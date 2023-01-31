ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Petition to Administer Estate

Case Number: 30-2022-01268189-PR-PW-CJC To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will and or estate, or both, ofWILLIAM H. GREEN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by MARTHA BANKS in the Superior Court of California, County of ORANGE. The Petition for...
SANTA ANA, CA
Editor’s Pick: Taste Of San Juan

6-9 p.m. The Swallows Day Parade season is in full swing again, and that means the return of this annual showcase for local restaurants. Numerous eateries, including The Rooftop Kitchen + Bar, will be on hand to offer samples and compete for recognition in various categories—including best dessert. There will also be live music. Tickets are $50. Reata Park, 28632 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.615.1920. swallowsparade.com.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Local Boy Scout Helps Give Senior Center a Facelift

To help the Dorothy Visser Senior Center revamp its front porch, a local Boy Scout recently gathered his friends to put together two planters for his Eagle Scout project, as well as set up a seating area with a table and chairs. Conner Brown, a 16-year-old sophomore at San Juan...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

