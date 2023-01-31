Read full article on original website
Pet Project Foundation Provides $350K for Renovation to Local Animal Shelter
By April 2023, the Pet Project Foundation aims to unveil renovations to the San Clemente-Dana Point Animal Shelter that will provide a more calming environment for its population of furry friends. Construction of the $350,000 project kicked off in early January with the demolition of half of the shelter’s kennels....
Historical Happenings: The Last Great Train Robbery of Orange County
The old “Wild West” had long been tamed and settled before Ole Hanson rode into the area to establish San Clemente in the 1920s. What had been an Old West-style cattle ranch was being plowed under to form this modern Spanish Village by the Sea. It was assumed...
Petition to Administer Estate
Case Number: 30-2022-01268189-PR-PW-CJC To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will and or estate, or both, ofWILLIAM H. GREEN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by MARTHA BANKS in the Superior Court of California, County of ORANGE. The Petition for...
Editor’s Pick: Taste Of San Juan
6-9 p.m. The Swallows Day Parade season is in full swing again, and that means the return of this annual showcase for local restaurants. Numerous eateries, including The Rooftop Kitchen + Bar, will be on hand to offer samples and compete for recognition in various categories—including best dessert. There will also be live music. Tickets are $50. Reata Park, 28632 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.615.1920. swallowsparade.com.
Local Boy Scout Helps Give Senior Center a Facelift
To help the Dorothy Visser Senior Center revamp its front porch, a local Boy Scout recently gathered his friends to put together two planters for his Eagle Scout project, as well as set up a seating area with a table and chairs. Conner Brown, a 16-year-old sophomore at San Juan...
Triton Report: Winter Teams Wrap Up Regular Season, League Titles, CIF-SS Playoff Positioning
For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. Girls Soccer Clinches Back-to-Back South Coast League Titles. The San Clemente girls soccer team put its destiny in its own hands on Saturday, Jan. 28, and...
