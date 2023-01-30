Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Declares $0.24 Dividend
MidWestOne Financial Group said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.97 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Voya Financial (VOYA) Declares $0.20 Dividend
Voya Financial said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Invesco Increases Position in Antero Midstream Partners (AM)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 33.30MM shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM). This represents 7.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 31.35MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.37MM shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 14.64MM shares and 10.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.79% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 02/03/2023: EDBL,LESL,F,JWN
Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower in Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 3.3%. In company news, Edible Garden AG (EDBL) tumbled 44%, staying within close range of a record low of $4.52...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
NASDAQ
MED Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $6.56), with the stock changing hands as low as $108.26 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Declares $0.25 Dividend
PacWest Bancorp said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Carnival (CCL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Carnival (CCL) closed at $11.80, marking a -1.99% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator...
NASDAQ
BP (BP) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
BP (BP) closed at $35.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Chegg (CHGG)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.03MM shares of Chegg Inc (CHGG). This represents 7.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated December 10, 2021 they reported 6.67MM shares and 4.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.27% and an increase in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Johnson Controls (JCI) Q1 Earnings Surpass, Surge 24% Y/Y
Johnson Controls International plc JCI reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. The bottom line increased 24.1% year over year. Our estimate for earnings in the fiscal first quarter was 65 cents. Total...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Rite Aid (RAD)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.66MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Accenture (ACN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Accenture (ACN) closed at $289.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the consulting company had gained...
NASDAQ
Staar Surgical (STAA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Staar Surgical (STAA) closed at $77.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Soars 3.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
U.S. Physical Therapy USPH shares ended the last trading session 3.6% higher at $103.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.1% gain over the past four weeks. U.S. Physical Therapy recorded a strong...
NASDAQ
Westfield Capital Management Co Increases Position in Innoviva (INVA)
Fintel reports that Westfield Capital Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.68MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Needham Downgrades Varonis Systems (VRNS)
On February 2, 2023, Needham downgraded their outlook for Varonis Systems from Buy to Hold. As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Varonis Systems is $29.41. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 7.69% from its latest reported closing price of $27.31.
NASDAQ
Relative Value Partners Group Cuts Stake in Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
Fintel reports that Relative Value Partners Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.76MM shares of Special Opportunities Fund Inc. (SPE). This represents 15.39% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 11, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 62.67% of the company, an...
