NV Secretary of State Explains Decrease in Registered Voters After Election
Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar reports a decrease of 54,332 active registered voters during the month of January 2023 as compared to December 2022. The Secretary of State's office says it's actually common to see a decrease after an election. The total number of active registered voters in Nevada...
NH: NEGATIVE 100 DEGREES EXPECTED ON MT WASHINGTON
When the extreme cold hits New Hampshire this weekend, the wind chill temperature on Mt. Washington's peak could reach 100-degrees below zero.. or worse!
DRI Research Shows Wildfires Mixed with Winter Droughts are Shrinking California's Snowpack
Early pandemic years overlapping with some of California's worst wildfires on record, creating orange-tinted skies and wide swathes of burned landscape. The Desert Research Institute (DRI) says some of the impacts of these are well known, like the drastic declines in air quality. In a study published Jan. 20 in...
Alaska gold, copper mine blocked over environmental worries
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took an unusually strong step Tuesday and blocked a proposed mine heralded by backers as the most significant undeveloped copper and gold resource in the world because of concerns about its environmental impact on a rich Alaska aquatic ecosystem that supports the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.
Clean Up The Lake Lays Out Diving Efforts for 2023
Following a successful 72-mile cleanup of Lake Tahoe in 2022, the dive team that coordinated the effort is expanding its underwater cleanup plans in 2023. Clean Up The Lake (CUTL) is a nonprofit organization who says they are committed to fighting back against plastic and all forms of pollution both above and below the surface of its local waterways. They say the will return this year to Lake Tahoe and Fallen Leaf Lake and they also have plans to clean up Echo Lake, Boca and Stampede Reservoirs in Truckee and four different lakes in Mono County and the Mammoth Lakes Basin.
Apartment Prices Decrease While Vacancy Rates Increase
The Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) says that apartment prices in the state were no longer rising the last few months, however they say it might not stay that way for long. NVSAA Executive Director Robin Lee states, "The forecast is looking like it's going to maintain this 'flatness', if...
Multi-faith religious leaders holding candlelight vigil to honor Nevadans who died homeless in 2022
In an interfaith gesture; Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Baha’i, Pagan religious leaders of the area are joining together to remember homeless Nevadans who died in 2022. Besides lighting candles in memory of Nevadans who lost their lives while homeless, some from exposure to the elements, religious leaders plan...
