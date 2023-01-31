Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
qcnews.com
Denver man dies after collision with truck on N.C. 16 Wednesday
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Denver man died when his car hit a parked Freightliner truck Wednesday afternoon. N.C. State Highway Patrolmen responded to a fatal collision on N.C. 16 near N.C. 16 Business around 12:55 p.m. They say a 2014 Hyundai Tucson was traveling north...
Independence Blvd reopens after crash shuts down inbound traffic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All lanes of inbound Independence Boulevard are back open after a crash stopped all traffic early Thursday morning. The crash happened between Briar Creek Road and Eastway Drive around 7 a.m. As of 7:15 a.m., inbound traffic was backed up to Sharon Amity Road. The road reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
WBTV
Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.
qcnews.com
Person stabbed to death at home in Fort Mill gated community, deputies say
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a person was stabbed to death at a home in Fort Mill Thursday, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies were called on February 2 to a home in the Beacon Knoll...
WXII 12
Man killed in car crash on NC-16
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 37-year-old man died on the scene of a crash near NC 16 Business in Lincoln County on Wednesday, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Troopers responded to a deadly crash on...
WBTV
Wreck with pedestrian, car closes portion of I-77 in York Co.
YORK CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian and a car has part of Interstate 77 in York County partially closed, the local sheriff’s office tweeted. The crash happened around mile marker 86 on I-77. The Gold Hill Road exit headed south is currently blocked. Drivers are...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
WBTV
Crash closes inbound lanes of Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – All inbound lanes of Independence Boulevard are closed due to a crash near Bojangles Coliseum in east Charlotte. That crash happened in the area of East Independence Boulevard and Briar Creek Road. Medic said one person was treated for minor injuries and taken to Atrium...
qcnews.com
2 dogs, 6 puppies rescued from fire at west Charlotte home, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two large dogs and six puppies were rescued from a fire at a west Charlotte home Friday sparked by unattended cooking, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Fire officials said the fire started at a home on the 2100 block of Weyland Avenue.
Body cam video released after man dies from suspected medical episode in CMPD custody
A judge has granted the release of several officers’ body camera videos after a man died over the summer from a suspected medical episode while he was in custody.
WBTV
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
cn2.com
Car vs. pedestrian causing major traffic on I-77 Southbound and side roads
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – I-77 southbound at Gold Hill is blocked due to a car vs. pedestrian accident on the major interstate at Mile Marker 86. The York County Sheriff’s Office asking over social media asking for everyone to please slow down and use extra caution driving through this area.
qcnews.com
Kannapolis 14-year-old charged in death of another teen
The 17-year-old crashed into a vacant house after the shooting. The victim knew the shooter, and police announced the charges on Thursday. Authorities don't know yet if the shooter faces shooting charges as an adult. Kannapolis 14-year-old charged in death of another …. The 17-year-old crashed into a vacant house...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify 14-Year-Old As Suspect In Kannapolis Homicide
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to a homicide investigation in Kannapolis. On January 26th, around 11 p.m., officers responded to Elwood Street to investigate a shooting. Police say when they arrived they found 17-year-old Ty’el Hankins of Charlotte deceased inside his vehicle. Authorities say Hankins had been shot and his vehicle had crashed into a home.
Silver Alert canceled after Charlotte man found safe, CMPD says
A Silver Alert was canceled Friday morning for a 85-year-old Charlotte man who found safe.
qcnews.com
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of Charlotte teen in Kannapolis, police say
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of a Charlotte teen found shot to death in a vehicle after it crashed into a Kannapolis home last week, according to the Kannapolis Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting...
School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
Missing man’s body found on Gastonia road: Police
Officials were called to the scene around 5:00 p.m., the 1200 block of Union Road near Firestone Memorial Cemetery.
WBTV
Lancaster police searching for missing teen
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was last seen at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School Thursday night. She’s described as having red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
WBTV
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a shooting in the Optimist Park neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to Cordelia Park. Officers said they were assisting Medic with a...
