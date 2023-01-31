ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Arrests made during Operation Nightmare, connected Goshen massacre

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference Friday morning with updates on the massacre in Goshen on Jan. 16th. The sheriff was joined by the Tulare County District Attorney's Office, and other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The news conference took...
Central California massacre: 2 suspects arrested in shooting that killed 6

VISALIA -- Two gang members suspected in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said.Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody without incident and Angel "Nanu" Uriarte, 35, was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery.The suspects and members of the victims' family have a long history of gang violence but the motive for the shooting "is not exactly clear," Boudreaux said at a news conference at the sheriff's headquarters in Visalia.The Tulare County District Attorney's...
Visalia Man Gets 24 Years in DUI Killing of Beloved Porterville Motorcyclist

A Visalia man received a 24-year prison sentence last week for a DUI collision that killed a 58-year-old motorcyclist near Porterville. Dominic Casarez, 24, had pleaded no contest in December to gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run in the death of Louis Munoz. “Louis Munoz was loved by many and touched...
2 Norteños gang members arrested Central Valley family massacre

VISALIA, Tulare County — Two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said.Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the suspects are 25-year-old Noah Beard of Visalia, who was taken into custody without incident and 35-year-old Angel Uriarte of Goshen, who was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery.Both men were identified as members of the notorious Norteños gang."In the beginning I mentioned it was a cartel like shooting," Boudreaux told reporters. "And as all of you can imagine this...
Two men wanted for commercial burglary following restaurant break-in

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday in identifying two suspects wanted for commercial burglary. According to Fresno Police, two men were caught on camera breaking into the Shanghai Chinese Cuisine on Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way, near Dakota Avenue. Officers...
Surveillance video reveals final moments of Officer Carrasco

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dramatic surveillance video captures the suspect involved in the death of officer Gonzalo Carrasco moments before his arrest, as well as the sound of the gunfire that took his life. We don’t know the alleged motive of the suspect Nathaniel Dixon. Surveillance video captures the gunshots fired Tuesday after detectives say […]
Man uses trash can to steal alcohol in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted after using a trash can to steal alcohol from a business in Madera. The Madera police departments says the suspect in the pictures is wanted for commercial burglary from the same business on two separate occasions. The suspect went into...
