CMSF Announces Parker McCollum to Perform this Summer

Ian Munsick confirmed as special guest

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair has announced that country music rising superstar Parker McCollum has been confirmed to perform in concert on Tuesday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Ian Munsick has been confirmed as the special guest/opening act. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be McCollum’s first performance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $30, $40, $50, $60, and $85 (Pit, standing only) and will go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website MidStateFair.com. The Box Office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of our official channels.

Texas native Parker McCollum’s debut MCA Nashville album Gold Chain Cowboy was the highest first week debut album of 2021 and his platinum single “Pretty Heart” was the only debut single to ship to radio and reach #1 in 2020. His second single “To Be Loved By You” also hit #1 on the charts. With over 1 billion LTD domestic streams, McCollum was named this year’s ACM New Male Artist of the Year and he won the CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” award. McCollum has also been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more, as well as Music Row’s 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and an all-genre Apple Up Next Artist for 2021. McCollum sold out over 40 shows in 2021 and in March of 2022 he made his debut at RODEO HOUSTON selling out with over 73,000 tickets sold. His current hit song “Handle On You” is racing up the charts.

Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. The Wyoming-born singer/songwriter’s upbringing was a mix of working the ranch and working crowds. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father, Munsick and his two older brothers grew up playing everything from bluegrass to The Beatles. Captivated by traditional lyrical truth and the modern soundscape, Munsick followed his ear to Music City. The recent releases of “Long Live Cowgirls” (with Cody Johnson), “More Than Me,” and “Horses & Weed” are ushering in the next chapter of his musical saga … and fans are finding that, with Ian Munsick, western country is reborn.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”