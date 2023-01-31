ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Proposed law would advise Indiana firefighters about chemicals in equipment

By Dan Carden dan.carden@nwi.com, 219-933-3357
warricknews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
warricknews.com

Missouri leads 20 AGs warning Walgreens, CVS about mailing abortion pills

(The Center Square) – Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 19 other attorneys general are warning Walgreens and CVS pharmacies that any plans to mail abortion-inducing pills is illegal and unsafe. “As the principal legal and law enforcement officers of our 20 states, we offer you these thoughts...
MISSOURI STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana bill would extend in-state tuition to students without legal U.S. residency

Hoosiers without legal U.S. residency may become eligible for in-state college tuition rates through a bipartisan bill currently under consideration by the legislature. The students have had to pay out-of-state tuition instead of paying the lower in-state rates due to a 2011 law, and despite past efforts to change the policy. This has left Indiana as just one of a few states that requires students lacking legal residency status to pay out-of-state...
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Deer Management and Lifetime License Survey 2022-2023

The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife needs your help to best manage deer populations in the state. For that purpose, w. e invite you to take the Annual Deer Management Survey. You are receiving this survey because you subscribe to the Division of Fish & Wildlife's newsletter Wild Bulletin, and we are interested in your input into deer management. This survey will ask about your perceptions of deer populations and how you interact with deer. If you hunt deer, it will also ask about your deer hunting and harvest behaviors, thoughts about your deer hunting experience, and views on different deer hunting regulations.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Settlement reached in Indiana disability voting lawsuit

Indiana has agreed to make a new remote-accessible ballot marking tool available for people who can't write on paper ballots in this settlement. Voters who choose to do so can then cast their absentee ballots on their own. Assistive technology like screen readers can help voters digitally mark these ballots and submit them with email. News 18's Pari Apostolakos reports.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers?

State lawmakers are prioritizing multiple bills in the current legislative session that seek to increase data privacy and give Hoosiers more say over how their personal information is stored. But Republican legislators remain reluctant to enact policy around increasingly common surveillance technology like license plate readers used by law enforcement.  The Indiana State Police (ISP) […] The post Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Bill holding landlords accountable passes Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers living in rental properties owned by negligent landlords could soon see relief. State representatives passed a bill to hold those landlords accountable. Some Hoosiers have also advocated for change. “It doesn’t feel like tenants have a lot of power," said Dominiaca Hudson. Hudson used...
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Indiana agrees to provide voting tool to Hoosiers with print disabilities

Hoosier adults with print disabilities no longer will be obligated to obtain assistance to cast an absentee ballot for at least the next two years. Indiana Disability Rights announced Wednesday the settlement of its lawsuit against a variety of state election officials, which enables qualifying voters to obtain a remote accessible ballot marking tool for all elections between May 2023 and May 2025.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana bill would fine hospitals that exceed price cap

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers say one of their top priorities this session is lowering healthcare costs, and they’ve proposed a bill that would fine hospitals for exceeding new limits on pricing. Indiana lawmakers say Hoosiers are facing significantly higher healthcare costs compared to the national average. “The average hospital facility fee in Indiana is 329% […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
pv-magazine-usa.com

50 states of solar incentives: Indiana

The solar market in Indiana has been restricted to large utility-scale projects in recent years, as May 2017 saw the reversal of a net metering mechanism destroy the value of rooftop solar for its 6.8 million residents. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) projects Indiana will add just under 7.4...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

DNR stocks 4,500 brown trout in Indiana streams, Pigeon River in Steuben County included

The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife stocked roughly 4,500 brown trout into northern Indiana streams in early January. Most fish ranged between 8 to 14 inches at the time of release. Indiana obtained the trout from Illinois last year when they were approximately 3 inches long. Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery in Walkerton raised the trout until they were close to an average of 10 inches long.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Settlement agreement helps voters with print disabilities

INDIANAPOLIS - A new settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit in Indiana should make voting easier for voters with print disabilities. The state has agreed to acquire a new remote accessible ballot marking tool. It will allow voters to access and mark their ballots digitally with their own assistive technology. Then, they can submit it via email.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America

Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

ISP needs recruits for latest academy class

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its latest academy class. ISP is allocated for 1,285 troopers and currently has 1,104. It's goal for the upcoming academy class is 60 new recruits. In addition to training new officers, the agency has a special program to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You

Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy