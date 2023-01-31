ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

2news.com

Alaska gold, copper mine blocked over environmental worries

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took an unusually strong step Tuesday and blocked a proposed mine heralded by backers as the most significant undeveloped copper and gold resource in the world because of concerns about its environmental impact on a rich Alaska aquatic ecosystem that supports the world's largest sockeye salmon fishery.
ALASKA STATE
2news.com

Clean Up The Lake Lays Out Diving Efforts for 2023

Following a successful 72-mile cleanup of Lake Tahoe in 2022, the dive team that coordinated the effort is expanding its underwater cleanup plans in 2023. Clean Up The Lake (CUTL) is a nonprofit organization who says they are committed to fighting back against plastic and all forms of pollution both above and below the surface of its local waterways. They say the will return this year to Lake Tahoe and Fallen Leaf Lake and they also have plans to clean up Echo Lake, Boca and Stampede Reservoirs in Truckee and four different lakes in Mono County and the Mammoth Lakes Basin.
2news.com

Apartment Prices Decrease While Vacancy Rates Increase

The Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) says that apartment prices in the state were no longer rising the last few months, however they say it might not stay that way for long. NVSAA Executive Director Robin Lee states, "The forecast is looking like it's going to maintain this 'flatness', if...
NEVADA STATE

