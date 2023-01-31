ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

South Deering residents without heat, but new boiler for building sits outside

By Shardaa Gray
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLtrl_0kWlTakx00

South Deering residents without heat, but new boiler for building sits outside 01:57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least a dozen renters in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood are without heat, with some claiming it's been a month.

As temperatures drop into the single digits, CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with residents who said they're fed up.

"Somebody needs to fix this problem."

Frustrated and upset, this renter, who doesn't want his face shown or name revealed, said he's been without heat for nearly a month.

South Side residents without heat for a month 01:50

"I called them, and they told us that they were going to get on it. That's been since December," said the renter. "We're almost in February and still dealing with this issue."

Trumbull Park Homes is a development made up of two-story rowhouses and three-story apartment buildings spread out across 21-acres, which was built in 1938. It's managed by the Chicago Housing Authority.

Temperatures are dropping into the single digits at night and he's concerned for his neighbors.

"If someone ends up sick or dead, then now what," wondered the resident.

Building maintenance said there are 434 units. The resident said at least a dozen people don't have heat. He said the front office provided a space heater for each unit, but he said it only helps heat one room.

"Using the stove and the oven to keep the house warm, that is not safe," said the resident.

The answer to their problems is nearby. A new boiler sitting in a semi trailer. Maintenance staff said the reason they haven't installed it yet is because the office has to go through a third party.

CBS 2 went to the front office to ask when will it be installed but there was no response.

"If the new boilers are on site, someone should have been here 24 hours working on that to get it working, said the resident. "I don't know if they look at it because we're in subsidized housing and it's not an issue, but we still pay rent."

A spokesperson for CHA said they have not identified any units that are out of compliance with the city's heat ordinance but have offered space heaters to residents who have asked for them. Below is the statement sent to CBS 2:

CHA takes these issues seriously. We have property management staff on site talking with residents today and taking temperature readings in apartments throughout the development. We have not identified any units that are out of compliance with the City of Chicago heat ordinance, but we have offered space heaters to residents who request additional support. Our property management company will continue to conduct daily heat checks throughout the buildings.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Investigation underway after fire at Far South Side restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A restaurant inside a strip mall in Washington Heights is damaged after a fire Sunday just after midnight. Smoke was seen pouring out of Joy's Seafood and Steak, in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street around 12:19 a.m. The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.No injuries were reported.  Chicago fire officials are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

100 migrants move into vacant Woodlawn school despite local concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) – After months of pushback from Woodlawn residents, the city pushed forward with plans to convert a vacant Chicago Public School into temporary housing for asylum seekers.CBS 2's Lauren Victory went to the school-turned-shelter where cameras captured the first residents heading inside.Victory has been reporting on the plans to move migrants into the building since October, even though the city said then there were no plans to use the former school as a migrant shelter. CPS said back then the construction at the building was "routine maintenance work." CBS 2 reports then showed over $1 million spent on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New North Austin Center brings safe place to play sports, learn after school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a brand new $31 million facility on Chicago's West Side. It is a great place for young people to play multiple sports and do so much more. It came together thanks to the efforts of many, including a now-former Cubs outfielder. Jason Heyward and others officially cut the ribbon, opening the brand new North Austin Center on Chicago's West Side."This community has been waiting for something like this to be here, and now I see them just taking it with open arms and ready to run with that," he said.  It is a beautiful 10 acre...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Our Changing World' at Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum ends Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's your last chance to see the award-winning exhibit on our weather and climate, how they are linked, and what that means for the future.It's an interactive experience exploring the impact of climate change on human and animal communities around the globe. It also explores possible solutions. "Our Changing World" closes today, so stop by the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Lincoln Park.It runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former Cub Jason Heyward, Fire team up to open sports complex on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Several charity groups including the Chicago Fire Foundation and Jason and Vedrana Heyward are combining forces to open the North Austin Center on Chicago's West Side.The 10-acre, $31 million project will provide equitable access to education, sports and other services.That includes the Jason Heyward Baseball Academy, his latest of many contributions to the local community."I see what that opportunity that they gave me and my brother, just through going to school and graduating," Heyward said. "But I also understood how much it took to get to this point and how much support it meant to have from...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Final day to apply for purchasing vacant land in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – it's the last day to apply to buy a plot of empty land right here in the City of Chicago.The ChiBlockBuilder program is streamlining the process to buy vacant lots on the South and West Sides.These city-owned properties are now up for sale for people looking to build a home, expand their yard, or even build a park.You can find the lots for sale and apply online at chicago.gov/blockbuilder.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County ME identifies man fatally shot sitting in car on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side. Orlando Ware, 41, was in the vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Lexington Street when someone in a silver sedan drove by and a person inside opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police issue alert of car arsons in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of a string of car arsons in the Little Village neighborhood.Police said on Feb. 1 and 2, an unknown man intentionally damaged vehicles by means of fire.Incident Times and Locations:• 2300 Block of S. Drake Ave. on February 01, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.• 2300 Block of S. Drake Ave. on February 01, 2023, at 9:13 p.m.• 2200 Block of S. Drake Ave. on February 01, 2023, at 9:28 p.m.• 2300 Block of S. Drake Ave. on February 02, 2023, at 2:00 a.m.Police only had a vague description of the suspect but say he isA Latino male wearing a black or red hoody at the time of the crimes. He was seen fleeing in a white van with tinted windows.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Arson Unit at 312-746-7618. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

As Haley Mansion begins repairs after fire, couple hoping they can keep wedding plans there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cleanup and repairs are underway at the historic Patrick C. Haley Mansion in Joliet, after a fire caused extensive damage Wednesday afternoon at the popular event space.How quickly could the business reopen? That's the question from at least one bride and groom who said they still haven't heard from staff if they need to find something new.Typically hosting black tie and bridal white, the historic Haley Mansion is now awash with the green of ServPro damage restoration crews.Meantime, soon-to-be married, Katie Edgeworth and Mike Doolin who have had their hearts set on marrying here since the day...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CTA crime concerns growing after Blue Line stabbing

CHICAGO - CTA Blue Line trains had stopped running between the Forest Park and Pulaski Stations for about four hours Saturday morning after a passenger was stabbed. Chicago police say a 48-year-old man was on a train in the 700 block of South Austin around 5 a.m. when he was stabbed in the chest, wrist and back by a man.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Firefighter hurt after fire breaks out at Englewood church

CHICAGO (CBS) – Crews are on the scene after a fire breaks out inside a church Saturday morning in Englewood. Flames were seen racing through a building around 7:15 a.m. at 55th and Damen.The fire was extinguished but not without a tough battle.Fire officials called a mayday for an injured firefighter who had smoke inhalation and is in good condition.Fire investigators are taking over the scene.No other injuries were reported. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
143K+
Followers
32K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy