Judith Smith Taylor, 80, passed away January 31, 2023, in Logan, Utah. She was born November 2, 1942, in American Falls, Idaho to her loving parents Thurlow and Larene Smith. She was raised in Oakley, Idaho and is survived by her husband, Blaine Taylor of Newton, Utah, and three daughters; Tracy (William) Hendrickson; Heather (Jason) MacDonald, and Holly (Chris) Taylor, her brother Dennis Smith of Oakley, Idaho, sister Carol Nyman of Providence, Utah and brother Kevin Smith of Oakley, Idaho as well as 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother (Baby Smith), her daughter, Teresa Roper, as well as her granddaughter, Aryn Hendrickson Godfrey. Judith was an outstanding and devoted mother, grandmother and wife. She enjoyed traveling the world, and loved spending time with those she loved. Judith served in various capacities in her church callings and all of her friends and family were enriched by that service. Judith loved playing the piano and visiting new places wherever she traveled. She enjoyed quilting, computer games and singing in the ward choir. She loved the Savior and her testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ was exemplified through her service to her family and the ward members throughout the world. Judith met the love of her life at USU in Logan, Utah and was married on March 29, 1963. When her loving husband finished school, they began their adventures where they lived in 4 different countries, 6 states, made 8 transatlantic moves, and visited well over 40 countries in their lifetime with the highlight of her travels being an around the world trip in 2011. She was afraid of nothing and taught her children and grandchildren to accept their challenges without fear or hesitancy. If there were a legacy our loving wife, mother and grandmother left here on this earth, it would be her kindness to everyone, her service to God and her family, and her love for adventure. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11am. at the Newton LDS Churh, 12 S. 100 W. Newton, Utah. Viewings will be held Sunday, February 5 from 6-8 p.m. at the Newton LDS Church and again prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com and the family has asked that in lieu of flowers to please donate to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Services will be streamed live and can be viewed by clicking on the link in her obituary at webbmortuary.com.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO