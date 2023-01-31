Following a successful 72-mile cleanup of Lake Tahoe in 2022, the dive team that coordinated the effort is expanding its underwater cleanup plans in 2023. Clean Up The Lake (CUTL) is a nonprofit organization who says they are committed to fighting back against plastic and all forms of pollution both above and below the surface of its local waterways. They say the will return this year to Lake Tahoe and Fallen Leaf Lake and they also have plans to clean up Echo Lake, Boca and Stampede Reservoirs in Truckee and four different lakes in Mono County and the Mammoth Lakes Basin.

2 DAYS AGO