Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Denver man dies after collision with truck on N.C. 16 Wednesday

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Denver man died when his car hit a parked Freightliner truck Wednesday afternoon. N.C. State Highway Patrolmen responded to a fatal collision on N.C. 16 near N.C. 16 Business around 12:55 p.m. They say a 2014 Hyundai Tucson was traveling north...
DENVER, NC
WCNC

Independence Blvd reopens after crash shuts down inbound traffic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of inbound Independence Boulevard are back open after a crash stopped all traffic early Thursday morning. The crash happened between Briar Creek Road and Eastway Drive around 7 a.m. As of 7:15 a.m., inbound traffic was backed up to Sharon Amity Road. The road reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Man killed in car crash on NC-16

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 37-year-old man died on the scene of a crash near NC 16 Business in Lincoln County on Wednesday, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Troopers responded to a deadly crash on...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Wreck with pedestrian, car closes portion of I-77 in York Co.

YORK CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian and a car has part of Interstate 77 in York County partially closed, the local sheriff’s office tweeted. The crash happened around mile marker 86 on I-77. The Gold Hill Road exit headed south is currently blocked. Drivers are...
YORK COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crash closes inbound lanes of Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – All inbound lanes of Independence Boulevard are closed due to a crash near Bojangles Coliseum in east Charlotte. That crash happened in the area of East Independence Boulevard and Briar Creek Road. Medic said one person was treated for minor injuries and taken to Atrium...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Kannapolis 14-year-old charged in death of another teen

The 17-year-old crashed into a vacant house after the shooting. The victim knew the shooter, and police announced the charges on Thursday. Authorities don't know yet if the shooter faces shooting charges as an adult. Kannapolis 14-year-old charged in death of another …. The 17-year-old crashed into a vacant house...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Lancaster police searching for missing teen

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was last seen at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School Thursday night. She’s described as having red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a shooting in the Optimist Park neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to Cordelia Park. Officers said they were assisting Medic with a...
CHARLOTTE, NC

