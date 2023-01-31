ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis family pleads to end gun violence after woman's death

By Adam Schumes
WRTV
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is remembering a loved one who is a victim of gun violence.

“Brittany was my sister, my friend. She was a confident person,” Valerie Young, Brittany Allen's sister, said.

Brittany Allen

IMPD says 33-year-old Brittany Allen was shot and killed on Friday. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 9500 block of Village Way , near the Meijer on 96th Street.

“She left a beautiful daughter that I have to raise. I just don’t understand,” Terry Jordan-Keets, Allen's mom, said.

While talking to WRTV Monday, Allen's family said they still can’t believe what happened. She leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter, Elsie.

“She had just came back home from having mother daughter day with Elsie and that was something that was not uncommon,” Ebonie Walls-Paterson, Brittany’s cousin. said.

Brittany and Elsie

The family says they are going to stay strong during this time.

“Indianapolis, this is not what it’s supposed to be. Young kids with the guns — put them down. This is crazy,” Samuel Jordan, Brittany’s brother, said.

Detectives are currently speaking with witnesses and asking anyone who may have video doorbells or other information about the case to contact them.

“This could have been anybody’s family. This could have been a knock at anybody’s door,” Young said.

No information about a suspect or suspect vehicle has been provided.

Allen’s family has this message for the City of Indianapolis as they try to put together the pieces of a loved taken far too soon.

“I feel like it’s up to the people of Indianapolis to say enough is enough – enough. It’s time for families to stop going through this,” Young said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Daniel Hiatt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475.

Geneva Young
3d ago

Lord be with the family and find justice in this situation for the family and a lord be with the child and family and friends left behind

Cindi Indi
3d ago

…just can’t understand! There isn’t any sensible reason for the question of WHY??? Stop the NON-SENSE!!

Lisa Robertson
3d ago

Such a shame! She looked like an amazing Mommy and Sister Daughter and friend! I am so very sorry for your loss! #Enough! #Brothers&SistersSons&DaughtersDROPITATTHECROSS!#PRAYERSTOALLFAMILIESWHOLOSTYOURLOVEDONES#NewDay#GODSWILLBEDONE!!!

