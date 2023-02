Illinois to spend $74 million to prevent beach erosion 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The state hopes $74 million will keep part of the Illinois shoreline from washing away.

Chopper 2 got this look at the snow-covered sand at Illinois Beach State Parkwhere rising water levels have been eroding the shoreline.

The Department of Natural Resources is allocating $74 million to build underwater reefs as well as offshore ridges to protect the shoreline from waves and currents.