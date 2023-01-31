ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 15

Guest
3d ago

The other guy should be charged too because he started the fight. Even though I feel they shouldn’t have any gun because an innocent man was shot. The ex should have moved on with his life leave this girl and let the new boyfriend be. I think both man should be charged. my condolences to family of this innocent man whom lost his life for no reason but it was meant to happen it was his time in the wrong way may he rest in peace ✌🏾 may god received him with open arm.❤️🌹❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Juvenile arrested following assault inside Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An assault between two students at John F. Kennedy Middle School in Springfield left one student arrested and another hospitalized. Around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Springfield Police responded to an assault at the school. Police explained that one female juvenile was placed under arrest after officers arrived on the scene and one male juvenile was transported to Baystate Medical Center to evaluate possible injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTIC News Talk 1080

Arrest made in Hartford homicide

Hartford police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a homicide from last fall. Under arrest is Lisa Kittrell, 39, of Bridgeport. Detectives say it was last November 6 that officers received a call to the Travel Inn Motel on Weston
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Following Holyoke Mall shooting, store owners, staff try to move on: ‘It’s a tragedy’

Holyoke Mall store owners and employees spoke on the events of Saturday night’s fatal shooting that left a bystander who worked at a hair and nail spa dead. “It’s a tragedy, it’s a real tragedy. There’s nothing you can really say to the family I can’t even imagine what they’re going through,” said Joey Furnari owner of Furnari Jewelers on the mall’s second floor.
HOLYOKE, MA
Boston

‘Our friend, someone’s father and someone’s husband’: GoFundMe seeks to support family of bystander killed in Holyoke Mall shooting

"Trung (Michael) was a hardworking, lovely employee, who always made sure not only his customers but his coworkers were ok." A Holyoke Mall business has launched a GoFundMe to support funeral costs for its 33-year-old employee who was reportedly killed as an innocent bystander during a shooting at the shopping center Saturday night.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating East Longmeadow bank robbery

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. They said that officers were called to KeyBank on Somers Road around 3:35 p.m. Thursday after a male suspect entered the bank and passed a note to a teller that demanded money.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Cold Case: Hampden DA hopes ‘Boston’ shirt will help solve 1993 slaying of Holly Piirainen in Brimfield

SPRINGFIELD — Holly Piirainen would have celebrated her 40th birthday last month, had her life not been snatched away by a killer yet to be identified. The 10-year-old was last seen leaving her grandparents’ cottage in Sturbridge in 1993, as she and her younger brother walked a short distance to visit with a neighbor’s new puppies on a late morning in early August. The boy returned a short time later, investigators have said. When Holly didn’t return, their father went looking for her. All he found initially was one of her sneakers abandoned on the side of the road.
BRIMFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke’s mayor calls for change following deadly mall shooting

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The mayor of Holyoke is offering his condolences to the family of the innocent bystander shot and killed at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday and he is calling for change. “We had an innocent bystander that paid the ultimate price,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Shopper recalls chaotic moments following deadly Holyoke Mall shooting

The suspect accused in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday appeared in court on Monday. Longmeadow’s Glenbrook Middle School reopens following Friday’s threat. Updated: 12 hours ago. Classes resumed Monday with a 2-hour delay, a small police presence, and administrators greeting parents and students at...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy