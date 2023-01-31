South Deering residents without heat, but new boiler for building sits outside 01:57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least a dozen renters in Chicago's South Deering neighborhood are without heat, with some claiming it's been a month.

As temperatures drop into the single digits, CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with residents who said they're fed up.

"Somebody needs to fix this problem."

Frustrated and upset, this renter, who doesn't want his face shown or name revealed, said he's been without heat for nearly a month.

"I called them, and they told us that they were going to get on it. That's been since December," said the renter. "We're almost in February and still dealing with this issue."

Trumbull Park Homes is a development made up of two-story rowhouses and three-story apartment buildings spread out across 21-acres, which was built in 1938. It's managed by the Chicago Housing Authority.

Temperatures are dropping into the single digits at night and he's concerned for his neighbors.

"If someone ends up sick or dead, then now what," wondered the resident.

Building maintenance said there are 434 units. The resident said at least a dozen people don't have heat. He said the front office provided a space heater for each unit, but he said it only helps heat one room.

"Using the stove and the oven to keep the house warm, that is not safe," said the resident.

The answer to their problems is nearby. A new boiler sitting in a semi trailer. Maintenance staff said the reason they haven't installed it yet is because the office has to go through a third party.

CBS 2 went to the front office to ask when will it be installed but there was no response.

"If the new boilers are on site, someone should have been here 24 hours working on that to get it working, said the resident. "I don't know if they look at it because we're in subsidized housing and it's not an issue, but we still pay rent."

A spokesperson for CHA said they have not identified any units that are out of compliance with the city's heat ordinance but have offered space heaters to residents who have asked for them. Below is the statement sent to CBS 2:

CHA takes these issues seriously. We have property management staff on site talking with residents today and taking temperature readings in apartments throughout the development. We have not identified any units that are out of compliance with the City of Chicago heat ordinance, but we have offered space heaters to residents who request additional support. Our property management company will continue to conduct daily heat checks throughout the buildings.