Chance Brown charged with possession of machine gun in Worcester shooting
A 21-year-old Worcester man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Main Street shooting after he was located by police with a pistol that was converted to fire automatically, police said. On Thursday around 11:24 a.m., Worcester police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Main Street in the area...
Student arrested following assault in Springfield school
A juvenile girl was arrested Thursday morning following an assault inside the John F. Kennedy Middle School.
Prison for ex-Worcester postal supervisor who stole cocaine from mail
A Worcester man who was a supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service will spend over a year in prison for stealing packages of cocaine from the mail at least eight times. Kevin Dombroski, 43, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni to 13 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the Office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said. Dombroski pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service in August 2022.
Florida Army veteran sentenced for threatening to shoot Moms Demand Action members
A Florida Army veteran was sentenced in Springfield federal court Thursday for sending threatening messages claiming he was going to shoot members of an anti-gun violence group if he didn’t receive his pension. In Springfield federal court Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni sentenced Drummond Neil Smithson,...
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating East Longmeadow bank robbery
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. They said that officers were called to KeyBank on Somers Road around 3:35 p.m. Thursday after a male suspect entered the bank and passed a note to a teller that demanded money.
Devin Crabb faces manslaughter OUI charge in death of Monson pedestrian
A 25-year-old from Connecticut is facing a charge of manslaughter while operating under the influence of drugs after officials said he struck and killed a Monson pedestrian in October. Devin Crabb, of Vernon, Conn., is accused of striking and killing Tina Keeley, 56, near the Monson Free Library on High...
In '93 case of Holly Piirainen, authorities say clothing could hold answers
SPRINGFIELD — Authorities have renewed their call for the public's help in the case of Holly Piirainen, voicing hope that the person responsible for the little girl's death will someday be brought to justice during a Wednesday-morning press conference. The case dates to Aug. 5, 1993, when Holly, 10, was last seen by...
Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse
Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
Two Springfield officers struck and killed by train remembered after 83 years
Two Springfield officers were struck and killed by a train 83 years ago.
Court Documents: Holyoke Mall shooter had license to carry, feared for his life
The man charged in a shooting death at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday had a license to carry (LTC) a gun according to court records.
Worcester police investigating Aetna St. shooting that injured 31-year-old man
The Worcester Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that injured one. The department issued a news release Friday stating that around 12:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to Aetna Street for a ShotSpotter activation. At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old male shooting victim. He was given aid and brought to the hospital, police said.
Springfield City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst calls out police superintendent for suburban address
SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst called out the police superintendent for writing a campaign donation check to Mayor Domenic J. Sarno linked to a suburban address, when the top cop is required by law to live in the city. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood made a...
westernmassnews.com
Crews locate man reported missing in Granville State Forest
GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews have located a missing man that had been reported missing in the Granville State Forest. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the area of West Hartland Road for a man in his early 70′s who was reported missing by his wife.
GoFundMe for funeral of Trung Tran, killed in Holyoke Mall shooting, reaches goal
In barely a day, a fundraising campaign passed its goal to cover the funeral costs of the bystander killed by gunfire at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. The fundraising page, posted to the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe on Monday night, had aimed to raise $20,000 for a funeral and memorial for Trung “Michael” Tran, a 33-year-old West Springfield man who worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Spa at the mall. Authorities said he was shot and killed Saturday, struck by a bullet during a confrontation in the spa between two other men.
Charles Brant, of Boylston, sentenced in crash that killed Grafton man Edward Geddis
The sister-in-law of a Grafton man who was hit and killed when crossing Boylston Street in a wheelchair in Worcester in February 2022 told the Boylston man pleading guilty to the hit and run that she hopes the man turns his life around. “There is hope,” she told the Bolyston...
westernmassnews.com
Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered. In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as...
Hospital discharge papers for missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard found in duffel bag
The family of a Ware man missing for more than a week is questioning why their father was discharged from a Massachusetts hospital only a day after being admitted for psychiatric evaluation. Jeffrey Allard, 57, has been missing since Sunday, Jan. 22.
Franklin County man sentenced to jail in connection with attacking two friends
A man from Heath was sentenced to jail Tuesday after a plea hearing in connection with attacking two friends in 2020.
Man sentenced to jail in connection with stabbing two people in Northampton
A Springfield man was sentenced to jail in connection with stabbing two people in Northampton.
