Man accused of smoking meth, entered school grounds arrested after struggle
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he drove onto school grounds while smoking meth. According to Fresno Police, a driver who was not identified was parked in front of Gaston Middle School Thursday morning. A school resource officer asked the man to leave and...
Arrests made during Operation Nightmare, connected Goshen massacre
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference Friday morning with updates on the massacre in Goshen on Jan. 16th. The sheriff was joined by the Tulare County District Attorney's Office, and other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The news conference took...
IDENTIFIED: Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting
VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen. On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members. Deputies say on Jan. 16 they responded […]
Charges filed against suspect in murder of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr.
FRESNO, Calif. — On Thursday, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Nathaniel Michael Dixon in the murder of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr. The Felony Complaint lists a series of charges allegedly committed by Nathaniel Michael Dixon. F23900837 (Dixon) - Amended Charging Document Filed by...
Visalia man sentenced to 24 years for fatal DUI motorcycle crash
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — 24-year-old Dominic Casarez was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the 2021 DUI crash that took the life of 58-year-old Louis Munoz of Porterville. On September 22, 2021, around 2:30 a.m., CHP officers responded to a crash on Orange Belt Dr. near Avenue 112,...
Central California massacre: 2 suspects arrested in shooting that killed 6
VISALIA -- Two gang members suspected in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said.Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody without incident and Angel "Nanu" Uriarte, 35, was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery.The suspects and members of the victims' family have a long history of gang violence but the motive for the shooting "is not exactly clear," Boudreaux said at a news conference at the sheriff's headquarters in Visalia.The Tulare County District Attorney's...
City of Madera seeing increase of fentanyl overdose calls in last few days, police say
The city of Madera is seeing an increase in overdose calls in the last few days according to police.
Visalia Man Gets 24 Years in DUI Killing of Beloved Porterville Motorcyclist
A Visalia man received a 24-year prison sentence last week for a DUI collision that killed a 58-year-old motorcyclist near Porterville. Dominic Casarez, 24, had pleaded no contest in December to gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run in the death of Louis Munoz. “Louis Munoz was loved by many and touched...
2 Norteños gang members arrested Central Valley family massacre
VISALIA, Tulare County — Two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said.Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the suspects are 25-year-old Noah Beard of Visalia, who was taken into custody without incident and 35-year-old Angel Uriarte of Goshen, who was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery.Both men were identified as members of the notorious Norteños gang."In the beginning I mentioned it was a cartel like shooting," Boudreaux told reporters. "And as all of you can imagine this...
Two men wanted for commercial burglary following restaurant break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday in identifying two suspects wanted for commercial burglary. According to Fresno Police, two men were caught on camera breaking into the Shanghai Chinese Cuisine on Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way, near Dakota Avenue. Officers...
Man arrested following officer-involved shooting in Selma identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the person they say is responsible for the killing of a police officer in Selma on Tuesday. They say 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon of Selma shot and killed Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. around 11:45 a.m. Homicide detectives Dixon into the...
Teens on probation arrested, caught with loaded firearms in southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two teenagers were arrested and now face several charges after they were caught with loaded firearms in southeast Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers spoke with two boys in a vehicle near Peach and Huntington Avenues. Officers say the driver in the vehicle...
Selma police officer killed in the line of duty identified
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Selma Police Department released the name of the officer killed in the line of duty on Tuesday. Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed around 11:45 a.m. in the 2600 block of Pine Street. They say Carrasco served with the Selma...
Madera man arrested following illegal firearm found during traffic stop
Madera police took an illegal firearm off the streets during a traffic stop Saturday night.
Fresno couple accused of stealing millions of dollars while posing as caregivers
A Fresno hairstylist and his girlfriend are accused of stealing millions of dollars from a mentally ill man while posing as his caregivers.
Man uses trash can to steal alcohol in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted after using a trash can to steal alcohol from a business in Madera. The Madera police departments says the suspect in the pictures is wanted for commercial burglary from the same business on two separate occasions. The suspect went into...
