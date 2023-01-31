CCCRA seeking new members to join Friends of the Trails

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority is seeking new members to join their Friends of the Trails club, which assists with maintenance costs.

This club was created seven years ago to help benefit the 53 miles of trails. That means that take care of tasks like upkeeping and beautification of those trails. This new push comes as the CCCRA has multiple ongoing projects that increase the mileage.

Executive Director of the CCCRA Clifford Kitner said it costs over $125,000 to ensure the trails always have a useable and durable pathway. That cost does not include any weather inconvenience or property damage.

The program coordinator of the CCCRA, Caitlyn Lusk, said this membership is the primary income for maintenance costs. That is due to no federal or state grants meant for maintenance. Grants administered are for development and growth.

“This is why we created this program in order to benefit the trails, to benefit the trail user,” Lusk said. “What good is a trail system that could be 50 something miles long if you have gaps in between, so it’s very important we try to keep on top of that.”

These ongoing projects include a three-mile extension to the Ghost Town Trail, which will make this the second looped trail in the country. Then, there are four miles to extend to Loretto by St. Francis University. Then, a quarter mile was added to the Path of the Flood trail.

There are seven types of memberships. These prices range from $10 to $250; however, you can send any amount. When you have a membership, you receive project updates, an oval sticker, and discounted fees on any CCCRA Trail race series.

“People love using the trails,” Kitner said. “If we get that buy-in for the community and the members, they become a part of it and take ownership of it. I always thought that’s important when you take ownership of something. You’re more proud of it. And you want to take care of it more.”

Two of these projects plan to be completed by the summer. The Club currently has 30 members; however, their goal is to reach 150 to 200 members.

