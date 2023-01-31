ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wtva.com

Three Columbus employees fired for embezzlement

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus City Council fired three employees for embezzlement. Deountray Roby, Demarcus Smith and Kendrick Walker were the employees fired on Tuesday at a special-called meeting. The former public works employees are accused of stealing gasoline from a city-owned fuel dispenser on College Street in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

MHP Troopers arrest man wanted in connection to Macon shooting

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Macon shooting has been arrested. Jermaine McCloud is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during a traffic stop yesterday. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report...
MACON, MS
wtva.com

Man arrested and charged with physically assaulting his grandmother in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested Jamie Sheffield after evidence suggested he had physically assaulted his grandmother. TPD responded to a disturbance call at the La Quinta hotel at 1013 North Gloster Street in Tupelo on January 31, 2023 (Tuesday.) At the scene, officers determined that the suspect, 34-year-old...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police lead funeral procession for former Chief Charlie Watkins

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Funeral services for former Columbus Police Chief Charlie Watkins were held today. The procession went through downtown Columbus this afternoon on the way to Friendship Cemetery. Watkins served as police chief for 19 years and 26 total with the department. He was credited with hiring...
COLUMBUS, MS
tri-statedefender.com

‘What we’ve been working on for 50 years, they destroyed in three minutes’

In 1973, the Afro American Police Association was founded to help recruit more Black police officers to the Memphis Police Department. The thinking was that Black police officers would be more understanding and compassionate to Black Memphians than their white counterparts, while still upholding the law. It was created to...
MEMPHIS, TN
wcbi.com

Columbus business meets with city council to discuss police radios

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – After the Columbus City Council approved a contract for police radios, a local company said “hold the phone”. The Council recently approved a lease plan through a statewide contractor out of Jackson that would allow Columbus Police to operate on the MS-WIN statewide emergency network.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police officer honored at Crime Stoppers Awards Luncheon

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of the most effective crime-fighting tools and today, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi recognized those who help bring criminals to justice. Every week, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi highlights a case police are trying to solve. Anyone with information is asked to...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Fire completely destroys storage shed in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A storage shed went up in flames Friday morning in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Sand Road at about 8 a.m. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the one-room shed was a total loss. There was no power to the building. Volunteer...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Noxubee County deputies search for suspect of December shooting

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting on Highway 45 left Noxubee County deputies asking for help to find the gunman. The gunfire happened near the Septic Tank Shop back on December 1. Investigators said someone inside a small grey vehicle started shooting at a red Dodge Charger. There...
wcbi.com

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department warns about online scammers

MONROE COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – Scammers are everywhere and they are always looking for their next target. In Monroe County, the Sheriff’s Department shared on social media that multiple accounts have been hacked in the area. One incident almost led to a dangerous situation for a homeowner. Hackers...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville police investigate shooting at apartment complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police are investigating a shooting at the Sand Hill Arms Apartment complex. One suspect is in custody. Police are not releasing additional information. Sand Hill Arms is located on Sand Road, just south of Louisville Street. We will continue to update this story as...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Louisville police identify body found as Montevious Goss

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police said the body found earlier this week is that of a teenager who had been reported missing. 16-year-old Montevious Goss was found by railroad workers near South Church Street and Railroad Avenue, in a wooded area. He had been reported missing on January...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus leaders look at options for city garbage removal

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Recent pick-up problems have Columbus leaders looking at all options for garbage removal in the city. At a work session today, the City Council got an idea of how much it might cost if they decided to get the city itself back into the trash pick-up business.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Police seeking 'Doll Face Bandits'

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Masked menaces are stealing from vape shops in Tupelo. The latest burglary happened early Saturday morning when three burglars broke into Tupelo Smoke and Vape and stole cash and CBD products. The store is located near Crosstown. The store’s manager believes the burglars scoped out the...
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Body found by railroad employees in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Louisville police are investigating after a body was discovered lying in a wooded area on Monday, January 30. Police said the body was found around 12:30 p.m. by railroad employees between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue. According to investigators, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) Crime Scene Unit and […]
LOUISVILLE, MS

