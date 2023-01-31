1ST SECURITY BANK ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS TO BUY SEVEN WASHINGTON AND OREGON BRANCHES FROM COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INCLUDES MANZANITA & TILLAMOOK BRANCHES

Read full article on original website
‘Too close, too big.’ Strong opposition for huge Tri-Cities wind farm, despite jobs
“They are a blight and an eyesore on our beautiful hills,” said one Tri-Cities native.
KGW
Fraud targeting Oregon EBT recipients is likely to get worse, security expert warns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Life is a juggling act for Lisa Jones. She’s a single mother with three young kids. The 45-year-old works two part-time jobs as copy writer and office manager. She also takes classes at Portland Community College. “I work my butt off every day,” explained Jones...
Chronicle
Chair of Group Siting New Washington Airport Sees Pierce, Thurston Locations as 'Low Probability'
The acting chairman of the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission said Wednesday that the planning group could make an airport site recommendation to the state sooner than expected but problems with the three locations under review made none likely to move forward. During a virtual "drop-in session" intended to answer questions...
tourcounsel.com
Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Olympia, Washington
Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Olympia, Washington. The anchor stores are REI, Total Wine & More, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, Best Buy, and Century Theatres. The mall was known as Westfield Capital from 1998 to 2013, when it was owned by the Westfield Group. In 2013,...
‘Eyesore.’ 1st vote on WA bill to stop wind turbine lights from blinking all night
“ ... it is important to us to protect and maintain the beauty of our landscape,” said Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick.
Do you qualify for a $1,200 payment from the state?
The state of Washington has a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit where individuals receive payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements. For the most part, the Working Families Tax Credit program helps low-to-moderate income individuals and families. The amount of money you are eligible to get from the state mostly is dependent on your income level and the number of qualifying children you have.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
$3M in unclaimed funds will be sent to Oregonians in February, with millions more sent later
More than $3 million in unclaimed checks are being sent to Oregonians in February and millions more dollars will be sent in the coming months.
KUOW
Surge of federal funding targets 'alarming trend' on Washington state roads
Washington's roadways are the target of fresh federal funding, following a rise in unsafe driving and traffic fatalities in the state. “There were 745 fatalities on roads in the state of Washington in 2022, the most in more than 30 years,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell said in a statement. “We must reverse this alarming trend."
inlander.com
With starkly different abortion laws in Idaho and Washington, and legislators in both states working to enshrine them, providers and patients face legal uncertainty
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, nearly all abortion in Idaho was outlawed, due to a trigger ban recently passed by Republican legislators. Just across the border in Washington, where abortion was legalized before the landmark 1973 decision, access remains legal. The starkly different abortion...
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Tri-City Herald
The nine worst-rated Washington nursing homes, according to the government. Take a look
As the baby boomer generation ages, the need for more nursing home care continues to grow. In Washington state, quality varies among such homes. The U.S. is estimated to have more than 70 million baby boomers, born from 1946 to 1964. By 2030, all of them will be at least 65 years old, U.S. census data shows.
Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon
Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Tax Season Got Off to a Rough Start in Oregon
The Oregon Department of Revenue acknowledged Thursday that it sent personal tax refund information for about 5,000 taxpayers to the wrong address. All 5,000 are intended for, and were mailed to, Portland residents, said Robin Maxey, a spokesperson for the department. The mailing address on the outside, however, doesn’t match up with the information contained on the forms.
KOMO News
Proposed bill would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new bill proposed in Olympia would put a much higher tax on marijuana sold at dispensaries in Washington state based on how much THC the product contains. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the psychoactive ingredient of marijuana. Public testimony for House Bill 1641 took place Thursday,...
Car insurance rate hikes are here in Washington state
Bad news for most drivers – car insurance premiums are going up, and it doesn’t matter if you have a clean driving record. That means some people will be in for a bit of sticker shock. People who’ve renewed for the year are already reporting rate hikes of $12 to $18 per month.
150 Washington applicants connected to Florida-based nursing diploma scheme
SEATTLE — On Monday, the Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission announced it had identified 150 nursing applicants using credentials from federally investigated Florida-based schools. “The nursing commission is there to protect the public so we took this very seriously," said Paula Meyer, the commission's executive director. Meyer's more than...
The Columbia Tragedy Has Ties to Washington State
Twenty years ago today the Space Shuttle Columbia broke up during reentry after a 16 day space mission. The lives of all seven crew members were lost. After an extensive investigation it was determined that damage to the left wing during launch on January 16th created the situation that caused the shuttle to break apart on reentry.
You’d Rather Stay Home Than Travel? It’s True in Washington State
Apparently if you are a resident of Washington State you are a homebody. You don't like to travel much according to new research that shows Washington is the state least interested in traveling. Officials at Family Destinations Guide https://familydestinationsguide.com/ did the research by analyzing information from Google or Google trends data over the last 12 months.
610KONA
Did Washington State Really Require Drivers to Make Their Own License Plates?
Did Washington Drivers Once Have To Make Their Own License Plates?. Have you ever heard the story that in the early 1900s, Washington State required drivers to make their own license plates?. It sounds a little far-fetched, but it’s actually true. Let’s look back at this fascinating piece of...
