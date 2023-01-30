Read full article on original website
Lettieri Injured At Bruins Practice, Won’t Travel To Toronto
BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins hoped to reward veteran forward Vinni Lettieri for his strong play this season at the AHL level with the Providence Bruins with a callup ahead of the NHL All-Star break. Instead, Lettieri suffered an lower body injury during Tuesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena and will not be making the quick trip to Toronto for Wednesday night’s road game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Preds Girls Classic Returns to Ford Ice Centers the Weekend of Feb. 3-5
Second Annual Girls Hockey Tournament Open to the Public at Ford Ice Center Antioch and Bellevue. Nashville, Tenn. (January 31, 2023) - The Nashville Predators will host their second annual Preds Girls Classic hockey tournament at both Ford Ice facilities the weekend of Feb. 3-5. The tournament, which consists of 32 all-girls 12UA - 19UAA teams from around the country, is funded by NHL's Industry Growth Fund. Games will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and run through 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Ex-Maple Leafs Colin Blackwell & His Season with the Blackhawks
At last season’s trade deadline, Colin Blackwell came to the Toronto Maple Leafs with Mark Giordano from the Seattle Kraken. The Maple Leafs gave up three draft picks for the pair. At the time, Blackwell was considered a “throw-in” as part of the deal to bring in the veteran...
Red Wings Looking to Make a Push for the Playoffs in Second Half of the Season
The Detroit Red Wings enter the All-Star break off a loss to the New York Islanders on Friday night by a score of 2-0. The Red Wings after the conclusion of that game enter the break with a record of 21-19-8 for 50 points through 48 games this season. They are currently sixth in the Atlantic Division and are 13th in the Eastern Conference sitting only seven points (eight if Buffalo wins tonight) away from the final playoff spot.
Morenz death led to NHL holding charity All-Star Game in 1937
Canadiens legend died after collision in game against Black Hawks. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly column for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven." shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week -- to coincide with the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS)-- Fischler reaches back 85 years for a story about one of the earliest All-Star games involving NHL players.
What’s Become of Lemieux Since Penguins Were Sold? (+)
During his days as one of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ primary owners, Mario Lemieux routinely turned up in and around the locker room after games at PPG Paints Arena. While there’s no indication that he was actively involved in day-to-day decision-making about personnel and other hockey matters — although he was willing to share opinions and ideas when asked — his frequent presence at ice level was hard to miss.
Vladimir Tarasenko Trade Talk Heating Up: 4 Early Contenders
With news that a few NHL clubs are looking for scorers and in light of news that some recent injuries have opened up cap space for teams, Vladimir Tarasenko‘s name is, all of a sudden, making the rounds in trade rumors and there are a few teams looking in his direction. Among them, the Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, and Carolina Hurricanes could be interesting targets.
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Linked to 3 New Teams by NHL Insider
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner, so the rumor mill is naturally starting to heat up because of it. We recently saw the Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders , and now Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is the biggest rental candidate available because of it. Although he is having a down year by his standards (34 points in 45 games), Chicago’s weak roster can certainly be blamed for that. As a result, a move to a contender could help spark his offensive game again, and that’s why interest in his services is starting to skyrocket.
Canadiens Prospect Power Rankings: Top Prospects Thriving
It’s been a fantastic year for the majority of the players in the Canadiens prospect pool. And with it, has come a flood of production every single week, leading to a lot of movement among the top 10 players. Now that we’re approaching the final stretch of the season,...
Luukkonen of Sabres named NHL Rookie of the Month for January
NEW YORK - Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who led rookie netminders with six wins in nine starts (6-2-1, 3.05 GAA, .907 SV%) to help Buffalo climb within one point of a playoff spot, has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for January. Luukkonen edged Calgary Flames goaltender...
Zadina Heading to Grand Rapids on Conditioning Assignment
The Detroit Red Wings activated forward Filip Zadina and sent him to the Grand Rapids Griffins for a conditioning stint. The Griffins play Friday and Saturday on the road against the Texas Stars. The Red Wings play their next game Tuesday at home against the Edmonton Oilers. Zadina hasn’t played since Nov. 5 when he broke his leg blocking a shot against the New York Islanders. He had no points in nine games prior to suffering the injury.
NHL Rumors: Teams showing interest in Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko
Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor on Vancouver Canucks injured goalie Thatcher Demko and how he is generating trade interest. Dhaliwal: “I told you last week teams were calling on Demko. I told you one team to keep an eye on is Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry is their goalie but he’s a UFA and could cost over $6 million.
NHL Rumors: Potential Goaltending Targets for the Los Angeles Kings
Potential goaltender trade targets for the LA Kings. Eric Stephens of The Athletic: Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake will need to decide if he’s okay with Pheonix Copely and Jonathan Quick as his goalie tandem heading into the playoffs. 10 options for the Kings. Jake Allen – Montreal...
Trio Of Dach, Suzuki & Harvey-Pinard Shine Bright In 5-4 Loss
The Montreal Canadiens mounted an impressive comeback thanks to Nick Suzuki and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, but came up just short against the Ottawa Senators. It was a much more competitive game than Saturday night’s tilt between the two clubs, as the Canadiens pushed back this time around after the Senators grabbed the first couple of goals.
Bo Horvat to represent the Pacific Division in an Islanders jersey at NHL All-Star Game
Bo Horvat is still going to the All-Star Game, but as you may have guessed, he won’t be wearing a Vancouver Canucks uniform while he’s there. “[Horvat] will be representing the Pacific Division,” said NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly in an email. “All club identifiers and intellectual property will reflect his current affiliation with the NY Islanders.”
Kings’ Kevin Fiala Trade Is Paying Off
In the 2021-22 season, the Los Angeles Kings made a big step toward being contenders again. They made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and won a playoff game for the first time since 2016. They had spent a few years in the doldrums of the league, and accrued a lot of trade pieces they could use to make a splash and improve their team headed into the 2022-23 season.
Penguins & Coyotes Could Provide Trade Deadline Blockbuster
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has some work to do before the March 3 trade deadline. The Penguins are far from a complete team and their many holes are being leaked throughout the first half of the 2022-23 season. Hextall needs to make a significant move to upgrade the roster and one team to watch as a blockbuster trade partner would be the Arizona Coyotes.
Red Wings & Rangers Could Help Each Other at Trade Deadline
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a little over a month away, and that means that every team across the league is taking stock of what they have, what they need, and how they can go about positioning themselves for success for the rest of this season and beyond. For some teams, this means making a small change or two to boost their depth with hopes of going on a long playoff run. For others, this means making big moves to add or subtract from their current roster in hopes of adding difference-makers either now or in the future.
NHL, Panthers, Penguins spread message of diversity, inclusion in hockey
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Emmanuel Umoffia said he was surprised to see the number of Black people who work at the NHL and its clubs in key positions. "I didn't know," said Umoffia, a 7-foot, 3-inch center for Florida Memorial University's men's basketball team. "Just being here today kind of opened my eyes towards hockey, and I want to be associated with it."
Wild Check-In: Boldy, Eriksson Ek, Hartman & Steel
In the final week before the Minnesota Wild began their All-Star Break, they played three games and thankfully the week ended on a high note. They faced the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road and then the Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres at home. They started the week off with a tough loss to the Lightning but they found some magic back at home with wins over the Flyers and Sabres.
