attend Texas Tech where he played baseball and football, before choosing to focus on football full-time during his junior year.

That would be his final season as a Red-Raider as he would declare for the 2017 NFL Draft where the Chiefs traded up and selected him with the 10th pick.

Mahomes sat behind Alex Smith his rookie season before taking over as the starter during the 2018-19 season and has taken the league by storm ever since.

Hurts came from a football family as his father Averion Hurts played football and ran track at Howard Payne University before becoming the head football coach at Channelview High School in Channelview, Texas where he coached Jalen.

Hurts started out his college career at Alabama where he was very productive but lost his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa during the College Football Playoff Championship in 2017.

Hurts transferred to Oklahoma for his senior season where he continued to put up big numbers, earning First-Team All-Big 12.

How much does it cost to go to the Super Bowl to see Chiefs vs Eagles?

He was never viewed as a sure thing in the NFL as he was drafted 53rd in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hurts went into his rookie season as the third-string but wound up the starting QB by the end of the season.

He helped the Eagles to the playoffs in his second season and now is the youngest QB to ever start a Super Bowl.

The two young Texas-gunslingers have awed many across the league and will continue to do so for a long time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire

Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
MISSOURI STATE
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Shows Support for Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs, Fans Sound Off

Miranda Lambert made a statement on Championship Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs were playing Cincinnati. Lambert was all decked out in Chiefs gear and cheering on their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. In a tweet, Lambert mentions that she’s cheering on her fellow East Texan. She was born in Lindale while Mahomes was born in Tyler. When fans saw Lambert’s tweet, they were sounding off big-time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster just misses earning $1 million incentive during AFC title game win

There were two somber notes amidst JuJu Smith-Schuster's first AFC Championship Game victory. A knee injury sidelined the veteran receiver for the second half of the Chiefs' 23-20 over the Bengals. Adding insult to injury was the fact that it prevented Smith-Schuster from earning a $1 million incentive as part of the one-year deal he signed this past offseason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy