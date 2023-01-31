Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies shine on Spectrum Magic night
They didn’t need any Spectrum Magic late Wednesday night, but the Aggies were sure appreciative of the large student section and overall crowd that turned out. The Utah State men’s basketball team got the crowd involved early and rode the extra energy in building a big lead in the early going against New Mexico. The Aggies trailed for less than a minute in picking up an important Mountain West Conference victory, 84-73, in front of 8,851 fans at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys wrestling: Another undefeated Region 11 season for Mustangs
It’s been several years since the Mustangs lost a region dual in boys wrestling and that trend has continued during the 2022-23 campaign. Mountain Crest received a good test from Sky View before prevailing by a 48-26 scoreline on Wednesday night in Smithfield. In the process, the Mustangs capped off another undefeated season in Region 11 action.
Herald-Journal
Indians split home games
The Indians split their home games last week falling to Hillcrest and beating Highland. They host Pocatello tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for senior night and hope to avenge their earlier season loss on their home court. They will honor five seniors and their parents before the game. They finish out the regular season at Century on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. JV and freshmen play both games at 6 p.m.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls wrestling: Bobcats win rematch against Riverhawks
MILLVILLE — It was a Tuesday evening to remember for a handful of local athletes in the final Region 11 girls wrestling duals of the 2022-23 season. For starters, it was Senior Night for Ridgeline, which not only honored its three seniors, but recognized all of the 12th-graders from the two teams it hosted — Sky View and Bear River. The Bobcats were the only team to wrestle twice as they lost to 4A power Bear River by a 66-18 scoreline, and then exacted a measure of revenge in a 42-30 win over the Riverhawks.
Herald-Journal
Preston girls find success on senior night
The Lady Indians finished up the regular season on a high note with a season sweep of Burley and successful senior night. Preston opened the 4A District 5 tournament at Century on Jan. 31 (score unavailable at press time) The winner plays Pocatello on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. and the loser plays next Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. in the higher seed gym.
Herald-Journal
Hale, Shannon LaMar (Duke)
Shannon (Duke) LaMar Hale 64, passed suddenly on Sunday, January 29, 2023. He was born November 20, 1958, to Gary LaMar Hale and Elna LeAnn Goodsell Hale, both deceased. Shannon spent his teenage years growing up in Newton, Utah. He was loving and kind to everyone. He was especially close to his young Aunts and Uncles who were near his age. He lived with Grandpa Wes and Grandma Elna Goodsell for several years, and they were like parents to him. He loved them both dearly and it was very hard for him when they both passed in 2017. His parents divorced when He was young, but when LeAnn married Jack Yoder, Shannon had his very own fishing buddy! They were very close and made many memories together. "Uncle Jack" truly became Shannon's dad. Jack also preceded him. Due to health issues, he spent his later years at Sunshine Terrace in Logan. He was well cared for by the staff there. His grandparents and later his wonderful Aunts Joyce and Linda were constant visitors. They organized birthday parties and made sure he could attend family reunions. His situation was not ideal by any means. but he always remained happy and full of fun. Shannon loved to tease just about anyone who made his acquaintance. There will be a visitation on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the Newton Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints. Interment will follow at the Newton Cemetery following the visitation. No formal funeral services will be conducted at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be held in the summer. The family would like to offer a special thank you to everyone at Sunshine Terrace for the dedication, love, and support in Shannon's care. From personal phone calls with status updates to assisting with transportation to appointments and even family events, the staff has gone above and beyond. It has given us all a sense of security knowing that he was being so well cared for and respected for the many years he has resided there. Please share a favorite memory of Shannon or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.
kvnutalk
USU study finds positive impact on women who serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – A recent study published by the Utah State University Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) found that women who serve as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints experience improved educational, personal, and professional outcomes. “The findings will be of interest to educators, employers,...
Herald-Journal
Taylor, Judith Ann (Smith)
Judith Smith Taylor, 80, passed away January 31, 2023, in Logan, Utah. She was born November 2, 1942, in American Falls, Idaho to her loving parents Thurlow and Larene Smith. She was raised in Oakley, Idaho and is survived by her husband, Blaine Taylor of Newton, Utah, and three daughters; Tracy (William) Hendrickson; Heather (Jason) MacDonald, and Holly (Chris) Taylor, her brother Dennis Smith of Oakley, Idaho, sister Carol Nyman of Providence, Utah and brother Kevin Smith of Oakley, Idaho as well as 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother (Baby Smith), her daughter, Teresa Roper, as well as her granddaughter, Aryn Hendrickson Godfrey. Judith was an outstanding and devoted mother, grandmother and wife. She enjoyed traveling the world, and loved spending time with those she loved. Judith served in various capacities in her church callings and all of her friends and family were enriched by that service. Judith loved playing the piano and visiting new places wherever she traveled. She enjoyed quilting, computer games and singing in the ward choir. She loved the Savior and her testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ was exemplified through her service to her family and the ward members throughout the world. Judith met the love of her life at USU in Logan, Utah and was married on March 29, 1963. When her loving husband finished school, they began their adventures where they lived in 4 different countries, 6 states, made 8 transatlantic moves, and visited well over 40 countries in their lifetime with the highlight of her travels being an around the world trip in 2011. She was afraid of nothing and taught her children and grandchildren to accept their challenges without fear or hesitancy. If there were a legacy our loving wife, mother and grandmother left here on this earth, it would be her kindness to everyone, her service to God and her family, and her love for adventure. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11am. at the Newton LDS Churh, 12 S. 100 W. Newton, Utah. Viewings will be held Sunday, February 5 from 6-8 p.m. at the Newton LDS Church and again prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com and the family has asked that in lieu of flowers to please donate to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Services will be streamed live and can be viewed by clicking on the link in her obituary at webbmortuary.com.
Herald-Journal
Rural Route News - Feb. 1, 2023
FranklinThe Ellen Wright Daughters of Utah met on Monday, January 9, at the Franklin Church. They sang “Put Your Shoulder to the Wheel.” Lindi Drews taught the lesson “Winter Guard at Fort Seminoe.” For the Artifact, Sharon Durrant brought an old Zither that had been handed down in her family. Cathy Crookston taught about an ancestor. Debbie Chatterton served chicken salad sandwiches.
ksl.com
How long are Utah's frigid temperatures expected to last?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been brutally cold the last few days. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Randolph Tuesday morning, while morning lows in Logan, Laketown and Garden City were all at least below minus 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Utahns all over the state have experienced freezing temperatures, even southern Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
Herald-Journal
Cederlof, Clark Philip
It is with hearts full of love that we announce the passing of Clark Philip Cederlof on January 31, 2023. He was 86 years old. Clark was born to parents Albert Philip Cederlof and Lucile Genet Murphy on March 23, 1936. After marrying his sweet bride Patricia Spiker, they moved to Arizona. After living in Arizona for 31 years working in the banking industry, Clark retired and moved to Hyde Park, Utah to live the next 32 years of life working his little ranch raising some cattle and living his dream life as a cowboy. Clark was a faithful, active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having served as a Stake President, Bishop, and many other leadership callings, but Clark's true love in the church was in serving and loving the members of his ward. Clark is survived by his wife of 62 years and six children Heidi Tucker, Scott Cederlof, Chad Cederlof, Heather Stanger, Jill Scoresby, and Gretchen Helm. He has 24 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 4th at the Northwest Building located at 480 North 100 West in Hyde Park, Utah with a viewing from 9-10 and funeral from 10:30-11:30. There will be a 3:30 graveside dedication at Salt Lake City Cemetery located at 200 North Street E in Salt Lake City, Utah. All arrangements are being handled by Allen-Hall Mortuary and contributions including flowers and written tributes are handled at AllenMortuaries.net . Funeral services will be livestreamed and can be viewed via the same website.
Herald-Journal
Travels through Logan Canyon
This winter’s version of Frosty the Snowman has made a triumphant return to Logan Canyon to greet tourists, skiers and business travelers alike. Icy snow in the traditional triple stack sports coal buttons with its own orange carrot-like nose and branches for arms. Dwarfing most of his cousins in towns on the Bear Lake or Cache Valley side of the mountain, our new snowy speci-man towers more than 15 feet high and dominates the surrounding landscape. You may want to take the kids on a drive for the perfect photo op in the next month or two.
Northern Utah school districts to delay classes due to extreme cold
School districts north of Utah have announced a two-hour delay to their schedules for Tuesday, Jan. 31, due to extreme cold.
upr.org
USU student who died in Cache County collision identified
A South Jordan woman who was involved in a fatal car crash in Cache County on Friday has been identified. On Friday, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release, 23-year-old Emily Fisher was headed westbound in a silver Ford Fiesta when she slid to the left side of the road into oncoming traffic.
tourcounsel.com
Cache Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Logan Utah
Cache Valley Mall is a shopping mall located in Logan, Utah that opened in 1976. The mall has no anchors, with three vacant anchors last occupied by C-A-L Ranch, Herberger's and JCPenney. The mall is owned by Namdar Realty Group. Address: 1300 Main St, Logan, UT 84341, United States. Hours:...
Herald-Journal
Benson, Glen Royden
Glen Royden Benson passed away on Jan 29, 2023. He was 94 years old. Glen was born on Oct 13, 1928 to Ilda Clark and Mark Royden Benson. He was a lifelong resident of Newton, Utah. He graduated from North Cache High School and Utah State Agricultural College. He served a mission for his church in South Africa and then served in the army during the Korean war , stationed in Japan. Glen married Doris Cooley on March 15, 1954. They raised 7 children, showing them by example how to work hard and serve others. He was dependable, wise, strong and kind. He was a leader, a hard worker and known for his honesty in his dealings with others. He served as Bishop of the Newton Ward from 1970-1975. He is survived by six children, Julie (Kent) Johnson, Richmond; Brad Benson, Newton; Janet (Steve) Morrow, Layton; Craig (Michelle) Benson, Newton; Michael (Cami) Benson, Newton; Jed (Melanie) Benson, Pittsburgh; 24 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and a sister, Ilda Berge, of Newton. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Doris, his daughter Jolene (Kelly) Veibell, his brothers Mark (Annette) Benson and John Clark Benson, 2 grandchildren and a great grandson. A viewing will be held at the Newton church on Friday, Feb 3 from 6 -8 pm and again on Saturday from 10:30 -11:30 am. Funeral services will take place at the Newton church on Saturday, Feb 4 at 12 pm. Interment will follow at the Newton Cemetery. For a more complete life sketch, go to cvmortuary.com .
kmyu.tv
23-year-old from South Jordan killed in head-on collision on State Route 30
PETERSBORO, Utah (KUTV) — A 23-year-old Utah State student has died from her injuries after a head-on collision in Cache County. Emily Fisher was on her way home for the weekend when the crash happened. Concerned about conditions in Sardine Canyon, she took the long way home. Officials with...
Gephardt Daily
South Jordan driver dies after crossing into oncoming traffic in Cache County
PETERSBORO, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A South Jordan woman died in an accident Friday in the Cache County town of Petersboro, also known as Peter. The accident happened at about 2 p.m., says a news release issued Tuesday by the Utah Highway Patrol. The victim, identified...
KSLTV
South Jordan woman killed in head-on crash
PETERSBORO, Utah — A 23-year-old woman has died from her injuries following a head-on crash in Cache County. The crash happened on state Route 30, near milepost 101, at approximately 2 p.m. Friday. According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, a silver Ford Fiesta was traveling...
Comments / 0