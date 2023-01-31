Award season's most musical celebration is almost here. The biggest artists, bands, songs and albums of the year will be honored at this year's 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. And before fans tune in to see who will win Record of the Year, Best New Artist and more awards, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the 2023 Grammys.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO