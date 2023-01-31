Proposed law would advise Indiana firefighters about chemicals in equipment

Read full article on original website
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana hospitals are in the red, and they don’t agree with lawmakers on how to cut costs
Indiana’s hospital leaders say that they have been operating in the red in 2022 due to inflation and rising labor costs. And they are worried that proposed legislation to address rising health care costs could push them deeper into financial stress. The Indiana Hospital Association shared a new financial...
warricknews.com
Missouri leads 20 AGs warning Walgreens, CVS about mailing abortion pills
(The Center Square) – Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 19 other attorneys general are warning Walgreens and CVS pharmacies that any plans to mail abortion-inducing pills is illegal and unsafe. “As the principal legal and law enforcement officers of our 20 states, we offer you these thoughts...
Indiana bill would extend in-state tuition to students without legal U.S. residency
Hoosiers without legal U.S. residency may become eligible for in-state college tuition rates through a bipartisan bill currently under consideration by the legislature. The students have had to pay out-of-state tuition instead of paying the lower in-state rates due to a 2011 law, and despite past efforts to change the policy. This has left Indiana as just one of a few states that requires students lacking legal residency status to pay out-of-state...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Bill aims to free Indiana schools from 'regulatory handcuffs.' Teachers worry it’ll silence them
Some teachers and unions argue part of Senate Bill 486 would further erode teachers' collective bargaining rights. The bill’s supporters say it's a “deregulation bill” that will empower administrators and educators. The Senate Education and Career Development Committee passed SB 486 Wednesday. Seven Republicans voted to advance...
AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives reasoning behind them
INDIANAPOLIS — Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they’re used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those people. She said she was shocked when she opened up her heating and power bill for January. “I called my husband instantly and was like, ‘I cannot believe this but […]
953wiki.com
Deer Management and Lifetime License Survey 2022-2023
The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife needs your help to best manage deer populations in the state. For that purpose, w. e invite you to take the Annual Deer Management Survey. You are receiving this survey because you subscribe to the Division of Fish & Wildlife's newsletter Wild Bulletin, and we are interested in your input into deer management. This survey will ask about your perceptions of deer populations and how you interact with deer. If you hunt deer, it will also ask about your deer hunting and harvest behaviors, thoughts about your deer hunting experience, and views on different deer hunting regulations.
WLFI.com
Settlement reached in Indiana disability voting lawsuit
Indiana has agreed to make a new remote-accessible ballot marking tool available for people who can't write on paper ballots in this settlement. Voters who choose to do so can then cast their absentee ballots on their own. Assistive technology like screen readers can help voters digitally mark these ballots and submit them with email. News 18's Pari Apostolakos reports.
Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers?
State lawmakers are prioritizing multiple bills in the current legislative session that seek to increase data privacy and give Hoosiers more say over how their personal information is stored. But Republican legislators remain reluctant to enact policy around increasingly common surveillance technology like license plate readers used by law enforcement. The Indiana State Police (ISP) […] The post Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Bill holding landlords accountable passes Indiana House
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers living in rental properties owned by negligent landlords could soon see relief. State representatives passed a bill to hold those landlords accountable. Some Hoosiers have also advocated for change. “It doesn’t feel like tenants have a lot of power," said Dominiaca Hudson. Hudson used...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Youth climate activists – once again – urge the Indiana legislature to study climate solutions
Youth climate activists are trying again to create a state climate task force. They gathered with lawmakers, environmental groups, solar advocates and others on Wednesday to rally for climate action in Indiana. Rahul Durai is a junior at West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School and co-leads the statewide youth climate group...
wdrb.com
Public health, first responders support Indiana governor's proposal to increase public health spending
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor wants to bolster spending by hundreds of millions of dollars for the state's public health services. Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to spend nearly $350 million over the next two years for public health programs. The governor’s plan would direct $100 million in the...
wevv.com
Indiana agrees to provide voting tool to Hoosiers with print disabilities
Hoosier adults with print disabilities no longer will be obligated to obtain assistance to cast an absentee ballot for at least the next two years. Indiana Disability Rights announced Wednesday the settlement of its lawsuit against a variety of state election officials, which enables qualifying voters to obtain a remote accessible ballot marking tool for all elections between May 2023 and May 2025.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Bill would let utilities recover the cost of natural gas plants during construction
A state House bill, HB 1421, would allow utilities to recover the cost of natural gas plants as they’re being built — easing those costs into customers’ bills over a longer period of time. It’s something utilities can already do with other types of power. “The...
Indiana bill would fine hospitals that exceed price cap
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers say one of their top priorities this session is lowering healthcare costs, and they’ve proposed a bill that would fine hospitals for exceeding new limits on pricing. Indiana lawmakers say Hoosiers are facing significantly higher healthcare costs compared to the national average. “The average hospital facility fee in Indiana is 329% […]
pv-magazine-usa.com
50 states of solar incentives: Indiana
The solar market in Indiana has been restricted to large utility-scale projects in recent years, as May 2017 saw the reversal of a net metering mechanism destroy the value of rooftop solar for its 6.8 million residents. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) projects Indiana will add just under 7.4...
WANE-TV
DNR stocks 4,500 brown trout in Indiana streams, Pigeon River in Steuben County included
The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife stocked roughly 4,500 brown trout into northern Indiana streams in early January. Most fish ranged between 8 to 14 inches at the time of release. Indiana obtained the trout from Illinois last year when they were approximately 3 inches long. Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery in Walkerton raised the trout until they were close to an average of 10 inches long.
WTHI
Settlement agreement helps voters with print disabilities
INDIANAPOLIS - A new settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit in Indiana should make voting easier for voters with print disabilities. The state has agreed to acquire a new remote accessible ballot marking tool. It will allow voters to access and mark their ballots digitally with their own assistive technology. Then, they can submit it via email.
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
ISP needs recruits for latest academy class
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its latest academy class. ISP is allocated for 1,285 troopers and currently has 1,104. It's goal for the upcoming academy class is 60 new recruits. In addition to training new officers, the agency has a special program to...
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
